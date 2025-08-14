Pro-Trump Protester Allegedly Pepper-Sprayed Attendees at Baltimore Queer Event

Edward O’Keefe, owner of Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore’s Abell neighborhood, says a man maced two people outside the brewery as they were leaving “Butch Garden,” a queer community event held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, reports NBC affiliate WBAL.

According to charging documents, police received a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting that someone with a plastic baton was trying to attack him.

At Abell Avenue and 32nd Street, a few blocks from the brewery, a police officer saw a man in dark clothing running east. The man was later identified as 34-year-old Matthew Middleton. When the officer approached and asked what was happening, Middleton allegedly said he had been chased.

After detaining Middleton, police questioned people at the brewery who said he had pepper-sprayed them. The alleged victims also claimed he had a gun in the backpack he was wearing.

Middleton told officers he was carrying a pocket knife, pepper spray, and “a launcher like a BB gun.”

When asked about the BB gun, Middleton told officers he wanted to exercise his First Amendment right by protesting the event, but brought the weapon because he had been threatened by people in the past.

“Why should they be able to threaten me into silence?” Middleton told police.

The victims said they saw Middleton standing on a sidewalk outside the “Butch Garden” event holding a sign that read, “Trump Vance Make America Great Again.” Middleton claimed he was heckled by some people who grabbed his backpack. One victim told police she saw a couple of people “antagonizing him, but not really,” according to charging documents.

After one victim was pepper-sprayed, she and her friend began running, at which point Middleton allegedly pointed a black handgun at others outside the brewery.

Police arrested Middleton and charged him with assault.

O’Keefe said he tried to help one of the victims and is working with the “Butch Garden” organizer to reinforce security for future events.

“The police came, they talked to us, and then the police talked to that individual as well, and then we just helped them get their eyes washed out and gave them a beer. And try to be as helpful as possible,” he said.

One of the responding officers recognized Middleton from a similar altercation in July on Greenmount Avenue. In that incident, reported by The Baltimore Sun, Middleton — carrying a pro-Trump sign — got into a fight with a man who told him to put it down, then allegedly maced him.

“People keep attacking me in this town,” Middleton reportedly told the officer when asked why he’s involved in these types of incidents.