Center for Black Equity to Host BE. Gala in Washington on Oct. 4

The Center for Black Equity, the nation’s leading international organization advocating for Black LGBTQ communities, will host its inaugural “BE. A Gala for Black Equity” on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The program will celebrate individuals and organizations advancing advocacy, public health, spirituality, art, and community leadership.
The evening will feature dinner, live performances, storytelling, and a red-carpet experience, complete with honorees and special guests.
Guided by the theme “The New Renaissance,” the gala will be steered by a host committee reflecting the Center for Black Equity’s mission to uplift equality, representation, and liberation for Black LGBTQ communities. Committee members include Malachi Hammonds, senior sales technology manager at Bloomberg Industry Group; Carmen Neely, co-founder, president, and CEO of Harlem Pride; and Letoi Williams, deputy director of the Human Rights Campaign.
“The Gala is not just a moment of recognition — it fuels the work we do year-round to advance equity for Black LGBTQ+ people worldwide,” said Kenya Hutton, president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity, which produces the annual DC Black Pride celebration. “Every ticket, every table, every act of support helps us expand our impact and strengthen our movement.”
Among those being honored is Tracey Africa Norman, a trailblazing Black transgender model who became the first trans woman to appear on a Clairol “Born Beautiful” box. She was recently profiled in Allure and featured on REVOLT’s FQ Crazy Sexy Cool podcast. Norman will receive the Welmore Cook Advocacy & Service Award.
The gala will posthumously honor A. Cornelius Baker, a veteran HIV/AIDS policy advocate and advisor with the National Black Gay Men’s Advocacy Coalition, with the Ernest Hopkins Public Health Leadership Award.
Also being honored are:
“I am proud to help create a space where our community’s brilliance and resilience are not only seen but celebrated,” Aubrey Boyd, the event manager for the gala, said in a statement. “This event is about more than recognition — it’s about joy, legacy, and affirming that Black LGBTQ+ lives and stories will always have a place of honor.”
The Center for Black Equity’s “BE. A Gala for Black Equity” takes place Saturday, Oct. 4, at the National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, in Washington, D.C. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centerforblackequity.org/gala.
