Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies After Bizarre Los Angeles Incident

Montero Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, has been charged with four felonies after allegedly injuring police officers during a bizarre incident in Los Angeles.
Last week, the 26-year-old rapper was filmed wandering the streets in his underwear with a traffic cone on his head, talking to himself as bystanders captured videos that quickly spread online.
The Grammy-winning artist, famed for his record-shattering 2018 hit “Old Town Road,” had recently wiped his Instagram feed while teasing his next album, “Dreamboy.”
Social media users reacted with sadness and anger. On X, many criticized those who brushed off the videos as a publicity stunt, as well as those who chose to film and post them instead of offering help during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
a black gay man had a mental health crisis which strangers FILMED and sent to a tabloid, then he wound up in jail and is now facing YEARS in prison. I genuinely hope all the people who saw that video and immediately jumped to accusing him of a PR stunt feel deeply ashamed https://t.co/h78iH0coIE
“a black gay man had a mental health crisis which strangers FILMED and sent to a tabloid, then he wound up in jail and is now facing YEARS in prison. I genuinely hope all the people who saw that video and immediately jumped to accusing him of a PR stunt feel deeply ashamed,” wrote @jasminpigemoji on X.
Another user called the incident “disheartening,” noting that people filmed TikToks with Lil Nas X instead of calling for help:
It gets to a point… this is so disheartening. The fact that ppl saw Lil Nas X high as a kite in the middle of LA in his underwear & tried to make tiktok videos with him instead of calling for help…pic.twitter.com/OvPQOIGPU0
“It gets to a point… this is so disheartening. The fact that ppl saw Lil Nas X high as a kite in the middle of LA in his underwear & tried to make tiktok videos with him instead of calling for help…,” wrote @Nicosaesthetic.
Others criticized the U.S. justice system, arguing that Lil Nas X should have been directed to mental health care rather than a jail cell during his outburst.
“Maybe just get him some help instead of putting him in prison. Famous or not anyone in that scenario needs mental health services not imprisonment,” wrote one Instagram user.
Mental health struggles among Black LGBTQ individuals remain underdiscussed in the United States. A 2020 Trevor Project survey found that “despite having similar rates of mental health disparities, Black LGBTQ youth are significantly less likely to receive professional care.”
Some users went further, warning against calling police for welfare checks during public mental health crises:
STOP CALLING THE COPS FOR A WELFARE CHECK
Cops will charge you with battery if you so much as breathe on them, ESPECIALLY if you’re Black
Lil Nas X was harming nobody, then police escalated the situation while dipshit a filmed him for a quick buck from TMZ https://t.co/2R1tcOlYiK
“STOP CALLING THE COPS FOR A WELFARE CHECK,” wrote @StrewthQueen. “Cops will charge you with battery if you so much as breathe on them, ESPECIALLY if you’re Black. Lil Nas X was harming nobody, then police escalated the situation while dipshit a filmed him for a quick buck from TMZ.”
Police initially suspected Lil Nas X was under the influence of drugs and hospitalized him after the altercation. He spent the weekend in jail before being formally charged in Los Angeles Superior Court. His bail was set at $75,000, and he was ordered to enroll in a narcotics outpatient program while awaiting trial.
Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Christy O’Connor, denied he was using illegal drugs. “This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life,” she said.
Stay in the know. From viral headlines to LGBTQ culture, Metro Weekly has you covered. Subscribe free today.
An LGBTQ resource center in Los Angeles has been repeatedly targeted by an unknown vandal tossing bags of dog feces, many of which land on the building’s front entrance ledge.
The center, Mi SELA -- a partnership between the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Latino Equality Alliance, now approaching its second anniversary -- said the vandalism began in recent months.
"This senseless harassment is abhorrent and unacceptable," the Latino Equality Alliance said in a statement. "In 2025, it is shocking that young people and community organizations continue to face such targeted hate and intimidation."
Precinct DTLA, one of L.A.’s most prominent queer bars, says it’s in danger of closing due to slow business and a lawsuit from a former employee.
In an Instagram post, Precinct DTLA warned it is "in crisis."
"We're a couple of slow weekends away from having to close our doors," the statement read. "Like many small businesses, we've taken hit after hit -- from COVID shutdowns and ICE raids to citywide curfews and the ongoing decline of nightlife. But what we're facing now is even more devastating."
Misha Brown, a 37-year-old influencer, actor, and host of the Wondery podcast The Big Flop, revealed in a TikTok video on July 17 that he had received an apology from his former high school bully -- 20 years after graduation -- after the bully's 15-year-old son came out as gay.
"Hey man, I just felt like I needed to tell you that I'm sorry I was a damn jerk in school," the message read. "Really, I'm sorry. But I've been following what you've done lately and it's really cool. I'm proud of you. You're like really helping people. The reason I wanted to tell you all this is I've got a son now. He's 15, and he told me he's gay. Man, all I thought about when he told me that was how I hope people are nicer to him than I was to you. It makes me proud to be his dad. And hopefully that makes up for something."
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.