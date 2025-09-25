NYC Mayor Adams Wants to Scrap Pro-Trans School Policies

Down in the polls and seeking to drag down rival Zohran Mamdani’s favorables, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he will push the Department of Education to roll back the city’s policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender identity.

At a campaign stop in Harlem on September 17, standing outside a mosque, Adams launched into a rambling broadside against Mamdani, his Democratic Socialist allies, and left-leaning voters — whom Adams, echoing House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, derided as gentrifiers and transplants.

In his remarks, Adams called Mamdani’s supporters “disrespectful” and accused them of bringing a “very negative, nasty energy.” He then turned his fire on Mamdani and DSA members over policy positions, eventually zeroing in on what he called “non-gendered bathrooms.”

“This city is not an experiment,” Adams said. “Everyone is just tiptoeing around this … I’m not going to do that. I’m not for boys going into the same bathroom with little girls. I don’t support that. And I’m not going to succumb to it.”

Even the right-leaning New York Post noted it could find no record of the DSA taking a position on non-gendered bathrooms, though the group does state that LGBTQ students should have “full access to facilities reflecting their gender.”

The next day, at an unrelated news conference outside United Nations headquarters, Adams continued discussing school bathrooms, striking a slightly more conciliatory tone.

“We are going to always respect how one identifies themselves,” Adams said, apparently remembering that he is technically still a Democrat, and that the Democratic Party’s general attitude towards transgender people — whatever differences may exist on certain specific issues — is not rooted in outright hostility.

But Adams added, “I do not believe a safe environment is allowing boys and girls to use the same facility at the same time.”

The mayor also took a jab at Mamdani’s Muslim faith, suggesting his stance on transgender restroom access conflicted with the teachings of Islam and with fellow Muslims. “The Muslims I know don’t believe that boys should be going into little girls’ bathrooms,” Adams said. “They believe there should be a separation.”

From stage lights to orchestra nights: Explore our Fall Arts Preview

Adams claimed he would explore whether he has the executive power to change school bathroom policies. “I am going to use whatever power I have to stop it,” he said.

Under current policy, which complies with New York State’s Human Rights Law, transgender students must be allowed to use facilities “consistent with their gender identity asserted at school.” Schools may offer private alternatives, but cannot force trans students into them without consent or if it conflicts with their identity.

As S. Baum reported in Erin Reed’s Substack Erin in the Morning, Adams’ remarks followed a letter to city education officials from Craig Tainor, acting assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

The letter, echoing similar notices sent to other pro-LGBTQ districts, demanded New York City Public Schools amend guidelines for transgender and gender-expansive students by September 19 — a deadline the city missed.

The department ordered schools to bar transgender students from bathrooms that don’t match their sex at birth, ban them from women’s sports teams, and use “biology-based” definitions of male and female under Title IX. The letter warned that failure to comply could cost the city $35 million in federal grants, including Magnet Schools funding.

In response, Mamdani wrote on Bluesky that it was “[a]wful and dangerous to hear the Mayor echo the transphobic bigotry coming from the Trump administration.”

“It’s completely at odds with the values of our city, and another reason why his single, disgraced term cannot end soon enough,” Mamdani wrote.

Adams faces long-shot re-election odds after skipping the Democratic primary to run as an independent. He is currently polling fourth in a four-way race behind Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

From City Hall to Congress, we cover how New York politics impacts LGBTQ lives. Subscribe today — it’s free.