Manhattan Man Gets 12 Years in Prison for Rape of Trans Woman

A Manhattan man convicted of raping a transgender woman in a Lower East Side apartment stairwell in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

On August 26, Encarnacion appeared before Judge Kathryn Paek in New York City Criminal Court, where his victim, Siobhan Ebert, delivered a statement before sentencing, according to amNewYork.

Encarnacion and Ebert had been neighbors in the same Two Bridges apartment building on the Lower East Side.

According to evidence presented at trial, on October 9, 2022, around 10:30 p.m., Ebert was returning to her apartment after dinner with her fiancé and friends.

As she entered the building’s elevator, Encarnacion blocked the doors from closing and made advances toward her. Ebert rebuffed him, saying her fiancé was waiting upstairs. He then stepped inside.

Prosecutors said that during the elevator ride, Encarnacion forced himself on Ebert, kissing and groping her. When she tried to flee, he chased her into a stairwell, shoved her to the ground, and raped her.

Ebert later called police and was treated for pain, bleeding, and inflammation. Encarnacion was soon arrested, according to amNewYork.

Addressing her attacker in court, Ebert unleashed her fury upon Encarnacion, telling him, “I hate you. You ruined my life.”

After Judge Paek handed down the sentence, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Ebert’s trial testimony was critical in helping “ensure accountability for this defendant.”

“This victim’s night out ended in horror when she was brutally raped in the stairwell of her apartment building,” Bragg said in a statement. “She continues to suffer the long-term physical and emotional consequences of this incident, and I hope that she can fully heal and recover.”

