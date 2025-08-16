Moroccan Activist Arrested for Wearing ‘Allah Is Lesbian’ T-Shirt.

Authorities in Morocco have arrested Ibtissame “Betty” Lachgar, a prominent feminist and human rights activist, over a T-shirt reading, “Allah is lesbian.”

The slogan echoes the phrase “God is a Lesbian,” first published in the 2013 book The Perils of Pedagogy: The Works of John Greyson. The phrase has appeared on T-shirts as both satire and religious critique, according to The New Arab, a London-based pan-Arab news outlet.

In an X post sharing a photo of the shirt, Lachgar wrote, “In Morocco, I walk around with T-shirts bearing messages against religions, Islam, etc. You tire us with your sanctimoniousness, your accusations. Yes, Islam, like any religious ideology, is fascist, phallocratic and misogynistic.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rabat said Lachgar, a psychologist who co-founded the Alternative Movement for Individual Liberties (MALI), was arrested on August 10 for allegedly posting a photo “depicting her wearing a shirt with phrases offensive to the divine, along with a caption insulting Islam.”

Moroccan law criminalizes insults to Islam, the monarchy, or incitement against territorial integrity, carrying penalties of up to five years in prison and fines of 500,000 dirhams ($136,130) if committed publicly, including online.

Lachgar is known for organizing demonstrations against male violence and advocating for women’s rights, abortion rights, LGBTQ equality, same-sex marriage, and separation of church and state.

MALI, the group she co-founded, is known for provocative actions challenging religious and social taboos, including a 2013 “kiss-in” outside parliament in Rabat after two teens were arrested for posting a photo of themselves kissing on Facebook.

Lachgar — long a target of criticism and threats from social conservatives — says she has faced additional threats over the T-shirt photo.

On Facebook, Lachgar said that after posting the photo on July 31, she was subjected to “cyberbullying, thousands of rape and death threats, and calls for lynching and stoning.” One critic called for her imprisonment.

Several activists defended Lachgar, even while disagreeing with her views, warning of creeping censorship in Morocco.

“I fundamentally disagree with her approach and activism,” Moroccan podcaster Abdelaziz Al-Abdi wrote on Facebook. “But none of this justifies attacking her or supporting the authorities in prosecuting her.”

The National Secular Society (NSS), a British group advocating religious freedom and church-state separation, called for Lachgar’s immediate release.

“Freedom of expression must include freedom to criticise religion, even when that means offending religious sentiments,” said Megan Manson, head of campaigns for the NSS. “We call for Lachgar to be released without charge and for Morocco to put an end to its draconian blasphemy laws.”