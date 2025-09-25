Above & Beyond: Fall Arts Preview 2025

If you need relief from these stressful and angst-ridden times, you’re sure to find something to salve your soul in this section. If you crave a good laugh attack, for starters, look to the “Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival,” or seek out specific comedians and eccentrics known to get the job done, be it John Waters or Paula Poundstone (both coming to the Birchmere), or Jessica Kirson or Margaret Cho (coming to the Warner), or Leslie Jones, who will be at The Clarice later this winter. To name only five.

Of course, if you’d prefer to get serious and really contemplate and converse about our woeful state of affairs, you’ll find plenty of ways to do that, as well. Start by consulting the lineup of noted authors coming to local bookstores and even a certain historic synagogue.

All that and so much more can be found in this catch-all category of events, both high-brow and low-blow, plus all the good in-between. You’ll find plenty of all-inclusive, if not LGBTQ-specific, events across town, whether at DC9 or Hillwood Museum or Glen Echo Park. Wherever we all go, there we’ll all be. And for that alone, we say, cheers!

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

www.930.com

Emo Night Brooklyn (10/4)

(10/4) So Fetch — “The DMV’s Ultimate 00’s Live Band Dance Party” (11/29)

THE ALDEN THEATRE

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.mcleancenter.org

McLean Community Players: Godspell — A community theater production of an early hit musical for Stephen Schwartz, way before Wicked (10/3-11)

— A community theater production of an early hit musical for Stephen Schwartz, way before Wicked (10/3-11) Lightwire Theatre — Dino-Light (10/24)

— Dino-Light (10/24) The Accidental Hero — A multimedia one-man show (11/7)

— A multimedia one-man show (11/7) Cirque Kalabanté — Afrique en Cirque (11/9)

— Afrique en Cirque (11/9) Recent Cutbacks: “Kevin!!!!!” (12/13)

(12/13) Astronaut vs. Aquanaut (2/7/26)

(2/7/26) Honolulu Theatre for Youth — The Great Race: The Story of the Chinese Zodiac (2/28/26)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW

202-888-0020

www.theanthemdc.com

Haymakers for Hope — The Beltway Brawl VI charity competition, “where everyday people step into the ring to fight back against cancer” (9/25)

— The Beltway Brawl VI charity competition, “where everyday people step into the ring to fight back against cancer” (9/25) John Mulaney — Five shows featuring the droll funnyman, “Mister Whatever” (12/18-21)

— Five shows featuring the droll funnyman, “Mister Whatever” (12/18-21) Hannah Berner — None Of My Business Tour (2/24/26)

ARLINGTON DRAFTHOUSE

2903 Columbia Pike

571-765-5904

www.arlingtondrafthouse.com

Justin Martindale — Host of the podcast “Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale” and star of the 2023 Apple TV+ comedy special Gay Bash, shot at The World Famous Comedy Store in L.A. where Martindale is a regular (10/24-25)

— Host of the podcast “Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale” and star of the 2023 Apple TV+ comedy special Gay Bash, shot at The World Famous Comedy Store in L.A. where Martindale is a regular (10/24-25) Drafthouse Divas: Halloween Edition — A special spooky drag show hosted by Miss Stormy and featuring her queens (10/26)

— A special spooky drag show hosted by Miss Stormy and featuring her queens (10/26) Fleischer Toons Halloween Party — “Koko the Clown, Betty Boop, and more will be in attendance to weird you out with brand-new digital restorations from the golden age of animation” and the legendary Fleischer Studios (10/28)

— “Koko the Clown, Betty Boop, and more will be in attendance to weird you out with brand-new digital restorations from the golden age of animation” and the legendary Fleischer Studios (10/28) Witches & Wine with Hocus Pocus — The cult-popular film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a coven of evil witches will screen after a wine tasting starting two hours before at the neighboring restaurant Pike Cornerstone, which incurs a separate fee (10/29)

— The cult-popular film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a coven of evil witches will screen after a wine tasting starting two hours before at the neighboring restaurant Pike Cornerstone, which incurs a separate fee (10/29) Michael Rapaport — with Paris Sashay (11/13-15)

— with Paris Sashay (11/13-15) Alonzo Bodden (11/28-29)

(11/28-29) Kevin Nealon (12/11-13)

(12/11-13) Caroline Rhea (1/30/26-1/31/26)

(1/30/26-1/31/26) Chaunte Wayans — “Therapy In Session” Comedy Tour (3/19/26-3/21/26)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.atlasarts.org

A Hoot for the Holidays! — D.C. drag fixture Tara Hoot will lead a holiday hootenanny full of songs, sing-a-longs, stories, and silliness (12/5)

BALTIMORE SPEAKERS SERIES

Joseph Meyerhoff Hall

1212 Cathedral St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-783-8000

www.baltimorespeakers.org

Anthony Fauci — Physician-Scientist and immunologist (9/25)

— Physician-Scientist and immunologist (9/25) Vladimir Kara-Murza — Former Russian political prisoner (10/16)

— Former Russian political prisoner (10/16) Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster — National Security Advisor in the first two years of Trump 1.0 (11/20)

— National Security Advisor in the first two years of Trump 1.0 (11/20) Ken Burns — Award-winning filmmaker (1/22/26)

— Award-winning filmmaker (1/22/26) Pippa Malmgren — Geopolitical economist (2/5/26)

— Geopolitical economist (2/5/26) Cristina Mittermeier — National Geographic photographer (4/16/26)

BECAUSE THEY’RE FUNNY COMEDY FESTIVAL

www.becausetheyrefunny.com

Microphone Masters: Comedy, Community, and Collaboration — A full episode screening and discussion centered on the creative process and collaborative work in bringing this three-part stand-up comedy docuseries to life, moderated by Talitha Watkins of ColorCreative Management with panelists including Affion Crockett and Delmar Washington (10/10, Arena Stage)

— A full episode screening and discussion centered on the creative process and collaborative work in bringing this three-part stand-up comedy docuseries to life, moderated by Talitha Watkins of ColorCreative Management with panelists including Affion Crockett and Delmar Washington (10/10, Arena Stage) Conversations on Comedy — Two free afternoon community events featuring today’s leading voices in comedy sharing candid insights into their careers, creative process, and personal journeys (10/11-12, The Anthem)

— Two free afternoon community events featuring today’s leading voices in comedy sharing candid insights into their careers, creative process, and personal journeys (10/11-12, The Anthem) 3rd Annual Breakout Comedian of the Year Competition — Jay Pharoah hosts this event during which six rising comics will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to sign with a top Hollywood talent agency. The 2025 finalists are Ambur James, Blame The Comic, Jorge Lopez, Hot Topic, Reg Thomas, and Trixx (10/11, The Anthem)

— Jay Pharoah hosts this event during which six rising comics will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to sign with a top Hollywood talent agency. The 2025 finalists are Ambur James, Blame The Comic, Jorge Lopez, Hot Topic, Reg Thomas, and Trixx (10/11, The Anthem) Hey Ladies Comedy Experience — Sommore hosts this unfiltered night of stand-up from some of the funniest women in comedy including Tisha Campbell, Zainab Johnson, and Leslie Liao (10/12, The Anthem)

— Sommore hosts this unfiltered night of stand-up from some of the funniest women in comedy including Tisha Campbell, Zainab Johnson, and Leslie Liao (10/12, The Anthem) DC FUNNY — The 2025 festival wraps up with a hilarious DMV comedy showcase (12/12, Union Stage)

BENDER JCC

Kreeger Auditorium

6125 Montrose Rd.

Rockville, Md.

301-881-0100

www.benderjccgw.org

Book Lovers Brunch with B.A. Shapiro — A conversation with the author of The Lost Masterpiece, published over the summer and described as “a gripping historical thriller that weaves art, mystery, and the lingering shadows of the Holocaust,” in conversation with local author and Book Q&As blogger Deborah Kalb — complete with food, specifically, “Kosher brunch will be served” (10/12)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

Paula Poundstone — Veteran comic and podcaster, also known as the unfailingly funniest guest panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! news quiz show, returns for her annual pre-holiday run of stand-up (11/21-22)

— Veteran comic and podcaster, also known as the unfailingly funniest guest panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! news quiz show, returns for her annual pre-holiday run of stand-up (11/21-22) A John Waters Christmas — The gay, legendary filmmaker returns to the Birchmere for his annual detailing of humorous holiday hijinks (12/20)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

Mortified DC — Back to School Edition (10/18)

— Back to School Edition (10/18) Coven — A Halloween Dance Party (10/23)

— A Halloween Dance Party (10/23) Eighties Mayhem — FYM Productions presents the 13th annual spectacular celebrating the spookiest music and cultural aspects of the Greed Decade with DJs Steve EP and Missguided (10/31)

— FYM Productions presents the 13th annual spectacular celebrating the spookiest music and cultural aspects of the Greed Decade with DJs Steve EP and Missguided (10/31) Dan Savage’s 2025 Hump! Film Festival — Two nights of “Hot*Wild*Mind-Blowing” films per the Fall lineup (11/6-7)

— Two nights of “Hot*Wild*Mind-Blowing” films per the Fall lineup (11/6-7) Taylor Rave — A Night of Taylor Swift Remixes & Edits (11/14)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Rd.

Tysons, Va.

703-343-7651

www.capitalonehall.com

Music Mania — The a cappella ensemble Vienna-Falls Chorus perform in a variety of quartets and small groups singing hits and favorites throughout the decades as part of this name-that-tune-esque music trivia Sunday afternoon event, complete with contestants, and billed as “The game show music nerds love to play” (10/12, The Vault)

— The a cappella ensemble Vienna-Falls Chorus perform in a variety of quartets and small groups singing hits and favorites throughout the decades as part of this name-that-tune-esque music trivia Sunday afternoon event, complete with contestants, and billed as “The game show music nerds love to play” (10/12, The Vault) Desi Banks — The Elevation Tour with this up-and-coming comedian and actor (10/24)

— The Elevation Tour with this up-and-coming comedian and actor (10/24) Groovalicious — This Friday night party is described as “the ultimate disco revival…bringin boogie back” as well as “the perfect dance night out” (10/24, The Vault)

— This Friday night party is described as “the ultimate disco revival…bringin boogie back” as well as “the perfect dance night out” (10/24, The Vault) Churchill — Veteran British actor David Payne brings the former U.K. Prime Minister to life onstage in this one-man show that has elements of The Crown and The Darkest Hour (11/2)

— Veteran British actor David Payne brings the former U.K. Prime Minister to life onstage in this one-man show that has elements of The Crown and The Darkest Hour (11/2) Tay Tay Dance Party with DJ Swiftie — “2 Hours of Non-Stop Taylor Music” plus “a professional laser show…Taylor-made for the ultimate fans” (11/7, The Vault)

— “2 Hours of Non-Stop Taylor Music” plus “a professional laser show…Taylor-made for the ultimate fans” (11/7, The Vault) A Drag Queen Christmas — The “longest-running drag tour in America,” this Murray & Peter Present holiday drag show will by hosted this year by Nina West and also feature Lexie Love, Jewels Sparkles, Crystal Methyd, Suzie Toot, Bosco, and Lydia B. Kollins (11/13)

— The “longest-running drag tour in America,” this Murray & Peter Present holiday drag show will by hosted this year by Nina West and also feature Lexie Love, Jewels Sparkles, Crystal Methyd, Suzie Toot, Bosco, and Lydia B. Kollins (11/13) Dusty Slay — The Night Shift Tour with this “bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor” (11/15)

— The Night Shift Tour with this “bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor” (11/15) The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (12/1)

(12/1) The Princess Bride — “An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” includes a screening of the classic, followed by a moderated discussion Q&A revealing behind-the-scenes personal stories (12/20)

— “An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” includes a screening of the classic, followed by a moderated discussion Q&A revealing behind-the-scenes personal stories (12/20) Justin Willman — One For The Ages Tour with the star and creator of Netflix’s Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show who bills himself as “a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers, and skeptics alike” (2/21/26)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Kreativity Diversity Troupe — A free “open mic night full of music, dance, and spoken word” (10/17, 12/11, Cafritz Foundation Theatre)

— A free “open mic night full of music, dance, and spoken word” (10/17, 12/11, Cafritz Foundation Theatre) Peter Sagal — The longtime host of NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me! in conversation with Stephanie Shonekan, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at UMD, for a “meaningful conversation about why laughter, creativity, and critical thinking matter for all of us” (9/26, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

— The longtime host of NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me! in conversation with Stephanie Shonekan, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at UMD, for a “meaningful conversation about why laughter, creativity, and critical thinking matter for all of us” (9/26, Dekelboum Concert Hall) ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence — On the first Monday in October, theaters, schools, and community groups across the country will take part in staged readings of six new 10-minute plays by teen writers confronting gun violence, selected by a committee of renowned playwrights after a national call for submissions. At UMD, the plays will be read by students from the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts at Maryland’s Suitland High School (10/6, Dance Theatre)

— On the first Monday in October, theaters, schools, and community groups across the country will take part in staged readings of six new 10-minute plays by teen writers confronting gun violence, selected by a committee of renowned playwrights after a national call for submissions. At UMD, the plays will be read by students from the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts at Maryland’s Suitland High School (10/6, Dance Theatre) Life After the Gunshot — Filmmakers Joseph B. Richardson Jr., director of PROGRESS at UMD, and Ché Bullock produced this two-part documentary series, with Episode 1 shedding light on the harsh realities of living in D.C. through the lens of young Black male survivors of community firearm violence (10/16, Dance Theatre). Episode 2 expands the examination of the causes and consequences of violent injury and incarceration to include the impact on family relationships and the community and focuses on a couple trying to build a life together in Oak Cliff, Texas (11/4, Dance Theatre)

— Filmmakers Joseph B. Richardson Jr., director of PROGRESS at UMD, and Ché Bullock produced this two-part documentary series, with Episode 1 shedding light on the harsh realities of living in D.C. through the lens of young Black male survivors of community firearm violence (10/16, Dance Theatre). Episode 2 expands the examination of the causes and consequences of violent injury and incarceration to include the impact on family relationships and the community and focuses on a couple trying to build a life together in Oak Cliff, Texas (11/4, Dance Theatre) BlackLight Intensive — Annual event offers a day of deepening artistic practice while expanding understanding of dance as a vehicle for social change, healing, and community building, bringing together emerging and established artists, students, and movement practitioners through workshops, mentorship opportunities, and collaborative creation (11/8, various)

— Annual event offers a day of deepening artistic practice while expanding understanding of dance as a vehicle for social change, healing, and community building, bringing together emerging and established artists, students, and movement practitioners through workshops, mentorship opportunities, and collaborative creation (11/8, various) Veteran Voices: Stories for Veterans Day — UMD veterans and military-connected students share their stories and explore the meaning of service to their country in this partnership with Veteran Student Life at UMD (11/11, Leah M. Smith Hall)

— UMD veterans and military-connected students share their stories and explore the meaning of service to their country in this partnership with Veteran Student Life at UMD (11/11, Leah M. Smith Hall) Queer Art Seminar: Adil Mansoor — Mansoor (Amm(i)gone) leads a hands-on workshop, complete with conversations, games, and writing exercises, focused on “care work and its relationship to gender, queerness, race, resistance, and survival,” and also highlighting contemporary artists, including sculptor Simone Leigh and theatermaker Brian Lobel, whose works embody acts of care (12/2, Room 3300)

— Mansoor (Amm(i)gone) leads a hands-on workshop, complete with conversations, games, and writing exercises, focused on “care work and its relationship to gender, queerness, race, resistance, and survival,” and also highlighting contemporary artists, including sculptor Simone Leigh and theatermaker Brian Lobel, whose works embody acts of care (12/2, Room 3300) Amm(i)gone — Adil Mansoor, a self-described “Virgo Pakistani-American theater queerdo” whose mother is an “Aquarian hijabi Quranic scholar,” presents his personal theatrical work about his relationship with his mother after she discovers his queerness online (12/4-6, Kogod Theatre)

— Adil Mansoor, a self-described “Virgo Pakistani-American theater queerdo” whose mother is an “Aquarian hijabi Quranic scholar,” presents his personal theatrical work about his relationship with his mother after she discovers his queerness online (12/4-6, Kogod Theatre) Leslie Jones — “A night of jokes, celebrity stories, and some unexpected surprises” with the multi-Emmy-nominated comedian (1/29/26, Dekelboum)

DC COMEDY LOFT

1523 22nd St. NW

202-293-1887

www.dccomedyloft.com

Sureni Weerasekera — Sri Lankan-born, San Diego-raised, New York-based comedian and writer on the rise who’s performed at events including the Silicon Valley Pride Festival and runs a monthly show in Brooklyn featuring QTBIPOC comics (9/26-27, The Cellar)

— Sri Lankan-born, San Diego-raised, New York-based comedian and writer on the rise who’s performed at events including the Silicon Valley Pride Festival and runs a monthly show in Brooklyn featuring QTBIPOC comics (9/26-27, The Cellar) Yolks On You — Former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown Jim Dandy and burlesque performer and host Delilah Dentata aren’t joking when they call this a variety show — a “Burlesque and Variety Brunch,” to be exact — and one billed as being “THE place to see burlesque, circus, sideshow, and drag acts that you’ll be thinking about long after you head home” (9/28)

— Former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown Jim Dandy and burlesque performer and host Delilah Dentata aren’t joking when they call this a variety show — a “Burlesque and Variety Brunch,” to be exact — and one billed as being “THE place to see burlesque, circus, sideshow, and drag acts that you’ll be thinking about long after you head home” (9/28) A Burlesque Tribute to Mean Girls — The title, “You Can’t Strip With Us,” a play on a signature line from Mean Girls, is just the opening salvo in a show chock-full of homages and tributes to the iconic 2004 film featuring “Principal” Callie Pigeon and a carefully curated cohort of scantily clad miscreants” (10/1)

— The title, “You Can’t Strip With Us,” a play on a signature line from Mean Girls, is just the opening salvo in a show chock-full of homages and tributes to the iconic 2004 film featuring “Principal” Callie Pigeon and a carefully curated cohort of scantily clad miscreants” (10/1) Dungeons & Divas: Honor Among Tease! — Described as “a burlesque musical Rated NC-69 for potty humor, terrible puns, witchcraft, unmedicated queers, demonic summoning, light treason, and nudity” (10/12, 10/19)

— Described as “a burlesque musical Rated NC-69 for potty humor, terrible puns, witchcraft, unmedicated queers, demonic summoning, light treason, and nudity” (10/12, 10/19) Creepypasties — “A burlesque and variety tribute to urban legends” (10/17-18, The Cellar)

— “A burlesque and variety tribute to urban legends” (10/17-18, The Cellar) Matt Ross — Austin-based comedian and writer known for his humorous anecdotes and asides about being a slightly effeminate gay man, and co-founder of the comedy sketch group named Good Girl Studios (10/22)

— Austin-based comedian and writer known for his humorous anecdotes and asides about being a slightly effeminate gay man, and co-founder of the comedy sketch group named Good Girl Studios (10/22) Stand Up Magic — Magician Max Davidson and comedian Tess Tregellas combine forces for this imported show from New York (11/5)

— Magician Max Davidson and comedian Tess Tregellas combine forces for this imported show from New York (11/5) Hari Kondabolu — A frequent panelist on NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me! (11/9)

— A frequent panelist on NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me! (11/9) Ian Fidance — The offbeat yet upbeat bi New York comic originally from Delaware makes his Loft debut (11/28-30)

— The offbeat yet upbeat bi New York comic originally from Delaware makes his Loft debut (11/28-30) Dominick Pupa — Cabaret comic’s holiday show “Dom We Now Our Gay Apparel” skewers the year that was, “a lecherous year, a treacherous queer” (12/18)

— Cabaret comic’s holiday show “Dom We Now Our Gay Apparel” skewers the year that was, “a lecherous year, a treacherous queer” (12/18) Tom Arnold — Actor and comedian known from Roseanne and many other shows is now performing stand-up on the aptly named “My Crazy X-Wife” Tour (1/8/26-1/10/26)

DC IMPROV

1140 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-296-7008

www.dcimprov.com

Michael Yo (9/26-27, Main Room)

(9/26-27, Main Room) Stand-Up Showcase — Five outstanding stand-ups, Dale Dunlap, Eddie Liles, Bill Monaghan, Talib Babb, and Daniel Simonsen (9/26-27, Lounge)

— Five outstanding stand-ups, Dale Dunlap, Eddie Liles, Bill Monaghan, Talib Babb, and Daniel Simonsen (9/26-27, Lounge) Drag & Comedy Brunch — Hosted by Vagenesis (10/5, Main Room)

— Hosted by Vagenesis (10/5, Main Room) Charlene Kaye — Comedian performs the show “Tiger Daughter,” presented by Margaret Cho (10/15, Main Room)

— Comedian performs the show “Tiger Daughter,” presented by Margaret Cho (10/15, Main Room) Bad Medicine: Sketch Night of Frights (10/25, Main Room)

(10/25, Main Room) Halloween Whodunit 3 — Touted as “your favorite Halloween-themed murder mystery comedy show,” presented by Die Laughing Productions (10/29, Main Room)

— Touted as “your favorite Halloween-themed murder mystery comedy show,” presented by Die Laughing Productions (10/29, Main Room) Pun DMV — The Fall edition of our pun contest (11/5, Main Room)

— The Fall edition of our pun contest (11/5, Main Room) Ali Wong — “Work In Progress” (11/9-11, Main Room)

— “Work In Progress” (11/9-11, Main Room) Bad Medicine: Holiday Sketch Show (12/9, Main Room)

(12/9, Main Room) Sam Morrison — Up-and-coming stand-up comedian who describes himself as an “anxious asthmatic gay diabetic Jew” (12/12-13, Lounge)

— Up-and-coming stand-up comedian who describes himself as an “anxious asthmatic gay diabetic Jew” (12/12-13, Lounge) Clue Christmas — Die Laughing Productions’newest holiday murder mystery classic in which willing volunteers from the audience will play roles among the cast, perhaps one even as the evening’s killer (12/17, Main Room)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.club

Survivor Watch Party — Watch episodes from the 49th season of the reality show live surrounded by fellow fans and neighbors (9/24)

— Watch episodes from the 49th season of the reality show live surrounded by fellow fans and neighbors (9/24) MARICOTECA — One Year Anniversary Party of this queer and trans Latine dance party celebrating alternative, indie, and underground sounds from Latin America and across the globe, with resident DJs Cybersyn, El Sucio, and Kristy la rAt (9/27)

— One Year Anniversary Party of this queer and trans Latine dance party celebrating alternative, indie, and underground sounds from Latin America and across the globe, with resident DJs Cybersyn, El Sucio, and Kristy la rAt (9/27) Love Language: A Queer Slow Dance Party — Femme Fatale, a party series celebrating the lives of Black queer and trans people, presents a free evening of “strictly R&B slow jams, old and new” (10/2)

EAST CITY BOOKSHOP

645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

202-290-1636

www.eastcitybookshop.com

Sam Sussman — Author will be in conversation with Aminatta Forna about his new book Boy from the North Country, which focuses on the secrets a man learns after returning home to tend to his dying mother (9/25)

— Author will be in conversation with Aminatta Forna about his new book Boy from the North Country, which focuses on the secrets a man learns after returning home to tend to his dying mother (9/25) Chanel Cleeton — The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes (10/1)

— The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes (10/1) Timothy Janovsky — A Mannequinn for Christmas (10/2)

— A Mannequinn for Christmas (10/2) Anna North — Bog Queen (10/15)

— Bog Queen (10/15) Susan Lee — Julia Song is Undateable (10/28)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-9999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

Dale Elliott Jr. — Son Of An Immigrant World Tour (11/14)

— Son Of An Immigrant World Tour (11/14) Roy Wood Jr. — Comedian and host of CNN’s hilarious news quiz show Have I Got News For You is out on his Man of Many Fathers Book Tour (12/11)

FOLGER SHAKESPEARE LIBRARY

202-544-7077

www.folger.edu

Creative Conversations: Julius X — Director Nicole Brewer and other creative team members of Julius X in conversation with Folger Theatre Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels (9/26)

— Director Nicole Brewer and other creative team members of Julius X in conversation with Folger Theatre Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels (9/26) The Humanities Lab: Julius Caesar and Julius X — Learn more about Julius Caesar from scholars, take in a play, and explore the Folger collection as part of a special, organized two-day course (10/1 & 10/8)

— Learn more about Julius Caesar from scholars, take in a play, and explore the Folger collection as part of a special, organized two-day course (10/1 & 10/8) Shakespeare Exhibition Hall — Below the Grand Hall connecting the celebrated Folger Theatre and the historic Reading Room is where you’ll find the Folger institution’s permanent and temporary exhibitions, spread out across a large subterranean area that opened last year after extensive and intricate excavation work that began just before the pandemic hit in 2020. The new space offers the Folger a permanent area to display treasures from its vast collection for the first time, most notably its 82 copies of the book that helped solidify Shakespeare’s preeminent status as a playwright, Shakespeare’s First Folio. Printed seven years after the Bard’s death, the First Folio includes 36 of his plays. Also on display is a working replica of the printing press that published the First Folios (Permanent)

— Below the Grand Hall connecting the celebrated Folger Theatre and the historic Reading Room is where you’ll find the Folger institution’s permanent and temporary exhibitions, spread out across a large subterranean area that opened last year after extensive and intricate excavation work that began just before the pandemic hit in 2020. The new space offers the Folger a permanent area to display treasures from its vast collection for the first time, most notably its 82 copies of the book that helped solidify Shakespeare’s preeminent status as a playwright, Shakespeare’s First Folio. Printed seven years after the Bard’s death, the First Folio includes 36 of his plays. Also on display is a working replica of the printing press that published the First Folios (Permanent) Out of the Vault — An ever-changing exhibition focused on key items from the Folger collection, rotated in and out to limit light exposure, all intended to provide an intriguing window on the institution’s “remarkable collection, multifaceted work, and passionate community” (Ongoing, Rose Exhibition Hall)

FORD’S THEATRE

514 10th St. NW

202-347-4833

www.fords.org

Cabinet Conversations: Echoes from the Steps — A conversation shining a light on some “unsung heroes of the civil rights movement” and exploring the challenges of preserving their stories, with Georgetown University Black Studies professor Dr. Dayo F. Gore and playwright Chess Jacobs and director Aaron Posner from Ford’s world-premiere production of The American Five (9/27, online only)

— A conversation shining a light on some “unsung heroes of the civil rights movement” and exploring the challenges of preserving their stories, with Georgetown University Black Studies professor Dr. Dayo F. Gore and playwright Chess Jacobs and director Aaron Posner from Ford’s world-premiere production of The American Five (9/27, online only) Walking Tour: From Lincoln to MLK — An interpreted tour of two iconic memorials spanning the Civil War and the civil rights movement, in collaboration with National Mall and Memorial Parks (10/4)

— An interpreted tour of two iconic memorials spanning the Civil War and the civil rights movement, in collaboration with National Mall and Memorial Parks (10/4) First Ladies — Reflect on American history through a three-hour workshop of selected readings and guided exercises, led by MaryBeth Matthews, delving into the histories of Mary Lincoln, Julia Grant, Lady Bird Johnson, and Nancy Reagan (10/25)

— Reflect on American history through a three-hour workshop of selected readings and guided exercises, led by MaryBeth Matthews, delving into the histories of Mary Lincoln, Julia Grant, Lady Bird Johnson, and Nancy Reagan (10/25) Civil War Forts Hike — A popular two-mile trek from Fort DeRussy to Fort Stevens and Battleground National Cemetery honoring remnants of the hastily constructed forts to defend the nation’s capital from sympathizers of the Confederacy from neighboring slave-holding states (11/8)

GALA HISPANIC THEATRE

3333 14th St. NW

202-234-7174

www.galatheatre.org

Fuego Flamenco Festival XXI — The 21st annual fiesta of Spanish dance, music, and culture expands to three weeks of exciting, immersive programming, including: Crónica de un Suceso — Málaga-born dancer/choreographer Rafael Ramírez created, choreographed, and performs this homage to iconic late Spanish Flamenco artist Antonio Gades, accompanied by singers Rosa Linero and Fabiola Santiago, guitarist Martín Cerdán, and percussionist Cristóbal Sánchez (11/6-9)

— The 21st annual fiesta of Spanish dance, music, and culture expands to three weeks of exciting, immersive programming, including: — Málaga-born dancer/choreographer Rafael Ramírez created, choreographed, and performs this homage to iconic late Spanish Flamenco artist Antonio Gades, accompanied by singers Rosa Linero and Fabiola Santiago, guitarist Martín Cerdán, and percussionist Cristóbal Sánchez (11/6-9) Aula de Flamenco — Take a deeper dive into the history and cultural significance of the art form with this FREE 90-minute conference facilitated by Seville-born Dr. José Miguel Hernández Jaramillo, Ph.D. in Advanced Flamenco Studies and Ethnomusicology, and including discussion and a Flamenco demonstration (11/8)

— Take a deeper dive into the history and cultural significance of the art form with this FREE 90-minute conference facilitated by Seville-born Dr. José Miguel Hernández Jaramillo, Ph.D. in Advanced Flamenco Studies and Ethnomusicology, and including discussion and a Flamenco demonstration (11/8) Flamenco Aparicio Dance Co.: ENREDO — Company founder Edwin Aparicio co-directs with Aleksey Kulikov this dynamic Flamenco showcase, a reflection of the dual nature of the human experience, individual and social, that world-premiered at GALA in 2023 (11/14-16)

— Company founder Edwin Aparicio co-directs with Aleksey Kulikov this dynamic Flamenco showcase, a reflection of the dual nature of the human experience, individual and social, that world-premiered at GALA in 2023 (11/14-16) Las Mujeres Que Habitan en Mí — Spain’s Compañía Flamenca Irene Lozano performs the D.C. premiere of this soulful journey, created by Lozano, exploring the women Lozano “has been, and couldn’t be” (11/21-22)

GLEN ECHO PARK

7300 MacArthur Blvd.

Glen Echo, Md.

301-634-2222

www.glenechopark.org

Echo Arts Festival 2025 — A celebration of the visual and performing arts, this fourth annual fall event serves as a showcase for the many resident artists and arts organizations in the historic park. The festival also serves as the last day of the year that the park’s century-old antique Dentzel carousel operates. In addition to open studios and art sales with resident visual artists in the park’s galleries, the festival ushers in a variety of activities ranging from hands-on art projects and workshops, to performances from groups such as Washington Revels Heritage Voices and the Culkin School of Irish Dance, plus additional musicians and dance presenters showcasing Hispanic culture, including Grupo Fénix and DC Casineros, in honor of September’s designation as Hispanic Heritage Month (9/28)

— A celebration of the visual and performing arts, this fourth annual fall event serves as a showcase for the many resident artists and arts organizations in the historic park. The festival also serves as the last day of the year that the park’s century-old antique Dentzel carousel operates. In addition to open studios and art sales with resident visual artists in the park’s galleries, the festival ushers in a variety of activities ranging from hands-on art projects and workshops, to performances from groups such as Washington Revels Heritage Voices and the Culkin School of Irish Dance, plus additional musicians and dance presenters showcasing Hispanic culture, including Grupo Fénix and DC Casineros, in honor of September’s designation as Hispanic Heritage Month (9/28) Four Mile Ranger Guided History Hike — The National Park Service offers a free two-hour, four-mile guided hike on second Saturdays of the month, with stops along the C&O Canal including the Washington Aqueduct’s Union Arch Bridge and the historic house of Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, in addition to a stroll through the town of Glen Echo and its namesake park, once Washington’s premiere amusement park, kicking off from the park’s Dentzel carousel (10/11, 11/8)

— The National Park Service offers a free two-hour, four-mile guided hike on second Saturdays of the month, with stops along the C&O Canal including the Washington Aqueduct’s Union Arch Bridge and the historic house of Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, in addition to a stroll through the town of Glen Echo and its namesake park, once Washington’s premiere amusement park, kicking off from the park’s Dentzel carousel (10/11, 11/8) Tranquil Vistas by Mak Dehejia — The recipient of the 2023 Park View Artist Award, Dehejia presents a collection of recent watercolors reflecting his quest for peace and serenity amid all the turbulence of the past year, featuring serene vistas from Dehejia’s surroundings and from his memories of natural landscapes (Now-9/28, Park View Gallery)

— The recipient of the 2023 Park View Artist Award, Dehejia presents a collection of recent watercolors reflecting his quest for peace and serenity amid all the turbulence of the past year, featuring serene vistas from Dehejia’s surroundings and from his memories of natural landscapes (Now-9/28, Park View Gallery) Once and Again by Dominie Nash — Currently on display in the park’s most historic structure, the Stone Tower, is a solo exhibition of textile collages made of repurposed and transformed work and materials, many from this self-taught textile artist’s past work of finished pieces that no longer interested her or related to her current body of work, with the goal of “creating a sense of mystery and depth [in hopes] the viewer will return and see more and different things at each viewing” (Now-9/28, Stone Tower Gallery)

— Currently on display in the park’s most historic structure, the Stone Tower, is a solo exhibition of textile collages made of repurposed and transformed work and materials, many from this self-taught textile artist’s past work of finished pieces that no longer interested her or related to her current body of work, with the goal of “creating a sense of mystery and depth [in hopes] the viewer will return and see more and different things at each viewing” (Now-9/28, Stone Tower Gallery) The Art of the Art Clinic Online — A group exhibition of works by participants of the Art Clinic Online and presented by the park’s Stone Tower Studio, bringing these voices off-screen and into the gallery, highlighting the diversity of perspectives and practices defining this artistic community from the greater Washington area. Participating artists include Julia Bloom, Kate Fleming, Michael Janis, Robert Knudsen, Cory Oberndorfer, Tim Tate, and Andrew Wodzianski (Now-9/28, Popcorn Gallery)

— A group exhibition of works by participants of the Art Clinic Online and presented by the park’s Stone Tower Studio, bringing these voices off-screen and into the gallery, highlighting the diversity of perspectives and practices defining this artistic community from the greater Washington area. Participating artists include Julia Bloom, Kate Fleming, Michael Janis, Robert Knudsen, Cory Oberndorfer, Tim Tate, and Andrew Wodzianski (Now-9/28, Popcorn Gallery) Glen Echo Park Civil Rights and History Tour — Explore the park’s history, with a particular focus on the civil rights protests to desegregate the park in 1960, on this free, 45-minute walking tour, led by a National Park Service ranger, that kicks off from the Dentzel carousel at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month (10/4, 11/1)

— Explore the park’s history, with a particular focus on the civil rights protests to desegregate the park in 1960, on this free, 45-minute walking tour, led by a National Park Service ranger, that kicks off from the Dentzel carousel at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month (10/4, 11/1) Washington Folk Festival — Expect a jam-packed, all-day roster of music, dancing, and storytelling at this annual event featuring five stages, food trucks and picnic area, and hundreds of performers of folk music and dance styles drawn from all around the world, highlighting everything from bluegrass to Celtic, Klezmer to Americana, blues to Zydeco (10/19)

— Expect a jam-packed, all-day roster of music, dancing, and storytelling at this annual event featuring five stages, food trucks and picnic area, and hundreds of performers of folk music and dance styles drawn from all around the world, highlighting everything from bluegrass to Celtic, Klezmer to Americana, blues to Zydeco (10/19) Fall Frolic — Halloween fun at Glen Echo Park includes decorating a Trick-or-Treat bag and other crafts, a festive fall photo-op, a costume contest, and Trick-or-Treating at the park’s resident art studios and galleries, and more (10/25)

— Halloween fun at Glen Echo Park includes decorating a Trick-or-Treat bag and other crafts, a festive fall photo-op, a costume contest, and Trick-or-Treating at the park’s resident art studios and galleries, and more (10/25) DC Rawhides Dance — The Rawhides return to the park, an event billed as “an inclusive, diverse, affirming, fun, high-energy LGBTQ dance where all are welcome” (10/25, Bumper Car Pavilion)

— The Rawhides return to the park, an event billed as “an inclusive, diverse, affirming, fun, high-energy LGBTQ dance where all are welcome” (10/25, Bumper Car Pavilion) Winter’s Eve — A late afternoon-to-early-evening festival featuring kids’ holiday crafts, music, and open studios and galleries featuring the park’s resident artists and arts organizations (12/6)

— A late afternoon-to-early-evening festival featuring kids’ holiday crafts, music, and open studios and galleries featuring the park’s resident artists and arts organizations (12/6) Glen Echo Park Aquarium — Learn about the creatures that inhabit the Chesapeake Bay and beyond through interactive exhibits, knowledgeable educators, and a dynamic space (Open daily on a timed-entry basis)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

4373 Mason Pond Dr.

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-2787

www.cfa.gmu.edu

Papermoon Puppet Theatre — This innovative troupe from Indonesia presents a spellbinding, non-verbal, and mixed-media work of puppetry titled Puno, telling the story of Tala, a young girl coping with her father’s passing and exploring how we can hold and appreciate what has been left to us (10/4, Harris Theatre)

— This innovative troupe from Indonesia presents a spellbinding, non-verbal, and mixed-media work of puppetry titled Puno, telling the story of Tala, a young girl coping with her father’s passing and exploring how we can hold and appreciate what has been left to us (10/4, Harris Theatre) The Magic of Rob Lake (10/5)

(10/5) 360 ALLSTARS — This supercharged urban circus features a mix of dancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, BMX biking, and more in a fusion of extraordinary artistry emerging from street culture, all performed by an international cast of world champion and world record-holding athletes and artists (11/8)

HILLWOOD MUSEUM & GARDENS

4155 Linnean Ave. NW

202-686-5807

www.HillwoodMuseum.org

From Exile to Avant-Garde: The Life of Princess Natalie Paley — The latest special exhibition at the grand D.C. estate shines a light on 20th-century icon Natalie Paley. From her roots as the illegitimate child of a Russian Grand Duke and idyllic childhood in France, to her influence and inspiration on the fashion industry, first in Paris and later in Hollywood and New York, Paley left an indelible mark on the culture and design of her era (Now-1/04/26)

— The latest special exhibition at the grand D.C. estate shines a light on 20th-century icon Natalie Paley. From her roots as the illegitimate child of a Russian Grand Duke and idyllic childhood in France, to her influence and inspiration on the fashion industry, first in Paris and later in Hollywood and New York, Paley left an indelible mark on the culture and design of her era (Now-1/04/26) Guided Bird Walks — Learn about the vibrant bird life at Hillwood from a birding expert with the DC Bird Alliance (10/18, 10/19, 11/8, 11/16)

— Learn about the vibrant bird life at Hillwood from a birding expert with the DC Bird Alliance (10/18, 10/19, 11/8, 11/16) Guided Forest Bathing Walks — Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, or to absorb the forest atmosphere, a health- and wellness-promoting immersive stroll through the gardens is led by a Certified Forest Therapy Guide with a minimum of five and no more than fifteen participants (9/27, 10/3, 10/11, 10/17, 10/25, 11/7, 11/15, 11/21, 11/22)

— Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, or to absorb the forest atmosphere, a health- and wellness-promoting immersive stroll through the gardens is led by a Certified Forest Therapy Guide with a minimum of five and no more than fifteen participants (9/27, 10/3, 10/11, 10/17, 10/25, 11/7, 11/15, 11/21, 11/22) Family Picnic with Rainbow Families — Connect with other LGBTQ families at this annual family celebration set on the lush, landscaped grounds of the estate established by Marjorie Merriweather Post (9/28, Lunar Lawn)

— Connect with other LGBTQ families at this annual family celebration set on the lush, landscaped grounds of the estate established by Marjorie Merriweather Post (9/28, Lunar Lawn) Gardener’s Focus Tour: Plants of the Fall — Take in the rich, autumnal hues of yellow, red, and orange as the the foliage and flowers transition for the season, on a 45-minute walk with Jessica Bonilla, Hillwood’s director of horticulture, who will highlight favorite fall features and share practical gardening lessons (10/7, 10/10, 10/14, 10/17)

— Take in the rich, autumnal hues of yellow, red, and orange as the the foliage and flowers transition for the season, on a 45-minute walk with Jessica Bonilla, Hillwood’s director of horticulture, who will highlight favorite fall features and share practical gardening lessons (10/7, 10/10, 10/14, 10/17) Fall Garden Party — Hillwood members who have contributed $150 or more are invited to this autumnal celebration of the gardens (10/9)

— Hillwood members who have contributed $150 or more are invited to this autumnal celebration of the gardens (10/9) Spooky Pooch Howl-o-ween Celebration — Inspired by Marjorie Post’s affection for dogs, guests are invited to dress up their furry four-legged friends and bring them for some festive playtime with other pups. Includes a Costume Competition with awards for Most Glamorous, Best Owner & Dog Combination Costume, Funniest, and overall Top Dog (10/19, Lunar Lawn)

— Inspired by Marjorie Post’s affection for dogs, guests are invited to dress up their furry four-legged friends and bring them for some festive playtime with other pups. Includes a Costume Competition with awards for Most Glamorous, Best Owner & Dog Combination Costume, Funniest, and overall Top Dog (10/19, Lunar Lawn) Gardener’s Focus Tour: Fall Trees — Hillwood’s Michael Rollinson spotlights the seasonal foliage on the estate’s grounds (10/21, 10/23, 10/28, 10/30)

— Hillwood’s Michael Rollinson spotlights the seasonal foliage on the estate’s grounds (10/21, 10/23, 10/28, 10/30) Lecture: The Belle Époque Life in Paris — Dr. Wilfried Zeisler, Hillwood’s chief curator and deputy director, discusses the forbidden love story, elegant art collection, and tasteful lifestyle of Princess Natalie Paley’s parents, Olga Paley and Grand Duke Paul of Russia (10/21)

— Dr. Wilfried Zeisler, Hillwood’s chief curator and deputy director, discusses the forbidden love story, elegant art collection, and tasteful lifestyle of Princess Natalie Paley’s parents, Olga Paley and Grand Duke Paul of Russia (10/21) Gardener’s Focus Tour: Specialty Mums — Jarett Currin, greenhouse grower at Hillwood, will share insights into the 55-year tradition of propagating over 50 different types of chrysanthemums for the weekly arrangements of fresh cut flowers displayed throughout Hillwood, a tradition started by Marjorie Post due to her fondness for mums (10/29, 10/30, 11/5, 11/6)

— Jarett Currin, greenhouse grower at Hillwood, will share insights into the 55-year tradition of propagating over 50 different types of chrysanthemums for the weekly arrangements of fresh cut flowers displayed throughout Hillwood, a tradition started by Marjorie Post due to her fondness for mums (10/29, 10/30, 11/5, 11/6) Lecture: Paley, Pebbles, and the Connecticut Avant-Garde — Kenneth Silver will discuss Natalie Paley, her home in Connecticut named “Pebbles,” and her influence on the burgeoning American fashion world (10/29)

— Kenneth Silver will discuss Natalie Paley, her home in Connecticut named “Pebbles,” and her influence on the burgeoning American fashion world (10/29) Lecture: The Washington Hostess-with-the-Mostest — Meryl Gordon will discuss the rollicking life and political legacy of Perle Mesta, the diplomat, feminist, and hostess who was close to four presidents and much in-demand for four decades (11/18)

— Meryl Gordon will discuss the rollicking life and political legacy of Perle Mesta, the diplomat, feminist, and hostess who was close to four presidents and much in-demand for four decades (11/18) Holiday Wreath Workshop — Participants will be guided in creating a one-of-a-kind holiday decoration of hearty evergreens and festive foliage in this workshop (12/4-7)

— Participants will be guided in creating a one-of-a-kind holiday decoration of hearty evergreens and festive foliage in this workshop (12/4-7) Gardener’s Focus Tour: Bones of the Winter Garden — Hillwood’s Bonilla will lead an exploration of the estate’s peaceful winter gardens (12/9, 12/12, 12/16, 12/19)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-803-2899

www.thehowardtheatre.com

Ahmed Amin (10/14)

(10/14) Eli Rallo — Author of Does Anyone Else Feel This Way: Essays on Conquering the Quarter-Life Crisis (10/15)

— Author of Does Anyone Else Feel This Way: Essays on Conquering the Quarter-Life Crisis (10/15) BUTT TOOT KING — Flip Phone Events and Fiercely You Ent. presents a night of drag cabaret featuring Lydia Kollins, Suzie Toot, and Kori King (10/21)

— Flip Phone Events and Fiercely You Ent. presents a night of drag cabaret featuring Lydia Kollins, Suzie Toot, and Kori King (10/21) Chicks in The Office — Barstool Sports presents comedians out on The Best Show on Earth Tour (10/23)

— Barstool Sports presents comedians out on The Best Show on Earth Tour (10/23) Femme Fatale: A Queer Dance Party — Union Stage Presents this night of hip-hop, dancehall, R&B, pop, baile, gospel, and more with “costumes encouraged, tricks guaranteed, and treats waiting on the dance floor” (10/31)

— Union Stage Presents this night of hip-hop, dancehall, R&B, pop, baile, gospel, and more with “costumes encouraged, tricks guaranteed, and treats waiting on the dance floor” (10/31) John Achkar (11/28)

(11/28) Sammy Obeid (12/12)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Extraordinary Cinema Series — Screening for free in the Justice Forum at The REACH are One to One: John & Yoko (9/28); Bob Trevino Likes It (10/5); Heartworn Highways (10/12) Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile (10/19); To Catch a Thief (10/26)

— Screening for free in the Justice Forum at The REACH are One to One: John & Yoko (9/28); Bob Trevino Likes It (10/5); Heartworn Highways (10/12) Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile (10/19); To Catch a Thief (10/26) Funny Stories: A Comedy Showcase — Featuring Joe Marshall, Ali Sultan, Rola, and Brittany Hunter (9/27, Family Theater)

— Featuring Joe Marshall, Ali Sultan, Rola, and Brittany Hunter (9/27, Family Theater) Planes, Trains, and ??? — “The Unauthorized Improv and Musical Parody” in homage to John Hughes’ holiday travel classic, in which every show, featuring actors Nnamdi Ngwe, Frank Caeti, and Amanda Blake Davis, is a new trip based on a prompt from the audience, and all of it fueled by ’80s songs with lyrics “Weird Al-ed” to fit the ridiculous odyssey (11/7-8, Family Theater)

— “The Unauthorized Improv and Musical Parody” in homage to John Hughes’ holiday travel classic, in which every show, featuring actors Nnamdi Ngwe, Frank Caeti, and Amanda Blake Davis, is a new trip based on a prompt from the audience, and all of it fueled by ’80s songs with lyrics “Weird Al-ed” to fit the ridiculous odyssey (11/7-8, Family Theater) Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular (11/18-23, Eisenhower Theater)

(11/18-23, Eisenhower Theater) Adam Carolla — Famous comedian, podcaster, and New York Times bestselling author (1/31/26, Terrace Theater)

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Thomas Jefferson Building

10 First St. SE

202-707-8000

www.loc.gov/exhibits

Collecting Memories: Treasures from the Library of Congress — A wide-ranging assortment of voice and video recordings, scrolls, diaries, manuscripts, art, photographs, maps, books, and more serve to inaugurate a new gallery (Now-December, David M. Rubenstein Treasures Gallery)

— A wide-ranging assortment of voice and video recordings, scrolls, diaries, manuscripts, art, photographs, maps, books, and more serve to inaugurate a new gallery (Now-December, David M. Rubenstein Treasures Gallery) The Two Georges: Parallel Lives in an Age of Revolution — Exploring the lives of George Washington and King George III, from their early years to the revolution that brought them into conflict to their overlapping years as president and king, as told through papers from the Library of Congress and the Royal Archives brought together for the first time (Now-3/21/26, Southwest Exhibition Gallery)

— Exploring the lives of George Washington and King George III, from their early years to the revolution that brought them into conflict to their overlapping years as president and king, as told through papers from the Library of Congress and the Royal Archives brought together for the first time (Now-3/21/26, Southwest Exhibition Gallery) Thomas Jefferson’s Library — A re-created version of Jefferson’s library, including the 6,487 volumes that founded the Library of Congress, showing how one of America’s greatest thinkers was inspired through the world of books (Ongoing, Southwest Pavilion)

— A re-created version of Jefferson’s library, including the 6,487 volumes that founded the Library of Congress, showing how one of America’s greatest thinkers was inspired through the world of books (Ongoing, Southwest Pavilion) Here to Stay: The Legacy of George and Ira Gershwin — Celebrating the lives and work of the Gerswhin brothers through music manuscripts and other documents drawn from the Gershwin collection, from George’s piano and desk, to Ira’s typing table and typewriter, to self-portraits in oil by each (Ongoing, Gershwin Gallery)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

Luenell — Dubbed the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy,” this stand-up comedian scored her breakout role as an actor portraying a prostitute with a heart of gold in the 2006 Oscar-nominated mockumentary-style comedy Borat (10/4)

— Dubbed the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy,” this stand-up comedian scored her breakout role as an actor portraying a prostitute with a heart of gold in the 2006 Oscar-nominated mockumentary-style comedy Borat (10/4) The Bulwark Live — Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insights and banter from their news and opinion media network to the Lincoln (10/8)

— Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insights and banter from their news and opinion media network to the Lincoln (10/8) Nosferatu — The 1922 silent masterpiece will screen with the original film scores performed live by the Peacherine Orchestra using period instruments (10/29)

— The 1922 silent masterpiece will screen with the original film scores performed live by the Peacherine Orchestra using period instruments (10/29) The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Spectacular — With Live Shadow Cast (10/31)

— With Live Shadow Cast (10/31) Holidays with the Housewives — Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York City are the featured housewives from the Bravo franchise juggernaut (11/30)

— Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York City are the featured housewives from the Bravo franchise juggernaut (11/30) JR De Guzman : Boyfriend Material (12/11)

: Boyfriend Material (12/11) Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis — Hypnotist Asad Mecci puts volunteers into a trance, then pairs them with improv legend Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) to create a show that’s “unscripted, unpredictable, and absolutely unforgettable” (12/18)

LITTLE DISTRICT BOOKS

737 8th St. SE

202-629-2975

www.littledistrictbooks.com

Fran Wilde — A Philosophy of Thieves about a family of “premier performance thieves in New Washington” by award-winning local novelist and writing instructor, in conversation with Venessa Vida Kelley, author of When the Tides Held the Moon (9/30)

— A Philosophy of Thieves about a family of “premier performance thieves in New Washington” by award-winning local novelist and writing instructor, in conversation with Venessa Vida Kelley, author of When the Tides Held the Moon (9/30) Steve Majors — The author of Man Made: Searching for Dads, Daddies, Father Figures, and Fatherhood, a poignant and provocative memoir, described as “one man’s journey from a gay boy in search of a father figure to a gay man learning to be a father” (10/28)

— The author of Man Made: Searching for Dads, Daddies, Father Figures, and Fatherhood, a poignant and provocative memoir, described as “one man’s journey from a gay boy in search of a father figure to a gay man learning to be a father” (10/28) Charlie Jane Anders — Lessons in Magic and Disaster is a “relatable, resonant novel about family, identity, and the power of love,” the latest from co-creator of transgender superhero Escapade for Marvel Comics (11/19, As You Are)

LOYALTY BOOKS

The DC Pop Up at Walter Reed

1155 Dahlia St. NW

202-726-0380

www.loyaltybookstores.com

Jason Diamond — Journalist and author Emily Tamkin will lead a discussion with the author of Kaplan’s Plot, a “dazzling debut novel about mothers and sons, crime and consequence, unspoken family secrets, and being Jewish in America” (9/26, Jackie Lee’s, 116 Kennedy St. NW)

— Journalist and author Emily Tamkin will lead a discussion with the author of Kaplan’s Plot, a “dazzling debut novel about mothers and sons, crime and consequence, unspoken family secrets, and being Jewish in America” (9/26, Jackie Lee’s, 116 Kennedy St. NW) Susan Coll — The Literati (9/29, Cleveland Park Library, 3310 Connecticut Ave. NW)

— The Literati (9/29, Cleveland Park Library, 3310 Connecticut Ave. NW) Ilana Masad — Beings (9/30, The DC Pop Up)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

101 MGM National Avenue

Oxon Hill, Md.

844-346-4664

www.mgmnationalharbor.com

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! (9/25)

(9/25) Maz Jobrani (10/4)

(10/4) Eddie Griffin (10/25)

(10/25) Bald Brothers — KevOnStage and Tony Baker (11/7)

— KevOnStage and Tony Baker (11/7) Joey Diaz — “62 & Still Slingin'” (11/8)

— “62 & Still Slingin'” (11/8) Mike Epps (11/14)

(11/14) Martin Lawrence — Y’all STILL Know What It Is! Tour (1/15/26)

POLITICS AND PROSE

5015 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-1919

www.politics-prose.com

Nate Soares — If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why Superhuman AI Would Kill Us All (9/26, The Wharf, 610 Water St. SW)

— If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why Superhuman AI Would Kill Us All (9/26, The Wharf, 610 Water St. SW) Annie Elliott — My Neighbor Saw Me Naked and Other Reasons You Need Drapes: The Essential Decorating Handbook, in conversation with Jason Reynolds (10/4, Union Market, 1324 4th St. NE)

— My Neighbor Saw Me Naked and Other Reasons You Need Drapes: The Essential Decorating Handbook, in conversation with Jason Reynolds (10/4, Union Market, 1324 4th St. NE) Randi Weingarten — Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and The Future of Democracy (10/7)

— Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and The Future of Democracy (10/7) Cory Doctorow — Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It (10/8, Wharf)

— Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It (10/8, Wharf) Alejandro Varela — The male narrator of the novel Middle Spoon appears to be living the dream, with a doting husband, two precocious children, all the comforts of a quiet bourgeois life, and a sexy younger boyfriend (10/11, Mt. Pleasant Library, 3160 16th St. NW)

— The male narrator of the novel Middle Spoon appears to be living the dream, with a doting husband, two precocious children, all the comforts of a quiet bourgeois life, and a sexy younger boyfriend (10/11, Mt. Pleasant Library, 3160 16th St. NW) Stefan Fatsis — Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary (10/12)

— Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary (10/12) Michael Twitty — The queer Black chef and writer will discuss with Aaron Hutcherson his book Recipes from the American South (10/16, Union Market)

— The queer Black chef and writer will discuss with Aaron Hutcherson his book Recipes from the American South (10/16, Union Market) Troy Hughes — Makers & Shakers: A Hidden History of Black Americans in Booze (10/18, Union Market)

— Makers & Shakers: A Hidden History of Black Americans in Booze (10/18, Union Market) Susan Orlean — Joyride (10/2)

— Joyride (10/2) Julia Ioffe — Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy, in conversation with The New Yorker‘s Susan B. Glasser (10/21)

— Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy, in conversation with The New Yorker‘s Susan B. Glasser (10/21) Andrew Ross Sorkin — 1929: The Inside Story of the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–And How It Shattered a Nation (10/23)

— 1929: The Inside Story of the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–And How It Shattered a Nation (10/23) Myriam Gurba — Poppy State: A Labyrinth of Plants and a Story of Beginnings (10/24)

— Poppy State: A Labyrinth of Plants and a Story of Beginnings (10/24) Stephanie Burt — Taylor’s Version: The Poetic and Musical Genius of Taylor Swift (10/25, Union Market)

— Taylor’s Version: The Poetic and Musical Genius of Taylor Swift (10/25, Union Market) Lisa Graves — Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights, in conversation with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (10/26)

— Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights, in conversation with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (10/26) Jeffrey Rosen — The Pursuit of Liberty: How Hamilton vs. Jefferson Ignited the Lasting Battle over Power in America (10/27)

— The Pursuit of Liberty: How Hamilton vs. Jefferson Ignited the Lasting Battle over Power in America (10/27) Karine Jean-Pierre — Independent: A Look Inside A Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines (11/4, Union Market)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100

www.sixthandi.org

Bobbi Brown — World-renowned makeup artist and one of TIME‘s 2025 “Most Influential People in the World” will discuss her memoir Still Bobbi in conversation with The Washington Post‘s Robin Givhan (9/25)

— World-renowned makeup artist and one of TIME‘s 2025 “Most Influential People in the World” will discuss her memoir Still Bobbi in conversation with The Washington Post‘s Robin Givhan (9/25) Brené Brown — Strong Ground: The Lessons of Daring Leadership, the Tenacity of Paradox, and the Wisdom of the Human Spirit is a collection of actionable and tactical insights by the professor, author, and podcaster, who will be in conversation with Daniel Pink (9/27)

— Strong Ground: The Lessons of Daring Leadership, the Tenacity of Paradox, and the Wisdom of the Human Spirit is a collection of actionable and tactical insights by the professor, author, and podcaster, who will be in conversation with Daniel Pink (9/27) Leigh Bardugo — A 10th anniversary celebration of cult hits Six of Crows and sequel Crooked Kingdom, with the author in conversation with Alix Harrow (9/29)

— A 10th anniversary celebration of cult hits Six of Crows and sequel Crooked Kingdom, with the author in conversation with Alix Harrow (9/29) Rabbi Angela Buchdahl — The senior rabbi of Central Synagogue in New York City and first Asian-American to be ordained a rabbi in North America will discuss her memoir Heart of a Stranger: An Unlikely Rabbi’s Story of Faith, Identity, and Belonging in conversation with David Leonhardt (10/22)

— The senior rabbi of Central Synagogue in New York City and first Asian-American to be ordained a rabbi in North America will discuss her memoir Heart of a Stranger: An Unlikely Rabbi’s Story of Faith, Identity, and Belonging in conversation with David Leonhardt (10/22) Alex Edelman — The critically hailed comedian, known for solo shows that blur the line between his stand-up comedy roots and narrative-driven storytelling, drops by with a new show, “What Are You Going To Do” (10/26)

— The critically hailed comedian, known for solo shows that blur the line between his stand-up comedy roots and narrative-driven storytelling, drops by with a new show, “What Are You Going To Do” (10/26) Stephen Dubner — To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Freakonomics, the book’s co-author will reflect on the unexpected impact the book has had in conversation with Geoff Bennett (11/2)

— To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Freakonomics, the book’s co-author will reflect on the unexpected impact the book has had in conversation with Geoff Bennett (11/2) Padma Lakshmi — The Emmy-nominated food expert, TV personality, and bestselling author shares recipes from the immigrant and indigenous communities she visited across the country as well as from her own family in Padma’s All American (11/6)

— The Emmy-nominated food expert, TV personality, and bestselling author shares recipes from the immigrant and indigenous communities she visited across the country as well as from her own family in Padma’s All American (11/6) Samantha Bee — The Emmy Award-winning comedian known from hit TV shows Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and The Daily Show brings her razor-sharp wit to “How to Survive Menopause,” touted as “a bold and brutally honest one-woman show about the greatest joke to ever be played on women’s bodies” (11/16)

— The Emmy Award-winning comedian known from hit TV shows Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and The Daily Show brings her razor-sharp wit to “How to Survive Menopause,” touted as “a bold and brutally honest one-woman show about the greatest joke to ever be played on women’s bodies” (11/16) Gary Gulman — “Grandilquent” is a new show from the eminent performer and comedian about insecurity, empathy, and self-acceptance (11/22)

— “Grandilquent” is a new show from the eminent performer and comedian about insecurity, empathy, and self-acceptance (11/22) Paul Chowdhry — One of the U.K.’s top-selling stand-up comics performs on his Artificial Indian Tour (1/15/26)

SOLID STATE BOOKS

600 H St. NE

202-897-4201

www.solidstatebooksdc.com

Katie Bo Lillis — Death of a Racehorse is an inside story of the crisis within the country’s most classic sport, horseracing, and why money is killing thoroughbreds at the top of their game, written by a CNN senior reporter (9/25)

— Death of a Racehorse is an inside story of the crisis within the country’s most classic sport, horseracing, and why money is killing thoroughbreds at the top of their game, written by a CNN senior reporter (9/25) Phoebe Greenwood — The new coming-of-age novel Vulture is billed as “a darkly funny, heart-wrenching satire that tears through the guts of the war news industry” as written by a London-based journalist and writer, who’ll be in conversation with Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker and VICE News journalist Simon Ostrovsky (9/26)

— The new coming-of-age novel Vulture is billed as “a darkly funny, heart-wrenching satire that tears through the guts of the war news industry” as written by a London-based journalist and writer, who’ll be in conversation with Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker and VICE News journalist Simon Ostrovsky (9/26) Samantha Schweblin — Good and Evil is the latest novel from National Book Award-winning author of Seven Empty Houses, and Schweblin will be in conversation with Megan McDowell (10/1)

— Good and Evil is the latest novel from National Book Award-winning author of Seven Empty Houses, and Schweblin will be in conversation with Megan McDowell (10/1) Keya Chatterjee — The Revolution Will Not Be Rated G by Free DC executive director and co-founder of Freedom Trainers (10/14)

— The Revolution Will Not Be Rated G by Free DC executive director and co-founder of Freedom Trainers (10/14) Erin Somers — The Ten Year Affair (10/24)

— The Ten Year Affair (10/24) Sharon Cornelissen — D.C.-based author and director of housing at the Consumer Federation of America will discuss her new book, The Last House on the Block: Black Homeowners, White Homesteaders, and Failed Gentrification in Detroit, with Jonathan Tarleton (11/18)

STORY DISTRICT

Penn Social

801 E St. NW

202-630-9828

www.storydistrict.org

Stranger Things — Live, real stories from people who’ve been through something weird, and “a night that might mess with your sense of what’s normal — in a good way” (10/9)

— Live, real stories from people who’ve been through something weird, and “a night that might mess with your sense of what’s normal — in a good way” (10/9) Yes, Chef — Stories about food and family drama, and a show about “what happens when meals go sideways, recipes carry history, and family shows up with opinions” (11/13)

— Stories about food and family drama, and a show about “what happens when meals go sideways, recipes carry history, and family shows up with opinions” (11/13) New Year, Who Dis? — Stories about big promises and bold plans (01/15/26)

— Stories about big promises and bold plans (01/15/26) Sucker For Love — One of the most popular shows all year, a night of true stories about love in all its messy, hilarious, awkward, and unexpectedly sweet forms (02/14/26, Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW)

— One of the most popular shows all year, a night of true stories about love in all its messy, hilarious, awkward, and unexpectedly sweet forms (02/14/26, Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW) She Comes First — Annual night of true stories told by women (3/12/26)

TASTE OF BETHESDA

Woodmont Triangle

Bethesda, Md.

301-215-6660

www.bethesda.org

The first Saturday in October welcomes the return of this annual outdoor food and music festival to Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle and vicinity, with more than 50 participating restaurants and several stages presenting live music and entertainment. Organized by the Bethesda Urban Partnership, the event is now in its 33rd year. Among those returning to serve attendees with their signature offerings are ala & Beth’s, Benihana, Casa Oaxaca, Dog Haus Biergarten, Georgetown Cupcake, Medium Rare, Q by Peter Chang, The Red Bandana Bakery, Seventh State, and Smoke BBQ. A selection of beer and wine from participating restaurants will also be available for purchase. Free to attend, but tickets are required for all food and drink served, available for purchase on-site at a cost of $10 for five tickets, with each serving costing between one and four tickets (10/4)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Noel Miller (10/4)

(10/4) Trevor Noah — The former Daily Show host returns for a night of stand-up (10/13)

— The former Daily Show host returns for a night of stand-up (10/13) Jessica Kirson (10/16)

(10/16) Brad Williams — The Growth Spurt Tour (10/18)

— The Growth Spurt Tour (10/18) Jared Freid — The Table For One Tour (10/24)

— The Table For One Tour (10/24) Sheng Wang — Multiple performances from this comedian that will be recorded for a “special taping” (11/7-8)

— Multiple performances from this comedian that will be recorded for a “special taping” (11/7-8) Margaret Cho — The pioneering queer Asian-American bad-ass diva returns with a perfectly timed show titled — what else? — “Choligarchy” (2/20/26)

— The pioneering queer Asian-American bad-ass diva returns with a perfectly timed show titled — what else? — “Choligarchy” (2/20/26) Michelle Butteau — The Surviving and Thriving (3/20/26-3/21/26)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

Close Calls & Narrow Escapes — The latest show from Baltimore’s Stoop Storytelling features a handful of regular citizens sharing true tales all around the theme of “tension, timing, and terrifying twists” (9/27)

— The latest show from Baltimore’s Stoop Storytelling features a handful of regular citizens sharing true tales all around the theme of “tension, timing, and terrifying twists” (9/27) Jorge Bernardo — 1963: A Beatles Experience is billed as a “uniquely entertaining one-man musical journey” highlighting the Fab Four’s musical output from one singular yet prolific year (9/28, New Spire Arts)

— 1963: A Beatles Experience is billed as a “uniquely entertaining one-man musical journey” highlighting the Fab Four’s musical output from one singular yet prolific year (9/28, New Spire Arts) 72 Film Fest — Now in its 20th year, this film festival will inspire dozens of filmmakers in Frederick and beyond to spend the last weekend of September racing against the clock writing, shooting, and editing an original short film in the 72 hours after they receive specific criteria and guidance about the film-to-be. The films will screen two weeks later as part of a two-day event culminating in an awards ceremony (10/10-11)

— Now in its 20th year, this film festival will inspire dozens of filmmakers in Frederick and beyond to spend the last weekend of September racing against the clock writing, shooting, and editing an original short film in the 72 hours after they receive specific criteria and guidance about the film-to-be. The films will screen two weeks later as part of a two-day event culminating in an awards ceremony (10/10-11) Priscilla Presley — In Love, Life & Elvis: A Personal Conversation, the longtime widow of The King shares exclusive home movies, never-before-seen film clips, and personal stories that, altogether provide what is billed as “an unfiltered glimpse into the joys and challenges of life with Elvis, told with honesty, warmth, and grace” (10/22)

— In Love, Life & Elvis: A Personal Conversation, the longtime widow of The King shares exclusive home movies, never-before-seen film clips, and personal stories that, altogether provide what is billed as “an unfiltered glimpse into the joys and challenges of life with Elvis, told with honesty, warmth, and grace” (10/22) Vitaly — “An Evening of Wonders” from the world-renowned illusionist known for “blurring the line between the improbable and the impossible” (10/24)

— “An Evening of Wonders” from the world-renowned illusionist known for “blurring the line between the improbable and the impossible” (10/24) R.L. Stine — “The Master of Children’s Horror” and author of the popular Goosebumps series will share personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories a few days before Halloween (10/28)

— “The Master of Children’s Horror” and author of the popular Goosebumps series will share personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories a few days before Halloween (10/28) Nosferatu — The groundbreaking German silent horror film from 1922 will screen on Halloween as part of the Weinberg Center’s Silent Film Series offering live organ accompaniment by Tedde Gibson (10/31)

— The groundbreaking German silent horror film from 1922 will screen on Halloween as part of the Weinberg Center’s Silent Film Series offering live organ accompaniment by Tedde Gibson (10/31) Bah Humbug — An interactive twist on the Dickens classic (12/13-14, 12/21, New Spire Arts)

— An interactive twist on the Dickens classic (12/13-14, 12/21, New Spire Arts) Jeff Corwin (2/5/26)

(2/5/26) Galumpha — As seen on The Late Show with David Letterman and MTV, this three-person ensemble “[combines] stunning acrobatics, striking visual effects, physical comedy, and inventive choreography” (2/21/26)

WOLF TRAP

The Barns

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

The Second City — The nation’s leading improv organization returns to Wolf Trap next year with an all-new show Laugh Harder, Not Smarter (2/25/26-2/28/26)

ZENITH GALLERY

1429 Iris St. NW

202-783-2963

www.zenithgallery.com

Women Artists of the DMV — This exhibition is part of a sprawling survey with works on display at a dozen regional venues, all organized by curator F. Lennox Campello, with help from Zenith Gallery’s Margery Goldberg (Now-10/18)

— This exhibition is part of a sprawling survey with works on display at a dozen regional venues, all organized by curator F. Lennox Campello, with help from Zenith Gallery’s Margery Goldberg (Now-10/18) Artist Talk: Mitzi Bernard, Mentwab Easwaran, Ashley Joi, Becky McGall, and Tracie Griffith Tso (9/27)

Mitzi Bernard, Mentwab Easwaran, Ashley Joi, Becky McGall, and Tracie Griffith Tso (9/27) Artist Talk : Margaret Polcawich, Hillary Steel, and Jennifer Wagner (10/4)

: Margaret Polcawich, Hillary Steel, and Jennifer Wagner (10/4) New Works by Katharine Owens (10/24-11/29)

Get the best of D.C.’s arts scene delivered! Our award-winning digital magazine plus our daily newsletter. Click here to subscribe for free and never miss a performance, premiere, or preview.