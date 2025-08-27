Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies After Bizarre Los Angeles Incident

Montero Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, has been charged with four felonies after allegedly injuring police officers during a bizarre incident in Los Angeles.

Last week, the 26-year-old rapper was filmed wandering the streets in his underwear with a traffic cone on his head, talking to himself as bystanders captured videos that quickly spread online.

The Grammy-winning artist, famed for his record-shattering 2018 hit “Old Town Road,” had recently wiped his Instagram feed while teasing his next album, “Dreamboy.”

Social media users reacted with sadness and anger. On X, many criticized those who brushed off the videos as a publicity stunt, as well as those who chose to film and post them instead of offering help during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.

a black gay man had a mental health crisis which strangers FILMED and sent to a tabloid, then he wound up in jail and is now facing YEARS in prison. I genuinely hope all the people who saw that video and immediately jumped to accusing him of a PR stunt feel deeply ashamed https://t.co/h78iH0coIE — 𝒥𝒶𝓈𝓂𝒾𝓃🐷 (@jasminpigemoji) August 25, 2025

“a black gay man had a mental health crisis which strangers FILMED and sent to a tabloid, then he wound up in jail and is now facing YEARS in prison. I genuinely hope all the people who saw that video and immediately jumped to accusing him of a PR stunt feel deeply ashamed,” wrote @jasminpigemoji on X.

Another user called the incident “disheartening,” noting that people filmed TikToks with Lil Nas X instead of calling for help:

It gets to a point… this is so disheartening. The fact that ppl saw Lil Nas X high as a kite in the middle of LA in his underwear & tried to make tiktok videos with him instead of calling for help…pic.twitter.com/OvPQOIGPU0 — Nico The Lowly Tarnished (@Nicosaesthetic) August 24, 2025

“It gets to a point… this is so disheartening. The fact that ppl saw Lil Nas X high as a kite in the middle of LA in his underwear & tried to make tiktok videos with him instead of calling for help…,” wrote @Nicosaesthetic.

Others criticized the U.S. justice system, arguing that Lil Nas X should have been directed to mental health care rather than a jail cell during his outburst.

“Maybe just get him some help instead of putting him in prison. Famous or not anyone in that scenario needs mental health services not imprisonment,” wrote one Instagram user.

Mental health struggles among Black LGBTQ individuals remain underdiscussed in the United States. A 2020 Trevor Project survey found that “despite having similar rates of mental health disparities, Black LGBTQ youth are significantly less likely to receive professional care.”

Some users went further, warning against calling police for welfare checks during public mental health crises:

STOP CALLING THE COPS FOR A WELFARE CHECK Cops will charge you with battery if you so much as breathe on them, ESPECIALLY if you’re Black Lil Nas X was harming nobody, then police escalated the situation while dipshit a filmed him for a quick buck from TMZ https://t.co/2R1tcOlYiK — Strewth! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@StrewthQueen) August 25, 2025

“STOP CALLING THE COPS FOR A WELFARE CHECK,” wrote @StrewthQueen. “Cops will charge you with battery if you so much as breathe on them, ESPECIALLY if you’re Black. Lil Nas X was harming nobody, then police escalated the situation while dipshit a filmed him for a quick buck from TMZ.”

Police initially suspected Lil Nas X was under the influence of drugs and hospitalized him after the altercation. He spent the weekend in jail before being formally charged in Los Angeles Superior Court. His bail was set at $75,000, and he was ordered to enroll in a narcotics outpatient program while awaiting trial.

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Christy O’Connor, denied he was using illegal drugs. “This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life,” she said.

