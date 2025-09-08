Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Gay Encounters

Charlie Sheen is opening up about past sexual encounters with men in two upcoming projects — his memoir The Book of Sheen, out September 9, and the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, premiering September 10. The Two and a Half Men star gets candid in both about his history of drug use, relationships, and sexual dalliances.

“I flipped the menu over,” Sheen says in both the documentary and the book, according to PEOPLE. The actor has previously spoken about his sexual encounters with women during the height of his addiction struggles.

“It’s fucking liberating…[to] just talk about stuff,” the 60-year-old actor says in the documentary. “It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A fucking piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

Sheen, who also addressed the topic in a recent Good Morning America interview, said he began having sexual encounters with men while using crack, but feels no shame about sharing that now.

“That’s what started it,” he said. “That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was fucking fun, and life goes on.”

Sheen, who is living with HIV, has previously recalled how some overnight guests spotted his antiretroviral medication, photographed it, and tried to blackmail him for money to keep his status secret. He initially paid them off but later went public with his diagnosis during a 2015 appearance on the Today show.

“I do know for a fact that I never passed it on,” he said of the virus at the time.

Sheen’s doctor, who said he had known the Spin City star for five or six years, also appeared on the 2015 Today interview to explain his HIV regimen and the importance of maintaining an undetectable viral load.

In a more recent Good Morning America interview with co-host Michael Strahan, Sheen said his encounters came “with a tremendous amount of extortion.”

“[A]t the time, I was just like, ‘Alright, let’s just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'”

He added that he felt “held hostage” by the decision to pay people off, fearing his sexual exploits would be exposed.

Sheen told PEOPLE he’s “not going to run from my past, or let it own me.” He said he wanted to share his full truth and the stories of his life — “the stories I can remember anyway,” he joked — without censoring details.

Sheen, who says he is sober, noted that he has spent the past eight years making amends to people he hurt while battling drug and alcohol addiction, but doesn’t want to portray himself as a victim.

“It takes two to tango,” he told the magazine.