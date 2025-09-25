Popular Music: Fall Arts Preview 2025

The fall looks primed to be a strong season of concerts by — and appealing to — the LGBTQ community. Among the highlights in the category of the well-known, consider Andy Bell (Lincoln), Jane Lynch (Strathmore), Renee Rapp (Merriweather), DOECHII (Anthem), and of course All Things Go (Merriweather). In the category of merely appealing, not gay per se, consider The Queens (Capital One Arena), Deborah Cox (Bethesda Theater), and Judith Hill (The Hamilton).
That barely scratches the surface. There’s a lot of new — or perhaps new to you — queer artists out there, just waiting for you get into them including Katie Pruitt (Union Station, Rams Head), Rio Romeo (Songbyrd), Aaron Lee Tasjan (Jammin Java), Dixon Dallas (Union Stage).
So why not make it your Fall resolution to fall for someone new?
Norbert Leo Butz — The two-time Tony winner as Best Actor in a Musical has starred on Broadway in everything from Rent to Wicked, Big Fish to the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady. Expect to hear popular showtunes from those and others in between his sharing of personal anecdotes in the program “Broadway or Busk” (11/1)
A Lil’ Maceo Holiday — Perennially sold-out annual show “Sounds of the Season” features saxophonist Maceo, gospel violinist Eric Taylor, and “a host of their fabulous friends” sharing “holiday cheer in their signature jazzy style” (12/20)
Rachel Potter — The Atlas presents this up-and-coming chanteuse, known for roles on Broadway in Wicked, The Addams Family, and Evita, performing songs from her new album Stages as well as “fan-favorite hits” (10/13)
Trap Orchestra Live — “A one-of-a-kind musical experience that fuses the raw energy of trap music with the elegance of live orchestra instruments supported by a band [playing] trap music’s biggest hits” (10/25)
Broadway Masterclass: Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis — Two Broadway veterans, Dwyer known from Wicked and Waitress and DeAngelis from Hair and American Idiot, will lead a master class for Theatre Lab students, then give a special mini-concert performing Broadway favorites (11/15)
Noel Paul Stookey — The “Paul” of Peter, Paul, and Mary (10/16)
Hiss Golden Messenger (10/17)
Pat McGee Band (10/18)
Chandrika Tandon (10/19)
The War and Treaty — This husband-and-wife duo are known for “their glorious fusion of country and soul” and as “one of the most electrifying acts in American music” (10/21, 10/23)
The Autumn Defense (10/24)
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (10/25)
The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook — Newmyer Flyer presents (10/29-30)
Jim Brickman — “Hits Live & A Little Bit of Christmas” (11/5-6)
The Barr Brothers (11/7)
North Mississippi Allstars (11/8)
Natalie Merchant — Autumn Acoustic Tour with Erik Della Penna (11/2)
C.J. Chenier and Marcia Ball (11/21-22)
Mark O’Connor — “An Appalachian Christmas” featuring Maggie O’Connor (12/4)
JohnnySwim — The JohnnySwim Christmas Show (12/5-6)
The Del McCoury Band (1/16/26-1/21/26)
Gaby Moreno (1/31/26)
DC Anthem Singers Shine — Featuring Bob McDonald, Caleb Green, and D.C. Washington (2/1/26)
John Lloyd Young (2/4/26)
Nashville Emerging Artists Night — Seven of Music City’s most promising emerging artists will be featured at this year’s popular showcase, including Texan country tenor Brooks Huntley, Canadian indie-folk duo The Redwood Twins, powerful R&B storyteller Kyleigh, and recent Team Reba contestant on The Voice Donny Van Slee (2/5/26-2/7/26)
Damien Escobar — The multi-genre “crossover violin” solo artist came to fame as one-half of Nuttin’ But Stringz with his older brother (10/3)
Atlantic Starr (10/4)
Anthony Brown — A “Church In The Club” concert with the contemporary gospel/R&B artist and his backing vocalists known as group therAPy (10/11)
Glenn Jones & Tony Terry — Two R&B/soul legends (10/17)
A Quiet Storm (10/19)
The Blackbyrds (10/24)
Lil’ Kim — The risqué rapper returns for a show with special guest Blockboy JB (10/25)
Jon B (11/1)
Angelica Baylor — “A Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott” from this multi-talented vocalist from Virginia who performs as a background singer for Ginuwine when not out on her own (11/7)
A Tribute to Women of Rock — Another Rockin’ Rona Entertainment, this Patty Reese production features an assortment of noted area female vocalists performing classic songs by women accompanied by a sharp band of musicians, plus special guest MC Adele Abrams (11/9)
Dwele (11/15)
Sarafina The Great (11/16)
Dru Hill — A show featuring the Baltimore-born R&B boy band from the ’90s reuniting Jazz, Black, Nokio, Smoke, Scola, and of course lead singer Sisqó (11/21)
Deborah Cox — A sure-to-be wide-ranging, multi-genre concert featuring the Broadway star, R&B chanteuse, and gay-popular dance diva (11/30)
Maggie Rose — A two-evening-run of Annual Christmas Concert from this Grammy-nominated indie-folk/Americana singer-songwriter originally from Potomac, Md. (12/19-20)
Pink Martini All-Stars — Featuring Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, Pink Martini founder Thomas Lauderdale, and more (10/2)
Celebrating The Spirit Of Guy Clark — An impressive lineup of artists and musicians will perform in tribute to the late Texas singer-songwriter and his 1975 debut album in the show “Old No. 1 At 50,” presented by the Guy Clark Family Foundation (10/4)
Lori McKenna — Talbot Mayo opens (10/5)
Sierra Hull & John Craigie — Northeast Autumn 2025 tour (10/8)
The Whispers (10/10-11)
Gogo Penguin (10/12)
Yächtley Crëw — “The Nations #1 Yacht Rock Band” (10/14)
Joshua Radin — The One Day Home Tour with his band and special guest Brendan James (10/15)
Young Gun Silver Fox — Pleasure USA Tour Part 1 (10/16)
Shaun Cassidy — “The Road To Us” North American Tour 2025 (10/17)
The Steeldrivers — 20th Anniversary Tour (10/18-19)
Squirrel Nut Zippers — “Jazz From The Back O’ Town,” billed as “a musical journey to the birthplace of jazz” (10/21)
Noah Reid — Sarah Grace White opens (10/22)
Thomas Dolby — “The Iconic ’80s: My Personal Recollections” Tour with an opening set by Gail Ann Dorsey (10/23)
Jeffrey Osborne (10/24-25)
Phil Vassar (Band) — “25 Years Of Paradise,” with an opening set by Crawford & Power (10/26)
Cam — The Slow Down Tour (10/28)
Kathy Mattea (10/30)
Tom Paxton — A concert with The Donjuans (10/31)
John Violinist (11/1)
Keiko Matsui (11/2)
Richard Thompson (11/3)
Macy Gray — 25th Anniversary Tour performing her debut album On How Life Is (11/4)
Boney James — Slow Burn Tour (11/5)
Micky Dolenz — The Monkees singer and drummer performs a “Songs & Stories” show (11/6)
The Jerry Douglas Band — An Evening With (11/7)
Najee (11/8)
Blackmore’s Night with Wizards Consort — Described as “Renaissance folk-rock magic” (11/9)
Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin — Together Onstage (11/10)
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — “Magic, Moonlight, And Mistletoe” Tour (11/11-12)
Colin Hay — “An Evening With” the main man behind Men At Work (11/13-14)
DakhaBrakha — Ukrainian folk quartet (11/15)
Marshall Crenshaw — “40+ Years In Showbiz!” show with opener James Mastro (11/16)
Speaking In Tongues Festival: Black Eyes — Longtime D.C. punk/rock band will celebrate the release of their new EP Hostile Design on legendary D.C. punk label Dischord Records at this concert, also featuring performances by experimental acts more eaze and TALsounds, and organized as part of a new festival offering what the band describes as “four nights of community and visionary music from some of our favorite artists and collaborators,” with additional shows at Comet Ping Pong and DC9 (10/11)
Everclear — Sparkle + Fade 30th Anniversary Tour with openers Local H and Sponge (10/25)
Life After Cars — with Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon (10/30)
Tomorrow X Together — The first K-pop act to perform two consecutive sold-out shows in Madison Square Garden are now, a year later, out on their Act: Tomorrow World Tour (9/28)
NBA YoungBoy (10/1)
The Queens — “When Legends Gather, History Happens,” touts the promotional tagline, yet even short of history, you’ll be rewarded with the lifelong memory of seeing this “4 Legends! 1 Stage Tour” featuring performances by Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills (10/3)
Seventeen –Two nights with this whopping 13-member-strong K-pop boy band is sure to elicit even more screams than usual, given the spooky season (10/29-30)
Druski — The Coulda Fest Tour featuring Caleb Pressley and BigXThaPlug plus Soulja Boy, Young M.A., Navy Greene “and special guests” (10/9)
Laufey — A Matter of Time Tour (10/23)
Playboi Carti — Antagonist Tour (11/11)
Brandy & Monica — The Boy Is Mine Tour comes more than 27 years after their hit duet, and this first-ever co-headlining tour also features guest turns by Muni Long, newly crowned American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, and the inimitable Kelly Rowland (11/30)
Burna Boy (12/5)
Andrea Bocelli (12/14)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More” (12/30)
Lady Gaga — The Mayhem Ball Tour (3/23/26-3/24/26)
Jazz Jam hosted by Elijah Jamal Balbed — A regular community-wide music jam led by D.C.-based saxophonist and his band and co-presented by The Clarice at the nearby Busboys and Poets location (10/29, 5331 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Md.)
Christian McBride & Brad Mehldau — Two of the most respected artists in contemporary jazz help kick off the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary season (10/2)
Fall Big Band Showcase — Under Music Director Mark Williams, the UMD Jazz Ensemble, UMD Jazz Lab Band, and University Jazz Band perform innovative interpretations of classic and contemporary jazz works (11/3)
Fall Jazz Combo Concerts — Two nights of chamber jazz featuring the UMD jazz combos performing a varied repertoire of classic tunes (11/5-6, Leah M. Smith Hall)
Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele — An “undeniable savant on the strings” will demonstrate his “effortless skill” in a concert that comes a year after the release of the Hawaiian’s latest collaborative album, Blues Experience, with Mick Fleetwood (11/19)
Sweet Honey in the Rock — Two concerts featuring the progressive-minded Black women’s a cappella choir: “We’ll Never Turn Back: Songs for Historically Resilient Communities,” characterized as “an evening of reflection, remembrance, and renewal [and of raising] our voices together in song and storytelling” (12/9, Riversdale House Museum, Riverdale Park, Md.)
“Celebrating the Holydays,” “a unique fusion of traditional American holiday spirituals, hymns, and inspirational songs that intentionally incorporates holy and celebratory music by cultures and religions from around the world, all blended with thematic elements of hip-hop, folk, and pop music” (12/11, Kay Theatre)
60 juno — Opening sets by kimberly (FKA moon tide gallery) and Day Aches (9/27)
O.R.B. (9/30)
Bleary Eyed — Pinky Lemon and Polarview open (10/2)
Anika — Avishag Cohen Rodrigues opens (10/5)
Speaking In Tongues Festival: Pissed Jeans — Philadelphia’s Pissed Jeans headlines the two shows organized as part of this four-day festival (the Black Cat and DC9 will also host shows for the festival), sharing the stage with New York’s Earthen Sea on Night 1 (10/9), and Dolo Percussion and Sir E.U., both from D.C., on Night 2 (10/10)
Tony Molina + Jeanines + Lightheaded (10/16)
TC Superstar — Grlztoy and Hotel Sewing Kit open (10/17)
Burial Waves — D.C. band celebrates with this Record Release Show with an opening set by North Carolina’s Hammer No More The Fingers (10/18)
GA-20 + Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears — A co-bill concert with a band from Boston and the other from Austin (10/21)
Jason Anderson (10/22)
Adan Diaz (10/23)
Minibeast — A funk/punk trio from Rhode Island drawing influence from Fela Kuti, Can, and the Stooges headlines a show also featuring D.C. bands Czonka and Hatchetface (10/24)
Vlad Holiday (10/25)
Mexican Slum Rats (10/28)
Eleni Drake (11/6)
Flowerbomb — Rachel Kline leads this Local indie alt/rock fourpiece, winner of the 2024 Wammie Award as Best Rock act, headlining a show with opening sets by Philadelphia’s Caring Less and another D.C. band nominally inspired by flowers, Peak Bloom (11/7)
Advance Base (11/9)
Weakened Friends (11/13)
The Riverbreaks (11/14)
Mini Trees — An intimate, indie-pop solo project of L.A.-based songwriter Lexi Vega exploring the tension between self-doubt and persistence (12/9)
The Witcher in Concert — “An Immersive Live Experience” celebrating 10 years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a 14-member ensemble orchestra performing special arrangements of the role-playing game’s music (9/25)
The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight — Billed as “a collective of classical musicians breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary rock and metal covers by candlelight” (11/16)
A People’s Choir DC — Celebrating 10 years of this sing-along sensation (9/26)
mehro — Up-and-coming artist, profiled last month in a Metro Weekly cover story, tours in support of new album weird throb. Evie Irie opens (9/27)
Brendan Abernathy — Married in a Year in the Suburbs Tour (9/28)
UMAW Show: Living Wage for Musicians Act — Indie-electronic singer-songwriter Julia Holter, Alexia Roditis of L.A.’s queer-allied punk group destroy boys, and soul artist Dior Ashley Brown will perform at this event organized by the union United Musicians and Allied Workers to celebrate the reintroduction of the Living Wage for Musicians Act in Congress (9/29)
Kenzie Cait — Marilyn Hucek and Hunter Daily open (9/30)
Pixel Grip -– The Percepticide Tour with opener Coatie Pop (10/3)
Slater (10/6)
Bass Drum of Death — Native Sun opens on the “Six USA Tour 2025” (10/8)
Cole Chaney — Kindred Valley opens (10/9)
Novulent (10/10)
Speaking in Tongues Festival: Relaxer — Local singer/guitarist Daniel Martin-McCormick’s electronic solo project Relaxer headlines this DC9 show also featuring underground dance music act Beautiful Swimmers and a DJ set by Dee Clark, and part of the inaugural four-day festival organized by D.C.’s Black Eyes (10/10)
Cryptodira — Float Omen and Bodied open (10/11)
Yam Haus (10/12)
Guerilla Toss — With opener Godcaster (10/14)
Wax Jaw — Pinkhouse opens (10/16)
South Arcade (10/17)
Xana — Second local show on the Until It Wasn’t Tour added at DC9 after the first night at Union Stage sold out (10/19)
Upchuck (10/21)
Necati ve Saykolar — “A rock-based interactive performance group…combining all musical styles with completely improvised lines” (10/23)
Kumo 99 — Fall Tour 2025 (10/24)
Dice (10/25)
Winter (10/26)
Joyer (10/27)
Rexx Life Raj –- The Hella Slept On Tour with Iman Europe as opener (10/28)
Hotel Mira — Nat Lekoff opens for this Canadian alt-rock band led by charismatic frontman Charlie Kerr, described as “part Iggy Pop, Part go-go dancer, and part fourth wall-breaking experimental theater” (10/30)
The Toxhards (10/31)
Surf Hat (11/1)
Earth (11/2)
Skrilla (11/4)
Rocket (11/6)
VOILÀ –- The Magic Word Tour with Chri$tian Gate$ (11/7)
The Baseball Project — A supergroup comprised of five friends who are fans of baseball and baseball-as-life metaphors, but even more importantly, pioneering veterans of the alt-rock and indie-rock genre — specifically, R.E.M.’s founding members Peter Buck and Mike Mills and auxiliary member Scott Lewis McCaughey, The Dream Syndicate’s Steve Wynn, and Wynn’s wife and the Project’s drummer Linda Pitmon (9/25)
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will perform with his Jukebox band whatever the crowd picks from a setlist of over 300 classic rock songs (9/26)
Play It Forward: A Benefit for Ron Holloway — A rare reunion of The Boy Slim Allstars, a powerhouse performance by jam band Gordon Sterling & The People, and surprise guest appearances are on tap at this special benefit concert for a world-renowned D.C.-based saxophonist, who will receive every last penny of ticket sales (9/27)
Talisk & Gardiner Brothers — The award-winning Scottish folk band will partner with the viral Irish dance sensations for “Unleashed,” a joint performance being promoted as offering “a thrilling collision of sound and movement” (10/1)
Free Fallin’ — A Tribute to Tom Petty (10/3)
Ariel Posen (10/4)
Brent Cobb and The Fixin’s — One of country’s most beloved artists will perform with his band in support of their debut recording together, Ain’t Rocked in a While, blending the sound of timeless country with that of classic rock (10/7)
Judith Hill — The underappreciated indie-soul singer-songwriter tours in support of Letters from a Black Widow, described as “a formidable battle cry — an album-length soul/funk/gospel passion play,” and one whose jaw-dropping title originated as “a term of abuse that internet trolls hurled at the celebrated artist” after the overdose deaths of not one but two of her star-making collaborators, Michael Jackson and Prince (10/8)
Sam Grisman Project — This project was launched, according to its namesake, as a way “for my friends and me to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music,” by which he means his father, David “Dawg” Grisman, and his father’s one-time collaborator who also coined the Dawg nickname, Jerry Garcia (10/9)
Nate Smith (10/10)
Adrien Nunez — Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour from the rising “Low Road” country star, who jump-started his career as a social media influencer and viral sensation (10/11)
Ryan Hurd (10/14)
Jackie Venson (10/15)
DJ Logic & Friends — All Good Presents a concert from a man touted as “one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists…widely credited for introducing jazz into the hip-hop realms” from his days in the early ’90s Bronx hip-hop scene (10/16)
The Twin Brothers Band — A funky blues-rock quartet from the local D.C. and Virginia music scene led by identical long-haired twin brothers Paul and Dimitri Yeonas (10/24)
Ruthie Foster — A five-time Grammy nominee whose album Mileage, released on the legendary Sun Records, won the 2025 Grammy as Best Contemporary Blues Album (10/26)
Aynur — Heralded as “one of the most prominent Kurdish singers of our times” an done who “infuses traditional Kurdish folk music with the contemporary sensibility of Western music” (10/29)
Runaway Gin — Touted as “the World’s Most Notable Phish Tribute Project” comes to the Hamilton right on time to celebrate Halloween (10/31)
Iam Tongi — Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter who became the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol when he emerged as the Season 21 champ in 2023 (11/1)
Grateful Shred — Offering what is promoted as “a unique laid-back, harmony-driven” take on the Dead (11/2)
The Last Waltz — A Newmyer Flyer event featuring nearly two dozen local musicians collaborating to play iconic songs by The Band and that group’s historic farewell concert in 1976 (11/7-8)
The Bad Plus — Boundary-pushing jazz act from Minnesota, formerly a piano trio and more recently a piano-less quartet of bass, drums, guitar, and tenor saxophone, touring in support of last year’s Complex Emotions (11/9)
The New Mastersounds — A tight quartet originally from the U.K. who’ve performed their “infectious brand of funky soul-jazz” for over 25 years now (11/21)
The Clarks (11/22)
Andy Falco & Travis Book Play Garcia — Two members of the Grammy-winning bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters pay tribute to the timeless songs of the late, great Jerry Garcia (11/23)
John K’s Furthurmore — Known from his work in the band Furthur with Grateful Dead members Phil Lesh and Bob Weir and also as a co-founder of Dark Star Orchestra will perform a signature “Solo Acousti’Lectric” show (11/26)
Chuck Brown Band & EU Featuring Sugar Bear — Chuck’s son Wiley and daughter KK are two of the torchbearers carrying on their father’s legacy as the Godfather of Go-Go in his namesake band, performing a special show two days after Thanksgiving in the venue where they recorded the double album Go Go Live at The Hamilton. This double bill concert also features another seminal D.C. go-go act, responsible for go-go’s biggest crossover hit “Da Butt,” who’ve also honored the Hamilton by releasing their own live album from the venue, Live and Crankin’ (11/29)
Emmylou Harris (12/14)
Rebirth Brass Band — Close out 2025 a day early or ring in 2026 with this acclaimed jazz ensemble, billed as New Orleans’ “premier musical ambassador” and known for its fiery live show, performing a two-night, year-ending run at the Hamilton (12/30-31)
Veronica Swift — Opening set by Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists (9/29)
Bob Malone & Eric Scott Trio (9/30)
David Wilcox (10/1)
The Fabulous Dialtones — Performing “Wired & Unplugged Classic Rock and Roll” (10/3)
Brian Fechino & The Risky Beavers — Patrick “Hammer” Thornton and Meaghan Farrell open (10/4)
Think:X: The Comfortably Known Tour — “An Exploration of the Music of Pink Floyd with Special Guests King Youngblood” (10/5)
That 1 Guy — “An Evening With…” and an opening set by Moon Loops in 5D (10/7)
Brian Dunne (10/8)
Aaron Lee Tasjan — In The Blazes 10th Anniversary Solo Tour from the spectacular queer folk-pop artist (10/9)
Coco Montoya (10/11)
Jamie McLean Band (10/15)
Madison McFerrin (10/16)
Gary Hoey (10/17)
American Television — Record Release Show also featuring Huntingtons and Celebration Summer (10/18)
Jason Eady + Gabe Lee (10/19)
Telula (10/22)
Henrik The Northman Tour with Harrison Boe (10/24)
Asiris — The Summerside Tour (10/25)
Drew Gibson, Juliet Lloyd (10/26)
Richard Shindell (10/30)
Shenandoah Run (11/1)
The Currys (11/2)
Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill (11/5)
Don Ross & Julia Malia (11/6)
Tall Tall Trees (11/7)
Note-Oriety (11/8)
Joshua Burnside (11/8)
Will Varley (11/9)
Rachel Grae (11/11)
Clive Carroll (11/12)
Pierre Bensusan — One Guitar, One Voice 50th Anniversary (11/13)
Will Hoge (11/14-15)
Smallwood & Fath (11/16)
Lili Vakili (11/18)
Mike Farris (11/19)
John Wesley Harding (11/20)
Peter Bradley Adams (11/21)
Ellis Paul (11/22)
Abbie Gardner (11/23)
Jonathan Sloane Trio — “Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration” with the Bobby Thompson Band serving as opener (11/28)
Grace — A Tribute to Jeff Buckley (11/30)
Skip Castro — An Evening With (12/5)
Rock For Schools — A benefit concert for Educate Fairfax featuring bands with at least one Fairfax County Public Schools teacher or substitute teacher,” with The Randos and Aftermath (12/7)
Eddie 9V (12/11)
Trace Bundy (12/18)
Rockabilly Rumble — Featuring the music of Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, The Stray Cats, JD McPherson, Brenda Lee, Eartha Kitt, Otis Blackwell, and more, with special guest Roxanne Cook and also featuring a costume contest (12/19)
Lari Basilio — Brazilian guitarist and songwriter has been hailed as “one of the most exciting names in instrumental rock” by Guitar World Magazine (9/26, Millennium Stage)
DuPont Brass — Area supergroup performs its signature “eclectic soul” sound fusing jazz, hip-hop, and R&B (10/2, Millennium)
Summer Dennis — A two-time Wammie Award-winning R&B singer (10/9, Millennium)
Flex Matthews (10/10, Millennium)
Marcel Penzes — Trombonist and composer performs the joyful, expressive jazz music of New Orleans (10/15, Millennium)
Glenn Miller Orchestra — The golden age of jazz is back” with this band formed in 1956 and continuing to tour globally performing “swingin’ music from the 1930s and 40s paired with modern, Miller-style tunes (10/17, Terrace Theater)
Tyrese (10/17, Concert Hall)
Christylez Bacon and Friends — Progressive hip-hop artist (10/18, Millennium)
Jake Gruber — Musician offers a vibrant fusion of jazz, pop, and video game music with both melodic originals and reimagined covers (10/23, Millennium)
Noochie — A host of special guests are expected to join this multifaceted artist and D.C. native as he offers a special edition of his groundbreaking series “Live from the Front Porch,” which is described as “[celebrating] the rich musical heritage of D.C. while pushing the boundaries of traditional live performances” (11/9, Concert Hall)
Shamrock Tenors — “Christmas in Belfast” (11/25-30, Eisenhower Theater)
NSO Holiday Pops! — With Melinda Doolittle (12/12-13, Concert Hall)
All Things Go Music Festival — There’s more in store than ever before at this year’s festival, with over 40 music acts scheduled to perform over the course of three days, up from about three dozen acts performing over two days last year. As ever, All Things Go continues to be the rare festival not only predominantly headlined by women but where a majority of the lineup identifies as women or non-binary. Furthermore, the queer presence and vibe in recent years especially has become so pronounced among performers as well as in the crowd, some have taken to calling it All Things Gay. This year’s 11th edition features DOECHII, Kesha, Lucy Dacus, Joy Oladokun, The Aces, Bartees Strange, Lucius, Sharon Van Etten, The Beaches, Noah Kahan and The Marias, and Clairo (9/26-28)
Reneé Rapp — Regina George from the Mean Girls musical on stage and on film has become a bonafide Gen Z star with additional help from her impressive output as a pop performer and recording artist — so much so, she’s already making her debut as a solo headliner at Merriweather with a concert in support of only her second studio album, playfully named Bite Me. For her growing legion of fans, including newer recruits who signed up after seeing her as a Grand Marshall of this year’s WorldPride DC, there’s no need for the lesbian-identified artist to ask, or make such a command, twice (10/6)
Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind Tour with Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins (10/9)
Pink Martini All-Stars — An all-new show from the “little orchestra” led by Thomas Lauderdale featuring Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, and more (10/3)
BSO Pops: Haunted Hall — Halloween film favorites performed by the orchestra led by film conductor Damon Gupton (10/31-11/1)
Bernadette Peters — The Broadway legend will travel down to Baltimore to perform a signature cabaret show that promises to be a “one-of-a-kind evening of spell-binding songs” (11/7)
ICON: The Voices That Changed Music — BSO “fan favorites” Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw will sing in tribute to some of the biggest and most consequential songs from the 20th century and the pop legends who brought them to fame, from Elvis Presley to Prince, Diana Ross to Whitney Houston, and Stevie Wonder to Michael Jackson (11/21, Strathmore; 11/22-23, Meyerhoff)
BSO: Elf In Concert (12/6-7) BSO Pops: Kings of Soul — Trumpeter and conductor Byron Stripling leads the orchestra and a vocal trio in soulful rhythms and melodies (1/17/26-1/18/26)
Nu Deco Experience: Reimagined: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons — Vivaldi’s classic work is transformed through the rhythms of Earth, Wind & Fire in a one-of-a-kind Classical fusion led by Jacomo Bairos and featuring his Miami-based Nu Deco Ensemble and violinist Kristin Lee (2/13/26)
RENT In Concert — An ensemble of stellar vocalists and instrumentalists join forces for a symphonic take on the beloved Jonathon Larson musical sure to be the delightful Valentine to RentHeads as intended (2/14/26)
Lorna Shore — Deathcore band from New Jersey with an “absolutely killer lineup” of The Black Dahlia Murder and special guests Shadow of Intent and PeelingFlesh (9/21)
Raphael Saadiq — The “No Bandwidth!” Tour will be a no phones zone to make this retrospective all the more special, celebrating over three decades of hits from a Grammy-winning artist who got his start in Tony! Toni! Toné! (9/30)
T-Pain — “TP20: Celebrating 20 Years of T-Pain featuring Armani White & Earthgang” (10/3)
Air — Play Moon Safari (10/7)
Fantasia — The Season 3 winner of American Idol, who’s especially become known for her critically acclaimed work as Celie in The Color Purple, both on stage and in film, will perform what is promoted as “a soul-stirring journey through heartfelt ballads, raw emotion, and unstoppable energy” (10/10)
STAYC — The six-member K-pop girl group perform on their “2025 STAYC TOUR [STAY TUNED]” (10/16)
The Isley Brothers (10/24)
Detroit Gospel Legends — The iconic Clark Sisters, dynamic performer Deitrick Haddon, soulful vocalist Carvin Winans, legendary Fred Hammond, powerhouse Lisa Page-Brooks, and worship leader Byron Cage are on the roster of this toast to the Motor City (10/26)
Dwight Yoakam — The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour (11/6)
Chris Brown — “Breezy Bowl XX” marks 20 years since the Virginia native’s debut in the industry, a stadium show spectacle in four acts with pre-game entertainment from openers Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller (10/5, 10/8, 10/9)
Dylan Scott — The country star two-steps into town on his Easy Does It Tour, which he will perform from the new 4,000-person outdoor venue adjacent to center field that Union Stage Presents operates as a “pop-up” on select, non-game days (10/17, Plaza Stage)
Dion Lunadon + The Darts — Powerband opens this double-bill concert (9/27)
Daisychain (9/28)
Plight — Guttered, Erasergirl, and Bellweather perform in support (9/30)
Jack Waugh’s Americanaland — With Austin Loman Group and the Noah Pierre Band (10/1)
The Overlook — Post Saga and Fruitfly open (10/2)
Justice League — A multi-act show also featuring Dre Wave$, Trent Josiah, and MoeSOS DC (10/3)
JVK — With opening sets by Pinkhouse, Berra, and Courage Mother (10/4)
Taleen Kali — With support from Cryptid Summer and Natural Velvet (10/7)
Kissing Other PPL — A collaboration between Durham-based folk duo Viv & Riley and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman, this trio will perform from their eclectic range of imaginative covers, including the Lennon Stella song that now serves as their namesake (10/9)
Cuzzo — With openers Janae Music and Flaco (10/11)
Rosslyn Station — Sylvia Woolf and Mothlights open (10/13)
Activity — Nice Breeze and Palladists open (10/14)
Kinneret — SYTË opens (10/16)
Brian K & The Parkway — Bobby Mahoney and Restives open (10/17)
Doubt — Dry Socket, Sluggo, and United by Choice support (10/18)
Cheem — With support by oldsoul, Cinema Stare, and Keep Your Secrets (10/19)
Whitney K (10/21)
Fed Ash — Opening acts are Bodied and Laus (10/22)
CRANKERMATIC — A full roster including Ebo Sosa, Yxng Float, BAE, Silent313, and Koko LaMode (10/23)
Halloween Spooktacular II: The Rattening — A mini-festival also featuring Capital Rat$, Argo and the Violet Queens, and Girls on Toast (10/24)
DOUBLECAMP — A concert to celebrate new set Flowers for Every Occasion, with opener Maggie Miles (10/25)
Heartbent — The lineup also includes Not Now, No Promises, and Zenovi (10/26)
Sap — Erasergirl and Scoria open (10/27)
The Wholesome Boys — With opening sets by Gerf and Alaska’s Angels (10/28)
Rehash — With an opening set by Nuclear Monkey (10/29)
Katy Guillen & The Drive — With opener Wanted Man (10/30)
Halloween Cover Show — Featuring Evilive offering two Misfits sets, Goetia covering Venom, Electric Funeral performing in homage to Black Sabbath, and Total Invasion doing Killing Joke (10/31)
Mating Ritual (11/1)
TGIP — With Paidaiotw & friends (11/2)
Melodic Canvas — Guttered and Bellweather open (11/3)
North by North — With opening sets by erasergirl, Süper Tuesday, and Dear Daria (11/6)
Color Palette — An EP Release Show with additional sets by JP Hudson, Little Lungs (solo), and DJ Paul Vodra (11/7)
Consumer Culture — Wastoid, Don Pardo, and Colo open (11/8)
Mariee Siou — The concert will also feature a solo set by Chris Acker (11/10)
Smokey Brights — Night Hawk opens (11/11)
A Story Told — The Almost There Tour 2025 (11/12)
Kelsey Blackstone — With supporting sets by Snorkeler and Josee Molavi (11/13)
Work Wife (11/15)
Pet Needs (11/17)
Pretty Pity & Out in Front (11/18)
The OBGMs — With opener Tired all the Time, unless of course maybe they get too tired too soon (11/20)
Funsho — Album Release Show & Listening Party (10/4)
Goldbug Revival (10/5)
Demxntia (10/6)
Rio Romeo — Self-described “non-binary butch lesbian” is a piano-playing singer/songwriter creating original alt-pop and cabaret/punk music with echoes of the Dresden Dolls and Amanda Palmer and lyrics that are raw and personal, unabashedly queer and gender-neutral (10/7)
Daisy The Great –- The Rubber Teeth Talk Tour (10/8)
Delicate Steve (10/9)
54 Ultra (10/10)
Songbyrd 10 Year Anniversary Block Party — A free, all-day block party outside of Union Market to celebrate its first decade in business, with a lineup of performing artists TBA (10/12, 5th St. NE)
The Criticals (10/12)
Peel Dream Magazine (10/13)
Gunnar — The Upside Down Tour (10/14)
Windhand (10/16)
Six Sex (10/17)
Tors (10/18)
Brnda (10/19)
Nikki And The Barn Boys (10/23)
Beau Young Prince — D.C.-native rapper and singer offers a “One Night Only” concert with live band, one in a special 10-show series presented by Songbyrd to commemorate its 10th anniversary (10/25)
Girls Rock DC! Halloween Benefit (10/26)
John Gallagher Jr. (10/27)
GIRLGENIUS Showcase — A showcase of four queer/femme singer-songwriters from the D.C. area: critically acclaimed bilingual and “genre-fluid” artist Taisha Estrada, moody melodist Devonly, witty and sentimental jazz vocalist Veronique, and indie singer-songwriter ok ivy who likes to “write sad songs on a ukulele” (10/30)
Johnnie Guilbert (10/31)
Oh He Dead (11/2)
Shawn Mullins (11/4)
Hannah Frances (11/5)
Monster Rally (11/6)
Folk Bitch Trio (11/7)
Mark William Lewis (11/8)
Sydney Sprague (11/9)
Merce Lemon (11/11)
Kids Table (11/21)
Saekyi (11/22)
Cursive (12/8)
Ducks Ltd (12/11)
Olivia Barton — For Myself And For You Tour (1/27/26)
André Mehmari Trio — Brazilian traditions meet jazz and classical (9/25, The Mansion)
Black Violin — Bold fusion of classical and hip-hop (9/25)
Hiromi’s Sonicwonder (9/26)
Lizz Wright (10/5)
Joss Stone (10/9)
Soweto Gospel Choir — Joyful South African a cappella ensemble (10/10)
Ben Folds — Stripped-down pop-rock and stories (10/15)
Gipsy Kings — Flamenco fire fused with global rhythms (10/16)
Chris Thile (10/17)
Patty Griffin & Rickie Lee Jones — A double bill of celebrated singer-songwriters (10/24)
BSO: Haunted Hall (10/31, Music Center)
Herbie Hancock — Legendary jazz pianist will revisit career highlights in this special performance (11/1, Music Center)
Jesse & Kevin — Duo brings Scottish and Irish music to life (11/6-7, Mansion)
From China to Appalachia — Cross-cultural fusion of global folk (11/9, Mansion)
Fresh AIR — Inventive, genre-spanning cross-collaborations will be on display in this special showcase featuring the next cadre of up-and-coming musicians selected for the organization’s esteemed Artists in Residence mentorship program (11/12)
Silkroad Ensemble featuring Wu Man — Billed as “a global folk retelling of American railroad history” (11/16)
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (11/28)
A Swingin’ Little Christmas! starring Jane Lynch — Another year and another visit from the lesbian funny lady just to host this evening of jazz, comedy, humor, and of course nostalgic holiday cheer, not necessarily in that order (11/29)
Dave Koz and Friends — Christmas Tour 2025 (12/4)
BSO: Elf in Concert (12/5)
Lea Salonga — Broadway favorites, Disney classics, and more from Tony-winning powerhouse (12/6)
Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas (12/11)
Béla Fleck and The Flecktones — Jingle All the Way (12/14)
Christie Dashiell — Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist (1/18/26, Mansion)
Dixon Dallas — The raunchy, sexually explicit, and explicitly gay country crooner is as much a parody act and satirist as he is the genuine article, leaving the impression that his heart is in on it, too (9/27)
Che — Rest In Bass Tour (9/28)
Yaima (9/30)
Cartoons — Haile Supreme opens (10/1)
Far Caspian — Autofiction Tour (10/3)
Tops — Bury The Key Tour (10/4)
Slow Crush (10/5)
Jonah Marais — Hearts Back Home Tour (10/9)
Christian Kuria (10/11)
Katie Pruitt — Five years after her debut album Expectations documented her journey growing up queer in the Christian South, the Georgia-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter tours in support of sophomore set Mantras exploring her internal struggles with everything from gender identity to self-compassion (10/14)
Arlie (10/15)
Madi Diaz — The Fatal Optimist Tour (10/16)
Xana — Until It Wasn’t Tour (10/18)
Kolton Moore & The Clever Few (10/19)
Pouya (10/20)
Tei Shi (10/21)
Midnight Generation — Tender Love World Tour (10/22)
James Vickery (10/23)
KWN (10/23)
Hobo Johnson — “Peach Scone 8 Year 3 Month Anniversary” (10/24)
MC4D (10/25)
Kitty Craft (10/26)
Born of Osiris (10/27)
Ezra Furman (10/28)
THXSOMCH (10/29)
Kaash Paige (10/30)
Carter Vail — The Coy Dog Tour (10/31)
Spencer Crandall — The Right One Tour (11/1)
The Gabzy Experience (11/6)
Joel Sunny (11/7)
Ari Abdul (11/8)
ASTN (11/8)
Marielle Kraft (11/9)
The Two Lips — Kiss & Tell Tour (11/10)
DARGZ (11/11)
John Fugelsang (11/12)
The Lone Below — Nicole Atkins opens (11/14)
Ax and the Hatchetmen (11/15)
The Altons & Thee Sinseers — Club Heartache Tour (11/18)
D Smoke (11/20)
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (11/21)
Hayden Pedigo (12/1)
Partyof2 (12/2)
Nick Mulvey — Dark Harvest World Tour with Frances Whitney (12/3)
Marisela — Mexican-American platinum blonde singer sometimes known as “the Latin Madonna” (9/26)
The Revivalists — “All in the Family: 10 Years of Men Amongst Mountains” (9/27)
Wardruna — World Tour 2025, Part II (9/28)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters — With Charlie Sexton (9/29)
Steven Wilson (10/7)
Yes — The Fragile 2025 Tour (10/14)
The Cult & Death Cult (10/15)
Brian Culbertson – Day Trip Tour (10/23)
Steve Hackett — “Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights, and Solo” (10/26)
Bachman-Turner Overdrive — Roll on Down The Highway 2025 Tour (10/28)
Gov’t Mule — Back In The Saddle (10/31)
Jorma Kaukonen — The legendary Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist returns to where he was born for a special “85th Birthday Celebration” (11/1)
Wendy — The 21-year-old Red Velvet K-pop star is now out on her “1st Solo World Tour” (11/11)
Samara Joy (11/12)
Boz Scaggs — Rhythm Review 2025 (11/13)
Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers — The veteran comedian and actor also occasionally dabbles as a singer, and since last year has been performing covers of rock classics backed by three guitarists who’re brothers in name only (11/14)
Runa — Innovative Celtic-American roots ensemble (10/10, New Spire Arts)
Bruce in the USA — A fully immersive celebration of Springsteen and The E Street Band’s legendary live performances led by Matt Ryan, who launched the show on the Las Vegas Strip 21 years ago (10/17)
Cherry Poppin’ Daddies — “A high-energy celebration of American musical history,” specifically all styles of jazz from swing to big band to smooth (10/18)
Seth Kibel — The multi-instrument virtuoso performs his electrifying blend of klezmer, jazz, and swing (10/23)
Nashville Nights — A songwriters showcase of three rising acts in Music City’s country music scene, Risa Binder, Christian Lopez, and the Six One Five Collective (10/25)
Tuba Skinny — One of the most beloved traditional jazz bands on the international scene mixing the sounds of New Orleans jazz and Americana roots (11/6)
Dan Tyminski Band (11/8)
Classic Albums Live: Queen’s A Night at the Opera (11/14)
Imani-Grace — The Expressive and soulful jazz vocalist returns to the Weinberg Center as part of the DMV Jazz Series (11/20)
A Motown Christmas — A collective of vocalists who were original members of Motown groups The Miracles and The Contours perform timeless Motown hits and holiday classics backed by a dynamic six-piece band (11/22)
Helen Welch — “The Carpenters. The Songs. The Stories” (11/22, New Spire Arts)
Merry TubaChristmas — Now in its 51st year, this holiday program features traditional Christmas carols especially arranged by American composer Alec Wilder (11/29)
Eric Byrd Trio — A performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas is a beloved holiday favorite at the Weinberg (12/19)
Trace Bundy — Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso has been dubbed the “acoustic ninja” (12/19, New Spire Arts)
Irish Christmas in America (12/20, New Spire Arts)
Eileen Ivers — “Joyful Christmas” with the Grammy-winning fiddle virtuoso (12/21)
30th Annual Messiah Sing Along (12/23)
1964 The Tribute (1/23/26)
The Sicilian Tenors — “Journey to Highclere Castle” (1/30/26)
Star-crossed lovers meet in ecstasy and agony in two steamy gay features -- Plainclothes and The History of Sound -- leading off what might turn out to be a fall crop full of unforgettable films. That is, if we're to believe the hype preceding several releases, from Chloe Zhao's heartbreaking historical drama Hamnet, to Paul Thomas Anderson's rollicking action thriller One Battle After Another, already being hailed a masterpiece by film insiders.
This year -- which will be memorable for far more than what movies we saw -- has already provided powerful jolts of cinematic satisfaction with Sinners and Weapons, films we'll surely still be thinking about into next year. They'll be joined by some of the titles listed here perhaps as the movies you won't soon forget.
Back in May, just after our 31st anniversary, I asked readers which of four classic cover interviews from our early years they'd like to see in print again: Greg Louganis (March 9, 1995), Sir Ian McKellen (Jan. 25, 1996), Camille Paglia (Feb. 1, 1996), or Eartha Kitt (Nov. 14, 1996). None of these conversations exist online, and they haven't been seen since their original print dates.
Out of more than 200 responses, 8% chose Paglia, 27% picked Louganis, 29% went for McKellen, and an impressive 36% cast their vote for Kitt.
Kitt, who passed away in December 2008, seemed a fitting choice to revisit. A pop culture icon for her turn as the second Catwoman (following Julie Newmar) on the late-1960s, camp-classic TV series Batman, she was slated to appear at Washington's legendary jazz nightclub Blues Alley when we spoke.
The audience at Mosaic Theater's D.C. premiere production of Kareem Fahmy's Dodi & Diana first encounters the play's hotel room set obscured behind a diaphanous cloud of curtain. Then the house lights dim, the drapery is tugged aside, an instrumental cover of "A View to a Kill" swells over the speakers, and the show begins.
It's an unabashedly literal move by director Reginald L. Douglas to open Fahmy's intimate peek behind the curtain of the showbiz marriage between rising Hollywood actress Samira (Dina Soltan) and her investment banker husband Jason (Jake Loewenthal).
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.