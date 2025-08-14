Kim Davis Asks Supreme Court to End Marriage Equality

A decade after catapulting to right-wing stardom, Kim Davis — the former Rowan County, Kentucky county clerk who chose jail over issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples — has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 2015 decision that legalized marriage equality nationwide.

Represented by the anti-LGBTQ Liberty Counsel, Davis has formally asked the nation’s highest court to strip away the right of same-sex couples to marry.

A Mike Huckabee acolyte and four-time married fundamentalist zealot, Davis rose to fame in 2015 when she refused to issue marriage licenses to any couple — gay or straight — after the Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision struck down all state-level bans on same-sex marriage, including Kentucky’s. Ordered to comply, she instead spent six days in jail for contempt of court.

The couples she turned away sued, and a federal judge found her liable for monetary damages to one of the gay couples. Rather than pay, her attorneys appealed the rulings — and aimed their challenge squarely at the Obergefell decision she has long despised.

Calling the June 2015 decision “egregiously wrong” and “deeply damaging,” Davis’ attorney Matthew Staver cited Chief Justice John Roberts’ comments from the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

In his writ of certiorari, Staver argued the June 2015 ruling was “far outside the bound of any reasonable interpretation of the various constitutional provisions to which it vaguely pointed,” urging the Court to overturn its own precedent.

Davis’ push to reverse the landmark marriage equality case follows Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in Dobbs, in which he urged the Court to “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents.”

Still, before LGBTQ advocates sound the alarm, legal experts say the court is highly unlikely to overturn the June 2015 ruling — or even hear Davis’s case.

“The current supermajority on the Supreme Court has the votes to reshape American law how they see fit, but the Court still needs to appear legitimate in the eyes of the public,” Northwestern University law professor Daniel Urma told Newsweek. “Overturning the right to same-sex marriage could spark tremendous public backlash and criticism of the Court. Chief Justice Roberts would work very hard to avoid this, and I don’t see more than two votes [Justices Samuel Alito and Thomas] to overturn Obergefell.”

Free Magazine. Free Newsletter. All LGBTQ. Sign up at www.metroweekly.com/subscribe!

Beyond that, the core of Davis’s current legal battle is whether she must pay damages to one of the same-sex couples she refused to serve — not whether same-sex marriage violates her personal religious beliefs.

Although Urma’s prediction may let marriage equality supporters breathe easier, Davis’s request underscores that opponents remain determined to outlaw it again. Whether brought by Davis or someone else, a future lawsuit challenging the 2015 ruling on First Amendment grounds will keep the assault on marital rights alive.

Mindful of potential future challenges, some activists are working to safeguard marriage equality at the state level by enshrining it into law.

In Ohio, for instance, as Metro Weekly has reported, grassroots group Equal Rights Ohio is collecting signatures for two constitutional amendments on next year’s ballot. One would remove a provision in the state constitution that bars same-sex couples from marrying.

This past June marked ten years since the Supreme Court made marriage equality the law of the land. But as the LGBTQ community faces ongoing assaults on civil rights from figures like Davis, activists are preparing for the next political battles.

Get more LGBTQ news, politics, and culture stories like this — sign up for Metro Weekly’s free digital magazine at www.metroweekly.com/subscribe.