Popular Music: Fall Arts Preview 2025

The fall looks primed to be a strong season of concerts by — and appealing to — the LGBTQ community. Among the highlights in the category of the well-known, consider Andy Bell (Lincoln), Jane Lynch (Strathmore), Renee Rapp (Merriweather), DOECHII (Anthem), and of course All Things Go (Merriweather). In the category of merely appealing, not gay per se, consider The Queens (Capital One Arena), Deborah Cox (Bethesda Theater), and Judith Hill (The Hamilton).

That barely scratches the surface. There’s a lot of new — or perhaps new to you — queer artists out there, just waiting for you get into them including Katie Pruitt (Union Station, Rams Head), Rio Romeo (Songbyrd), Aaron Lee Tasjan (Jammin Java), Dixon Dallas (Union Stage).

So why not make it your Fall resolution to fall for someone new?

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

www.930.com

The Beaches — No Hard Feelings Tour with Debbii Dawson (9/25)

— No Hard Feelings Tour with Debbii Dawson (9/25) elbow (9/26)

(9/26) The Stews — Opening set by Moon Walker (9/27)

— Opening set by Moon Walker (9/27) Max McNown — Forever Ain’t Long Enough Tour with special guest Austin Mackay (9/28)

— Forever Ain’t Long Enough Tour with special guest Austin Mackay (9/28) Bad Suns — Yot Club opens (9/29)

— Yot Club opens (9/29) Natasha Bedingfield — The “Unwritten” chanteuse hasn’t toured the U.S., maybe ever, but at least not in the two decades since she wrote a certain hit song, so this is special (9/30)

— The “Unwritten” chanteuse hasn’t toured the U.S., maybe ever, but at least not in the two decades since she wrote a certain hit song, so this is special (9/30) Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers (10/2)

(10/2) Hailey Whitters (10/3)

(10/3) The Floozies & Dirtwire — Neon Sundown Tour with support from K+Lab (10/3)

— Neon Sundown Tour with support from K+Lab (10/3) Deltron 3030 — Two 25th Anniversary concerts with support from Kid Koala and Lealani (10/4, 10/7)

— Two 25th Anniversary concerts with support from Kid Koala and Lealani (10/4, 10/7) The Tallest Man On Earth (10/5)

(10/5) Cascada (10/6)

(10/6) Cuco — Ridin’ Tour (10/8)

— Ridin’ Tour (10/8) The Living Tombstone — TLT World Tour (10/9)

— TLT World Tour (10/9) The Rapture — The Cribs open for this neo-new wave/punk band from New York, hipster favorites at the turn of the millennium (10/10)

— The Cribs open for this neo-new wave/punk band from New York, hipster favorites at the turn of the millennium (10/10) Anamanaguchi — The Buckwild Tour (10/10)

— The Buckwild Tour (10/10) Colony House — The 77 Tour with opening set by Happy Landing (10/11)

— The 77 Tour with opening set by Happy Landing (10/11) INIKO — Awakening The Empire North American Tour from this DC Black Pride performer earlier this year, with openers Bryan Breeding and Evolution Of The Revolution (10/11)

— Awakening The Empire North American Tour from this DC Black Pride performer earlier this year, with openers Bryan Breeding and Evolution Of The Revolution (10/11) Black Rebel Motorcycle Club — Howl 20th Anniversary Tour (10/12)

— Howl 20th Anniversary Tour (10/12) Jensen McRae — The Praying For Your Downfall Tour with Andee Cornelious (10/13)

— The Praying For Your Downfall Tour with Andee Cornelious (10/13) Ravyn Lenae (10/14-15, 10/18)

(10/14-15, 10/18) The Oh Hellos — Quirky, harmonious indie-folk/pop sibling duo from Central Texas out on what they’ve said will likely be their last tour, at least for a while (10/16)

— Quirky, harmonious indie-folk/pop sibling duo from Central Texas out on what they’ve said will likely be their last tour, at least for a while (10/16) Between Friends — Wow! Tour (10/17)

— Wow! Tour (10/17) Leisure (10/17)

(10/17) Odeal (10/18)

(10/18) Watchhouse (10/19)

(10/19) Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners (10/21)

(10/21) Quadeca (10/22)

(10/22) Indigo De Souza — Mothé opens on a tour in which $1 from every ticket sold goes to support The Trevor Project via PLUS1 (10/23)

— Mothé opens on a tour in which $1 from every ticket sold goes to support The Trevor Project via PLUS1 (10/23) Night Tapes — portals//polarities tour with Cult of Venus (10/24)

— portals//polarities tour with Cult of Venus (10/24) Arc de Soleil — La Mirage Tour (10/24)

— La Mirage Tour (10/24) Belly — 30th Anniversary of King (10/25)

— 30th Anniversary of King (10/25) Infinity Song — World Tour II (10/25)

— World Tour II (10/25) Fleshwater — With support from Chat Pile and Balmora (10/26)

— With support from Chat Pile and Balmora (10/26) Jeff Tweedy — The Wilco singer and guitarist along with his two sons Sammy and Spencer, plus Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart, and Liam Kazar (10/27)

— The Wilco singer and guitarist along with his two sons Sammy and Spencer, plus Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart, and Liam Kazar (10/27) The Beta Band (10/28)

(10/28) Purity Ring — Place Of My Own Tour with yuniVERSE, with $1 per ticket going to support the Black Trans Prayer Book via PLUS1 (10/29)

— Place Of My Own Tour with yuniVERSE, with $1 per ticket going to support the Black Trans Prayer Book via PLUS1 (10/29) Nation of Language (10/30)

(10/30) White Ford Bronco — DC’s All ’90s Band return to the club for an early toast to All Hallows’ Eve (10/31)

— DC’s All ’90s Band return to the club for an early toast to All Hallows’ Eve (10/31) King Princess — The Girl Violence Tour with Sasami (10/31)

— The Girl Violence Tour with Sasami (10/31) Balu Brigada (11/1)

(11/1) Hippie Sabotage (11/1)

(11/1) Hot Mulligan – The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still Tour with openers Drug Church, Arm’s Length, and Anxious (11/2-3)

– The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still Tour with openers Drug Church, Arm’s Length, and Anxious (11/2-3) Minus the Bear — Menos El Oso 20th Anniversary Tour (11/4-5)

— Menos El Oso 20th Anniversary Tour (11/4-5) Vincent Lima – To Love A Thing That Fades 2025 Tour with opener Chance Emerson (11/7)

– To Love A Thing That Fades 2025 Tour with opener Chance Emerson (11/7) JMSN (11/7)

(11/7) Jukebox the Ghost – The Phantasmagorical Tour with support from Boys Go To Jupiter (11/8)

– The Phantasmagorical Tour with support from Boys Go To Jupiter (11/8) The Disco Biscuits — All Good Presents a late show with these eclectic rockers who give off serious jam band vibes (11/8)

— All Good Presents a late show with these eclectic rockers who give off serious jam band vibes (11/8) grandson (11/9)

(11/9) CG5 — The Too Many Songs Tour (11/10)

— The Too Many Songs Tour (11/10) Geese (11/12)

(11/12) Waterparks — The Prowler Tour with support from Chloe Moriondo (11/14)

— The Prowler Tour with support from Chloe Moriondo (11/14) Couch — All Good Presents a show with Stephen Day opening (11/15)

— All Good Presents a show with Stephen Day opening (11/15) The Aces – The lesbian pop/rock quartet performs a late show to help ensure their new club-inspired album Gold Star Baby gets the kind of attention it definitely deserves (11/15)

– The lesbian pop/rock quartet performs a late show to help ensure their new club-inspired album Gold Star Baby gets the kind of attention it definitely deserves (11/15) Mariam of Amadou and Mariam — L’Amour à la Folie (11/16)

— L’Amour à la Folie (11/16) Violent Vira (11/17)

(11/17) The Faint w/Hercules and Love Affair — The indie-rock act from Nebraska, with an opening set by a cerebral queer disco outfit from New York (11/18)

— The indie-rock act from Nebraska, with an opening set by a cerebral queer disco outfit from New York (11/18) Cut Copy — This indie-dance/rock act from Down Under resurfaces, on tour with Ora The Molecule (11/19)

— This indie-dance/rock act from Down Under resurfaces, on tour with Ora The Molecule (11/19) Silvana Estrada — Vendrán Suaves Lluvias Tour with Bedouine (11/21)

— Vendrán Suaves Lluvias Tour with Bedouine (11/21) Wednesday — Two late shows, doubly so, given they’ll both take place on a weekend (11/21-22)

— Two late shows, doubly so, given they’ll both take place on a weekend (11/21-22) Lovejoy (11/22)

(11/22) Yungblud (11/25-26)

(11/25-26) The Happy Fits — With opening sets by Pom Pom Squad and Double Standard (12/3)

— With opening sets by Pom Pom Squad and Double Standard (12/3) The Wood Brothers — All Good Presents this stop on the Puff of Smoke Tour with support from The Wildmans (12/4)

— All Good Presents this stop on the Puff of Smoke Tour with support from The Wildmans (12/4) The Budos Band — The Sha La Das open (12/6)

— The Sha La Das open (12/6) The Beths (12/9-10)

(12/9-10) Avery Anna (12/11)

(12/11) The Vegabonds + Cris Jacobs (12/13)

(12/13) All Them Witches — House of Mirrors Tour (12/14)

— House of Mirrors Tour (12/14) PVRIS — White Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour, with $1 from every ticket purchased donated to the queer-supportive Ally Coalition (12/15)

— White Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour, with $1 from every ticket purchased donated to the queer-supportive Ally Coalition (12/15) Dogpark (12/19)

(12/19) Thievery Corporation (12/20-21)

(12/20-21) MØ — Plæygirl World Tour (1/15/26)

— Plæygirl World Tour (1/15/26) Electric Guest (2/9/26)

THE ALDEN THEATRE

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.mcleancenter.org

Norbert Leo Butz — The two-time Tony winner as Best Actor in a Musical has starred on Broadway in everything from Rent to Wicked, Big Fish to the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady. Expect to hear popular showtunes from those and others in between his sharing of personal anecdotes in the program “Broadway or Busk” (11/1)

— The two-time Tony winner as Best Actor in a Musical has starred on Broadway in everything from Rent to Wicked, Big Fish to the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady. Expect to hear popular showtunes from those and others in between his sharing of personal anecdotes in the program “Broadway or Busk” (11/1) A Lil’ Maceo Holiday — Perennially sold-out annual show “Sounds of the Season” features saxophonist Maceo, gospel violinist Eric Taylor, and “a host of their fabulous friends” sharing “holiday cheer in their signature jazzy style” (12/20)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW

202-888-0020

www.theanthemdc.com

Viagra Boys — The Infinite Anxiety Tour of 2025 (9/26)

— The Infinite Anxiety Tour of 2025 (9/26) An Evening With David Byrne – Who is the Sky Tour (9/27-28)

– Who is the Sky Tour (9/27-28) Iggy Pop (9/29)

(9/29) Addison Rae (9/30)

(9/30) The Story So Far — AEG Presents this show with opening sets by Neck Deep, Origami Angel, and Pain Of Truth (10/01)

— AEG Presents this show with opening sets by Neck Deep, Origami Angel, and Pain Of Truth (10/01) Stardew Valley — Mammoth Presents two “Symphony Of Seasons” seated shows (10/3)

— Mammoth Presents two “Symphony Of Seasons” seated shows (10/3) Lorde — The Japanese House and Chanel Beads open (10/4-5)

— The Japanese House and Chanel Beads open (10/4-5) Alex G (10/07)

(10/07) My Morning Jacket (10/8)

(10/8) AFI — TR/ST opens (10/9)

— TR/ST opens (10/9) sombr — The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour (10/13)

— The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour (10/13) The Psychedelic Furs — With special guest Gary Numan (10/15)

— With special guest Gary Numan (10/15) Disclosure — A concert from the sharp British dance/electronic sibling duo with support from Fcukers and bullet tooth (10/17)

— A concert from the sharp British dance/electronic sibling duo with support from Fcukers and bullet tooth (10/17) Modest Mouse — Built To Spill opens (10/18)

— Built To Spill opens (10/18) Yung Lean (10/19)

(10/19) DOECHII (10/21)

(10/21) Aly & AJ — Silver Deliverer Tour 2025 with Amanda Shires (10/22)

— Silver Deliverer Tour 2025 with Amanda Shires (10/22) The Basement Yard Experience (10/23)

(10/23) Big Thief – Somersault Slide 360 Tour (10/24)

– Somersault Slide 360 Tour (10/24) Magdalena Bay — Imaginal Mystery Tour (10/25)

— Imaginal Mystery Tour (10/25) Cage The Elephant (10/26)

(10/26) Parcels (10/27)

(10/27) Thundercat — North America 2025 Tour (10/28)

— North America 2025 Tour (10/28) GIVEON — Dear Beloved, The Tour, with support from Charlotte Day Wilson and Sasha Keable (10/30)

— Dear Beloved, The Tour, with support from Charlotte Day Wilson and Sasha Keable (10/30) Jon Batiste — A Halloween date on The Big Money Tour with special guests Andra Day and Diana Silvers (10/31)

— A Halloween date on The Big Money Tour with special guests Andra Day and Diana Silvers (10/31) Ty Myers (11/01)

(11/01) RIIZE (11/02)

(11/02) Of Monsters and Men –- The Mouse Parade Tour (11/03)

–- The Mouse Parade Tour (11/03) Halsey — Back To Badlands (11/04)

— Back To Badlands (11/04) Turnpike Troubadours –- Mammoth Presents the Wild America Tour with openers Trampled By Turtles and Leon Majcen (11/07)

–- Mammoth Presents the Wild America Tour with openers Trampled By Turtles and Leon Majcen (11/07) Lola Young (11/09)

(11/09) The Wombats (11/11)

(11/11) The Band CAMINO — The NeverAlways Tour with special guest almost monday (11/13)

— The NeverAlways Tour with special guest almost monday (11/13) Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (11/15)

(11/15) Allen Stone and Ripe (11/22)

(11/22) KATSEYE — The Beautiful Chaos Tour (11/24)

— The Beautiful Chaos Tour (11/24) All Time Low — Everyone’s Talking! Tour with support from Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox (11/26)

— Everyone’s Talking! Tour with support from Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox (11/26) Patti Smith — 50th Anniversary of Horses (11/28)

— 50th Anniversary of Horses (11/28) Shadmehr Aghili (11/29)

(11/29) Portugal. The Man — The Denali Tour with La Luz opening (12/05)

The Flaming Lips (12/31)

THE ATLANTIS

2047 9th St. NW

202-579-9950

www.theatlantis.com

The Backseat Lovers — Ayuda, the regional social service agency focused on helping low-income immigrants will receive $1 per ticket sold (9/26)

— Ayuda, the regional social service agency focused on helping low-income immigrants will receive $1 per ticket sold (9/26) BERTHA — Grateful Drag, presented by All Good; $1 from every ticket sold will go toward the health and wellbeing of queer communities via PLUS1 (9/27)

— Grateful Drag, presented by All Good; $1 from every ticket sold will go toward the health and wellbeing of queer communities via PLUS1 (9/27) The Jayhawks (9/28)

(9/28) Peach PRC (9/29)

(9/29) Aidan Bissett — shut up and love me tour with opening sets from Zach Hood and Lulu Simon (9/30)

— shut up and love me tour with opening sets from Zach Hood and Lulu Simon (9/30) quinnie – The Paper Doll Tour (10/02)

– The Paper Doll Tour (10/02) Bo Staloch — Emma Ogier supports (10/03)

— Emma Ogier supports (10/03) Cautious Clay — Local up-and-coming hip-hop artist (10/04-05)

— Local up-and-coming hip-hop artist (10/04-05) Glare — Opening sets by Cloakroom, JIVEBOMB, and Destiny Band (10/06)

— Opening sets by Cloakroom, JIVEBOMB, and Destiny Band (10/06) Oracle Sisters (10/07)

(10/07) 6arelyhuman – Digital Dancer Tour with DEV (10/08)

– Digital Dancer Tour with DEV (10/08) Stacey Ryan — Haven Madison and The Collarbones open (10/10)

— Haven Madison and The Collarbones open (10/10) Frost Children — DJ Thank You opens (10/12)

— DJ Thank You opens (10/12) Ruston Kelly — Pale, Through the Window Tour with Sam MacPherson (10/15)

— Pale, Through the Window Tour with Sam MacPherson (10/15) Clay Street Unit (10/17)

(10/17) Good Neighbours — With support from Nicky Youre (10/18)

— With support from Nicky Youre (10/18) Catie Turner (10/19)

(10/19) Bassvictim (10/20)

(10/20) Nourished by Time — The Passionate Ones Tour (10/21)

— The Passionate Ones Tour (10/21) Haute & Freddy (10/22)

(10/22) NoSo — JayWood opens (10/23)

— JayWood opens (10/23) Stolen Gin — Opening set by Post Sex Nachos (10/24)

— Opening set by Post Sex Nachos (10/24) LOJAY – XOXO Tour (10/25)

– XOXO Tour (10/25) Sun Room (10/26)

(10/26) S.G. Goodman (10/27)

(10/27) Chaparelle (10/28)

(10/28) Beach Fossils (10/29)

(10/29) Yaelokre (10/30)

(10/30) Sidewalks and Skeletons — A fittingly named act to celebrate Halloween (10/31)

— A fittingly named act to celebrate Halloween (10/31) Stand Atlantic (11/01)

(11/01) Madilyn Mei — The One Man Circus Tour (11/02)

— The One Man Circus Tour (11/02) Arcy Drive (11/03-04)

(11/03-04) Kerala Dust (11/05)

(11/05) Chezile – Wish You Were Here Pt 2 Tour (11/06)

– Wish You Were Here Pt 2 Tour (11/06) Taylor Acorn (11/07)

(11/07) The Motet — All Good Presents this show with opener Michael Wilbur (11/08)

— All Good Presents this show with opener Michael Wilbur (11/08) Your Smith (11/09)

(11/09) INOHA — Worry Club and Slow Joy open (11/10)

— Worry Club and Slow Joy open (11/10) Flock of Dimes (11/11)

(11/11) Lily Fitts (11/12)

(11/12) Laundry Day — The Time of Your Life Tour (11/13)

— The Time of Your Life Tour (11/13) Vandelux (11/14)

(11/14) saturdays at your place – these things happen tour also featuring Carly Cosgrove and Riley! (11/15)

– these things happen tour also featuring Carly Cosgrove and Riley! (11/15) Pinkshift (11/16)

(11/16) Khamari – To Dry a Tear Tour (11/17)

– To Dry a Tear Tour (11/17) Sydney Rose — I Know What I Want Tour (11/18)

— I Know What I Want Tour (11/18) Anna of the North (11/19)

(11/19) Robyn Hitchcock – Live & Electric (11/20)

– Live & Electric (11/20) ZULAN (11/21)

(11/21) Virginia Coalition — GXB opens (11/22)

— GXB opens (11/22) Young Culture (12/02)

(12/02) Luvcat — Lipstick & Pearls Tour (12/05)

— Lipstick & Pearls Tour (12/05) Billie Marten — Núria Graham opens (12/06)

— Núria Graham opens (12/06) Jay Som (12/08)

(12/08) Too Many Zooz — All Good Presents this quirky and loud ensemble (12/10)

— All Good Presents this quirky and loud ensemble (12/10) TRSH (12/11)

(12/11) Algernon Cadwallader (12/12)

(12/12) harf. (12/13)

(12/13) Moon Hooch + Octave Cat (12/14)

(12/14) Wrizzards (12/27)

(12/27) OFENBACH — Cloned Us (01/24/26)

— Cloned Us (01/24/26) Weval — Chorophobia Album Release Tour (01/29/26)

— Chorophobia Album Release Tour (01/29/26) Sprints (02/06/26)

(02/06/26) Spiritual Cramp (02/27/26)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.atlasarts.org

Rachel Potter — The Atlas presents this up-and-coming chanteuse, known for roles on Broadway in Wicked, The Addams Family, and Evita, performing songs from her new album Stages as well as “fan-favorite hits” (10/13)

— The Atlas presents this up-and-coming chanteuse, known for roles on Broadway in Wicked, The Addams Family, and Evita, performing songs from her new album Stages as well as “fan-favorite hits” (10/13) Trap Orchestra Live — “A one-of-a-kind musical experience that fuses the raw energy of trap music with the elegance of live orchestra instruments supported by a band [playing] trap music’s biggest hits” (10/25)

— “A one-of-a-kind musical experience that fuses the raw energy of trap music with the elegance of live orchestra instruments supported by a band [playing] trap music’s biggest hits” (10/25) Broadway Masterclass: Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis — Two Broadway veterans, Dwyer known from Wicked and Waitress and DeAngelis from Hair and American Idiot, will lead a master class for Theatre Lab students, then give a special mini-concert performing Broadway favorites (11/15)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

Noel Paul Stookey — The “Paul” of Peter, Paul, and Mary (10/16)

— The “Paul” of Peter, Paul, and Mary (10/16) Hiss Golden Messenger (10/17)

(10/17) Pat McGee Band (10/18)

(10/18) Chandrika Tandon (10/19)

(10/19) The War and Treaty — This husband-and-wife duo are known for “their glorious fusion of country and soul” and as “one of the most electrifying acts in American music” (10/21, 10/23)

— This husband-and-wife duo are known for “their glorious fusion of country and soul” and as “one of the most electrifying acts in American music” (10/21, 10/23) The Autumn Defense (10/24)

(10/24) The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (10/25)

(10/25) The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook — Newmyer Flyer presents (10/29-30)

— Newmyer Flyer presents (10/29-30) Jim Brickman — “Hits Live & A Little Bit of Christmas” (11/5-6)

— “Hits Live & A Little Bit of Christmas” (11/5-6) The Barr Brothers (11/7)

(11/7) North Mississippi Allstars (11/8)

(11/8) Natalie Merchant — Autumn Acoustic Tour with Erik Della Penna (11/2)

— Autumn Acoustic Tour with Erik Della Penna (11/2) C.J. Chenier and Marcia Ball (11/21-22)

(11/21-22) Mark O’Connor — “An Appalachian Christmas” featuring Maggie O’Connor (12/4)

— “An Appalachian Christmas” featuring Maggie O’Connor (12/4) JohnnySwim — The JohnnySwim Christmas Show (12/5-6)

— The JohnnySwim Christmas Show (12/5-6) The Del McCoury Band (1/16/26-1/21/26)

(1/16/26-1/21/26) Gaby Moreno (1/31/26)

(1/31/26) DC Anthem Singers Shine — Featuring Bob McDonald, Caleb Green, and D.C. Washington (2/1/26)

— Featuring Bob McDonald, Caleb Green, and D.C. Washington (2/1/26) John Lloyd Young (2/4/26)

(2/4/26) Nashville Emerging Artists Night — Seven of Music City’s most promising emerging artists will be featured at this year’s popular showcase, including Texan country tenor Brooks Huntley, Canadian indie-folk duo The Redwood Twins, powerful R&B storyteller Kyleigh, and recent Team Reba contestant on The Voice Donny Van Slee (2/5/26-2/7/26)

— Seven of Music City’s most promising emerging artists will be featured at this year’s popular showcase, including Texan country tenor Brooks Huntley, Canadian indie-folk duo The Redwood Twins, powerful R&B storyteller Kyleigh, and recent Team Reba contestant on The Voice Donny Van Slee (2/5/26-2/7/26) Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabaricious (2/13)

(2/13) Yonder Mountain String Band (2/19/26-2/20/26)

BETHESDA THEATER

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

Bethesda, Md.

240-330-4500

www.bethesdatheater.com

Damien Escobar — The multi-genre “crossover violin” solo artist came to fame as one-half of Nuttin’ But Stringz with his older brother (10/3)

— The multi-genre “crossover violin” solo artist came to fame as one-half of Nuttin’ But Stringz with his older brother (10/3) Atlantic Starr (10/4)

(10/4) Anthony Brown — A “Church In The Club” concert with the contemporary gospel/R&B artist and his backing vocalists known as group therAPy (10/11)

— A “Church In The Club” concert with the contemporary gospel/R&B artist and his backing vocalists known as group therAPy (10/11) Glenn Jones & Tony Terry — Two R&B/soul legends (10/17)

— Two R&B/soul legends (10/17) A Quiet Storm (10/19)

(10/19) The Blackbyrds (10/24)

(10/24) Lil’ Kim — The risqué rapper returns for a show with special guest Blockboy JB (10/25)

— The risqué rapper returns for a show with special guest Blockboy JB (10/25) Jon B (11/1)

(11/1) Angelica Baylor — “A Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott” from this multi-talented vocalist from Virginia who performs as a background singer for Ginuwine when not out on her own (11/7)

— “A Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott” from this multi-talented vocalist from Virginia who performs as a background singer for Ginuwine when not out on her own (11/7) A Tribute to Women of Rock — Another Rockin’ Rona Entertainment, this Patty Reese production features an assortment of noted area female vocalists performing classic songs by women accompanied by a sharp band of musicians, plus special guest MC Adele Abrams (11/9)

— Another Rockin’ Rona Entertainment, this Patty Reese production features an assortment of noted area female vocalists performing classic songs by women accompanied by a sharp band of musicians, plus special guest MC Adele Abrams (11/9) Dwele (11/15)

(11/15) Sarafina The Great (11/16)

(11/16) Dru Hill — A show featuring the Baltimore-born R&B boy band from the ’90s reuniting Jazz, Black, Nokio, Smoke, Scola, and of course lead singer Sisqó (11/21)

— A show featuring the Baltimore-born R&B boy band from the ’90s reuniting Jazz, Black, Nokio, Smoke, Scola, and of course lead singer Sisqó (11/21) Deborah Cox — A sure-to-be wide-ranging, multi-genre concert featuring the Broadway star, R&B chanteuse, and gay-popular dance diva (11/30)

— A sure-to-be wide-ranging, multi-genre concert featuring the Broadway star, R&B chanteuse, and gay-popular dance diva (11/30) Maggie Rose — A two-evening-run of Annual Christmas Concert from this Grammy-nominated indie-folk/Americana singer-songwriter originally from Potomac, Md. (12/19-20)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

Iris Dement (9/25)

(9/25) The Wallflowers — Brother Elsey opens (9/26-27)

— Brother Elsey opens (9/26-27) Arturo Sandoval — 10-Time Grammy Winner (9/28)

— 10-Time Grammy Winner (9/28) Pink Martini All-Stars — Featuring Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, Pink Martini founder Thomas Lauderdale, and more (10/2)

— Featuring Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, Pink Martini founder Thomas Lauderdale, and more (10/2) Celebrating The Spirit Of Guy Clark — An impressive lineup of artists and musicians will perform in tribute to the late Texas singer-songwriter and his 1975 debut album in the show “Old No. 1 At 50,” presented by the Guy Clark Family Foundation (10/4)

— An impressive lineup of artists and musicians will perform in tribute to the late Texas singer-songwriter and his 1975 debut album in the show “Old No. 1 At 50,” presented by the Guy Clark Family Foundation (10/4) Lori McKenna — Talbot Mayo opens (10/5)

— Talbot Mayo opens (10/5) Sierra Hull & John Craigie — Northeast Autumn 2025 tour (10/8)

— Northeast Autumn 2025 tour (10/8) The Whispers (10/10-11)

(10/10-11) Gogo Penguin (10/12)

(10/12) Yächtley Crëw — “The Nations #1 Yacht Rock Band” (10/14)

— “The Nations #1 Yacht Rock Band” (10/14) Joshua Radin — The One Day Home Tour with his band and special guest Brendan James (10/15)

— The One Day Home Tour with his band and special guest Brendan James (10/15) Young Gun Silver Fox — Pleasure USA Tour Part 1 (10/16)

— Pleasure USA Tour Part 1 (10/16) Shaun Cassidy — “The Road To Us” North American Tour 2025 (10/17)

— “The Road To Us” North American Tour 2025 (10/17) The Steeldrivers — 20th Anniversary Tour (10/18-19)

— 20th Anniversary Tour (10/18-19) Squirrel Nut Zippers — “Jazz From The Back O’ Town,” billed as “a musical journey to the birthplace of jazz” (10/21)

— “Jazz From The Back O’ Town,” billed as “a musical journey to the birthplace of jazz” (10/21) Noah Reid — Sarah Grace White opens (10/22)

— Sarah Grace White opens (10/22) Thomas Dolby — “The Iconic ’80s: My Personal Recollections” Tour with an opening set by Gail Ann Dorsey (10/23)

— “The Iconic ’80s: My Personal Recollections” Tour with an opening set by Gail Ann Dorsey (10/23) Jeffrey Osborne (10/24-25)

(10/24-25) Phil Vassar (Band) — “25 Years Of Paradise,” with an opening set by Crawford & Power (10/26)

— “25 Years Of Paradise,” with an opening set by Crawford & Power (10/26) Cam — The Slow Down Tour (10/28)

— The Slow Down Tour (10/28) Kathy Mattea (10/30)

(10/30) Tom Paxton — A concert with The Donjuans (10/31)

— A concert with The Donjuans (10/31) John Violinist (11/1)

(11/1) Keiko Matsui (11/2)

(11/2) Richard Thompson (11/3)

(11/3) Macy Gray — 25th Anniversary Tour performing her debut album On How Life Is (11/4)

— 25th Anniversary Tour performing her debut album On How Life Is (11/4) Boney James — Slow Burn Tour (11/5)

— Slow Burn Tour (11/5) Micky Dolenz — The Monkees singer and drummer performs a “Songs & Stories” show (11/6)

— The Monkees singer and drummer performs a “Songs & Stories” show (11/6) The Jerry Douglas Band — An Evening With (11/7)

— An Evening With (11/7) Najee (11/8)

(11/8) Blackmore’s Night with Wizards Consort — Described as “Renaissance folk-rock magic” (11/9)

— Described as “Renaissance folk-rock magic” (11/9) Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin — Together Onstage (11/10)

— Together Onstage (11/10) Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — “Magic, Moonlight, And Mistletoe” Tour (11/11-12)

— “Magic, Moonlight, And Mistletoe” Tour (11/11-12) Colin Hay — “An Evening With” the main man behind Men At Work (11/13-14)

— “An Evening With” the main man behind Men At Work (11/13-14) DakhaBrakha — Ukrainian folk quartet (11/15)

— Ukrainian folk quartet (11/15) Marshall Crenshaw — “40+ Years In Showbiz!” show with opener James Mastro (11/16)

— “40+ Years In Showbiz!” show with opener James Mastro (11/16) Debbie Gibson — “Newstalgia Live: Greatest Hits & Beyond” (11/19)

— “Newstalgia Live: Greatest Hits & Beyond” (11/19) Jonathan Coulton And Paul & Storm (11/20)

(11/20) Vienna Teng (11/23)

(11/23) The Seldom Scene & Dry Branch Fire Squad (11/28)

(11/28) The Manhattans — Featuring Gerald Alston (11/29)

— Featuring Gerald Alston (11/29) Charles Esten — The Nashville star parlayed his role as a country star on the show into a real-life singer-songwriter career (11/30)

— The Nashville star parlayed his role as a country star on the show into a real-life singer-songwriter career (11/30) The Aimee Mann & Ted Leo Christmas Show — “With Very Special Guests Paul F. Tompkins, Nellie McKay, and Josh Gondelman” (12/2)

— “With Very Special Guests Paul F. Tompkins, Nellie McKay, and Josh Gondelman” (12/2) Tab Benoit — “I Hear Thunder” Tour with Jesse Dayton (12/3)

— “I Hear Thunder” Tour with Jesse Dayton (12/3) Take 6 (12/4)

(12/4) Chris Botti (12/5-6)

(12/5-6) A Peter White Christmas ’25 — With Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala (12/7)

— With Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala (12/7) Musiq Soulchild (12/8-9)

(12/8-9) Stella Cole — Holiday Tour (12/10)

— Holiday Tour (12/10) Eric Benet — Holiday Tour (12/11)

— Holiday Tour (12/11) Bob Schneider & Steve Poltz (12/12)

(12/12) Pieces Of A Dream (12/13)

(12/13) Don McLean — “A Starry Starry Christmas: A Night Of Hits And Holiday Favorites” from the “American Pie” hitmaker (12/14)

— “A Starry Starry Christmas: A Night Of Hits And Holiday Favorites” from the “American Pie” hitmaker (12/14) Mac McAnally (12/16-17)

(12/16-17) Carbon Leaf — “I Want To Be Leaf” Tour 2025 (12/18-19)

— “I Want To Be Leaf” Tour 2025 (12/18-19) Luther Re-Lives — Holiday Show starring William “Smooth” Wardlaw (12/21)

— Holiday Show starring William “Smooth” Wardlaw (12/21) The Capitol Bones All-Brass Big Band — “A Christmas Brass Spectacular” (12/22)

— “A Christmas Brass Spectacular” (12/22) Voices Of Motown Christmas Show! — Presented by Tarsha Fitzgerald (12/26)

— Presented by Tarsha Fitzgerald (12/26) A Very Maysa Christmas — Jazz artist performs a holiday show with her jazz/funk/soul orchestra (12/27)

— Jazz artist performs a holiday show with her jazz/funk/soul orchestra (12/27) Bela Dona Band (12/28)

(12/28) The Seldom Scene & Shelby Means (12/31)

(12/31) Last Train Home (1/3/26)

(1/3/26) Loudon Wainwright III & Chris Smither (1/29/26)

(1/29/26) Dar Williams — Hummingbird Highway 2026 World Tour with Seth Glier performing an opening set (2/7/26)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

Speaking In Tongues Festival: Black Eyes — Longtime D.C. punk/rock band will celebrate the release of their new EP Hostile Design on legendary D.C. punk label Dischord Records at this concert, also featuring performances by experimental acts more eaze and TALsounds, and organized as part of a new festival offering what the band describes as “four nights of community and visionary music from some of our favorite artists and collaborators,” with additional shows at Comet Ping Pong and DC9 (10/11)

— Longtime D.C. punk/rock band will celebrate the release of their new EP Hostile Design on legendary D.C. punk label Dischord Records at this concert, also featuring performances by experimental acts more eaze and TALsounds, and organized as part of a new festival offering what the band describes as “four nights of community and visionary music from some of our favorite artists and collaborators,” with additional shows at Comet Ping Pong and DC9 (10/11) Everclear — Sparkle + Fade 30th Anniversary Tour with openers Local H and Sponge (10/25)

— Sparkle + Fade 30th Anniversary Tour with openers Local H and Sponge (10/25) Life After Cars — with Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon (10/30)

— with Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon (10/30) French Police (11/8)

(11/8) Bar Italia (11/19)

(11/19) Band of Skulls (11/21)

(11/21) They Are Gutting a Body of Water (12/4)

(12/4) Model/Actriz (12/5)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-337-4141

www.bluesalley.com

Pablo Aslan Cuarteto — Argentinean Jazz Series (9/26)

— Argentinean Jazz Series (9/26) Mike Stern Band (9/27-28)

(9/27-28) Parker Speirs — “New Music Releases” part of the Emerging Artist Mondays series (9/29)

— “New Music Releases” part of the Emerging Artist Mondays series (9/29) Shawn Purcell — “Recording Release” (9/30)

— “Recording Release” (9/30) Mangos Herrera (10/1)

(10/1) William Porter (10/2)

(10/2) All Stars — An Evening With Andy James, Alex Acuña, and Jon Cowherd (10/3)

— An Evening With Andy James, Alex Acuña, and Jon Cowherd (10/3) Jason Marsalis — “The Rare Music of Ellis Marsalis” (10/4-5)

— “The Rare Music of Ellis Marsalis” (10/4-5) Gabriel Alegria and his Afro-Peruvian Sextet (10/6)

(10/6) Eric Scott Reed — Jazz Piano Trio Series (10/7)

— Jazz Piano Trio Series (10/7) Kali Rodriguez-Peña & Mélange — Part of Emerging Artist Mondays series and also the Cuban Jazz Series (10/13)

— Part of Emerging Artist Mondays series and also the Cuban Jazz Series (10/13) Martin Bejerano Trio — Cuban Jazz Series (10/14)

— Cuban Jazz Series (10/14) Dafnis Prieto Si 0 Si Quartet — Cuban Jazz Series (10/15)

— Cuban Jazz Series (10/15) Chuchito Valdes — Cuban Jazz Series (10/16-17)

— Cuban Jazz Series (10/16-17) Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martinez — Cuban Jazz Series (10/18-19)

— Cuban Jazz Series (10/18-19) BJ Simmons — Part of the Emerging Artist Mondays series (10/2)

— Part of the Emerging Artist Mondays series (10/2) James Fernando Trio — Jazz Piano Trio Series (10/21)

— Jazz Piano Trio Series (10/21) U.S. Army Blues w/Delfeayo Marsalis — “Tribute to Mardi Gras” (10/23)

— “Tribute to Mardi Gras” (10/23) Kara Levchenko — Emerging Artist Mondays (10/27)

— Emerging Artist Mondays (10/27) Brandon Goldberg Trio — Jazz Piano Trio Series (10/28)

— Jazz Piano Trio Series (10/28) Brian Charette — Hammond B3 Week (11/10)

— Hammond B3 Week (11/10) Tony Monaco Trio — Featuring Shawn Purcell & Steve Fidyk (11/12)

— Featuring Shawn Purcell & Steve Fidyk (11/12) Mike LeDonne Trio (11/13)

(11/13) Matthew Whitaker Organ Trio (11/14-15)

(11/14-15) Ben Wolfe Trio — Featuring Joel Ross & Aaron Kimmel (11/19)

— Featuring Joel Ross & Aaron Kimmel (11/19) David W. Chappell and Anthony Pirog — DC’s Great Guitars (11/20)

— DC’s Great Guitars (11/20) Nasar Abadey and Supernova — DCFM Series (11/25)

— DCFM Series (11/25) A Brazilian Divas Tribute — Elin Presents (11/26)

— Elin Presents (11/26) Alex Bugnon (11/28-30)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

www.capitalonearena.com

Tomorrow X Together — The first K-pop act to perform two consecutive sold-out shows in Madison Square Garden are now, a year later, out on their Act: Tomorrow World Tour (9/28)

— The first K-pop act to perform two consecutive sold-out shows in Madison Square Garden are now, a year later, out on their Act: Tomorrow World Tour (9/28) NBA YoungBoy (10/1)

(10/1) The Queens — “When Legends Gather, History Happens,” touts the promotional tagline, yet even short of history, you’ll be rewarded with the lifelong memory of seeing this “4 Legends! 1 Stage Tour” featuring performances by Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills (10/3)

— “When Legends Gather, History Happens,” touts the promotional tagline, yet even short of history, you’ll be rewarded with the lifelong memory of seeing this “4 Legends! 1 Stage Tour” featuring performances by Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills (10/3) Seventeen –Two nights with this whopping 13-member-strong K-pop boy band is sure to elicit even more screams than usual, given the spooky season (10/29-30)

–Two nights with this whopping 13-member-strong K-pop boy band is sure to elicit even more screams than usual, given the spooky season (10/29-30) Druski — The Coulda Fest Tour featuring Caleb Pressley and BigXThaPlug plus Soulja Boy, Young M.A., Navy Greene “and special guests” (10/9)

— The Coulda Fest Tour featuring Caleb Pressley and BigXThaPlug plus Soulja Boy, Young M.A., Navy Greene “and special guests” (10/9) Laufey — A Matter of Time Tour (10/23)

— A Matter of Time Tour (10/23) Playboi Carti — Antagonist Tour (11/11)

— Antagonist Tour (11/11) Brandy & Monica — The Boy Is Mine Tour comes more than 27 years after their hit duet, and this first-ever co-headlining tour also features guest turns by Muni Long, newly crowned American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, and the inimitable Kelly Rowland (11/30)

— The Boy Is Mine Tour comes more than 27 years after their hit duet, and this first-ever co-headlining tour also features guest turns by Muni Long, newly crowned American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, and the inimitable Kelly Rowland (11/30) Burna Boy (12/5)

(12/5) Andrea Bocelli (12/14)

(12/14) Trans-Siberian Orchestra — “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More” (12/30)

— “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More” (12/30) Lady Gaga — The Mayhem Ball Tour (3/23/26-3/24/26)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-2787

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Jazz Jam hosted by Elijah Jamal Balbed — A regular community-wide music jam led by D.C.-based saxophonist and his band and co-presented by The Clarice at the nearby Busboys and Poets location (10/29, 5331 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Md.)

— A regular community-wide music jam led by D.C.-based saxophonist and his band and co-presented by The Clarice at the nearby Busboys and Poets location (10/29, 5331 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Md.) Christian McBride & Brad Mehldau — Two of the most respected artists in contemporary jazz help kick off the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary season (10/2)

— Two of the most respected artists in contemporary jazz help kick off the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary season (10/2) Fall Big Band Showcase — Under Music Director Mark Williams, the UMD Jazz Ensemble, UMD Jazz Lab Band, and University Jazz Band perform innovative interpretations of classic and contemporary jazz works (11/3)

— Under Music Director Mark Williams, the UMD Jazz Ensemble, UMD Jazz Lab Band, and University Jazz Band perform innovative interpretations of classic and contemporary jazz works (11/3) Fall Jazz Combo Concerts — Two nights of chamber jazz featuring the UMD jazz combos performing a varied repertoire of classic tunes (11/5-6, Leah M. Smith Hall)

— Two nights of chamber jazz featuring the UMD jazz combos performing a varied repertoire of classic tunes (11/5-6, Leah M. Smith Hall) Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele — An “undeniable savant on the strings” will demonstrate his “effortless skill” in a concert that comes a year after the release of the Hawaiian’s latest collaborative album, Blues Experience, with Mick Fleetwood (11/19)

— An “undeniable savant on the strings” will demonstrate his “effortless skill” in a concert that comes a year after the release of the Hawaiian’s latest collaborative album, Blues Experience, with Mick Fleetwood (11/19) Sweet Honey in the Rock — Two concerts featuring the progressive-minded Black women’s a cappella choir: “We’ll Never Turn Back: Songs for Historically Resilient Communities,” characterized as “an evening of reflection, remembrance, and renewal [and of raising] our voices together in song and storytelling” (12/9, Riversdale House Museum, Riverdale Park, Md.)

— Two concerts featuring the progressive-minded Black women’s a cappella choir: “We’ll Never Turn Back: Songs for Historically Resilient Communities,” characterized as “an evening of reflection, remembrance, and renewal [and of raising] our voices together in song and storytelling” (12/9, Riversdale House Museum, Riverdale Park, Md.) “Celebrating the Holydays,” “a unique fusion of traditional American holiday spirituals, hymns, and inspirational songs that intentionally incorporates holy and celebratory music by cultures and religions from around the world, all blended with thematic elements of hip-hop, folk, and pop music” (12/11, Kay Theatre)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

www.cometpingpong.com

Petite League + Orange Dog Club (9/26)

(9/26) 60 juno — Opening sets by kimberly (FKA moon tide gallery) and Day Aches (9/27)

— Opening sets by kimberly (FKA moon tide gallery) and Day Aches (9/27) O.R.B. (9/30)

(9/30) Bleary Eyed — Pinky Lemon and Polarview open (10/2)

— Pinky Lemon and Polarview open (10/2) Anika — Avishag Cohen Rodrigues opens (10/5)

— Avishag Cohen Rodrigues opens (10/5) Speaking In Tongues Festival: Pissed Jeans — Philadelphia’s Pissed Jeans headlines the two shows organized as part of this four-day festival (the Black Cat and DC9 will also host shows for the festival), sharing the stage with New York’s Earthen Sea on Night 1 (10/9), and Dolo Percussion and Sir E.U., both from D.C., on Night 2 (10/10)

— Philadelphia’s Pissed Jeans headlines the two shows organized as part of this four-day festival (the Black Cat and DC9 will also host shows for the festival), sharing the stage with New York’s Earthen Sea on Night 1 (10/9), and Dolo Percussion and Sir E.U., both from D.C., on Night 2 (10/10) Tony Molina + Jeanines + Lightheaded (10/16)

(10/16) TC Superstar — Grlztoy and Hotel Sewing Kit open (10/17)

— Grlztoy and Hotel Sewing Kit open (10/17) Burial Waves — D.C. band celebrates with this Record Release Show with an opening set by North Carolina’s Hammer No More The Fingers (10/18)

— D.C. band celebrates with this Record Release Show with an opening set by North Carolina’s Hammer No More The Fingers (10/18) GA-20 + Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears — A co-bill concert with a band from Boston and the other from Austin (10/21)

— A co-bill concert with a band from Boston and the other from Austin (10/21) Jason Anderson (10/22)

(10/22) Adan Diaz (10/23)

(10/23) Minibeast — A funk/punk trio from Rhode Island drawing influence from Fela Kuti, Can, and the Stooges headlines a show also featuring D.C. bands Czonka and Hatchetface (10/24)

— A funk/punk trio from Rhode Island drawing influence from Fela Kuti, Can, and the Stooges headlines a show also featuring D.C. bands Czonka and Hatchetface (10/24) Vlad Holiday (10/25)

(10/25) Mexican Slum Rats (10/28)

(10/28) Eleni Drake (11/6)

(11/6) Flowerbomb — Rachel Kline leads this Local indie alt/rock fourpiece, winner of the 2024 Wammie Award as Best Rock act, headlining a show with opening sets by Philadelphia’s Caring Less and another D.C. band nominally inspired by flowers, Peak Bloom (11/7)

— Rachel Kline leads this Local indie alt/rock fourpiece, winner of the 2024 Wammie Award as Best Rock act, headlining a show with opening sets by Philadelphia’s Caring Less and another D.C. band nominally inspired by flowers, Peak Bloom (11/7) Advance Base (11/9)

(11/9) Weakened Friends (11/13)

(11/13) The Riverbreaks (11/14)

(11/14) Mini Trees — An intimate, indie-pop solo project of L.A.-based songwriter Lexi Vega exploring the tension between self-doubt and persistence (12/9)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D St. NW

202-628-4780

www.dar.org/constitution-hall

The Witcher in Concert — “An Immersive Live Experience” celebrating 10 years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a 14-member ensemble orchestra performing special arrangements of the role-playing game’s music (9/25)

— “An Immersive Live Experience” celebrating 10 years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a 14-member ensemble orchestra performing special arrangements of the role-playing game’s music (9/25) The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight — Billed as “a collective of classical musicians breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary rock and metal covers by candlelight” (11/16)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.com

A People’s Choir DC — Celebrating 10 years of this sing-along sensation (9/26)

— Celebrating 10 years of this sing-along sensation (9/26) mehro — Up-and-coming artist, profiled last month in a Metro Weekly cover story, tours in support of new album weird throb. Evie Irie opens (9/27)

— Up-and-coming artist, profiled last month in a Metro Weekly cover story, tours in support of new album weird throb. Evie Irie opens (9/27) Brendan Abernathy — Married in a Year in the Suburbs Tour (9/28)

— Married in a Year in the Suburbs Tour (9/28) UMAW Show: Living Wage for Musicians Act — Indie-electronic singer-songwriter Julia Holter, Alexia Roditis of L.A.’s queer-allied punk group destroy boys, and soul artist Dior Ashley Brown will perform at this event organized by the union United Musicians and Allied Workers to celebrate the reintroduction of the Living Wage for Musicians Act in Congress (9/29)

— Indie-electronic singer-songwriter Julia Holter, Alexia Roditis of L.A.’s queer-allied punk group destroy boys, and soul artist Dior Ashley Brown will perform at this event organized by the union United Musicians and Allied Workers to celebrate the reintroduction of the Living Wage for Musicians Act in Congress (9/29) Kenzie Cait — Marilyn Hucek and Hunter Daily open (9/30)

— Marilyn Hucek and Hunter Daily open (9/30) Pixel Grip -– The Percepticide Tour with opener Coatie Pop (10/3)

-– The Percepticide Tour with opener Coatie Pop (10/3) Slater (10/6)

(10/6) Bass Drum of Death — Native Sun opens on the “Six USA Tour 2025” (10/8)

— Native Sun opens on the “Six USA Tour 2025” (10/8) Cole Chaney — Kindred Valley opens (10/9)

— Kindred Valley opens (10/9) Novulent (10/10)

(10/10) Speaking in Tongues Festival: Relaxer — Local singer/guitarist Daniel Martin-McCormick’s electronic solo project Relaxer headlines this DC9 show also featuring underground dance music act Beautiful Swimmers and a DJ set by Dee Clark, and part of the inaugural four-day festival organized by D.C.’s Black Eyes (10/10)

— Local singer/guitarist Daniel Martin-McCormick’s electronic solo project Relaxer headlines this DC9 show also featuring underground dance music act Beautiful Swimmers and a DJ set by Dee Clark, and part of the inaugural four-day festival organized by D.C.’s Black Eyes (10/10) Cryptodira — Float Omen and Bodied open (10/11)

— Float Omen and Bodied open (10/11) Yam Haus (10/12)

(10/12) Guerilla Toss — With opener Godcaster (10/14)

— With opener Godcaster (10/14) Wax Jaw — Pinkhouse opens (10/16)

— Pinkhouse opens (10/16) South Arcade (10/17)

(10/17) Xana — Second local show on the Until It Wasn’t Tour added at DC9 after the first night at Union Stage sold out (10/19)

— Second local show on the Until It Wasn’t Tour added at DC9 after the first night at Union Stage sold out (10/19) Upchuck (10/21)

(10/21) Necati ve Saykolar — “A rock-based interactive performance group…combining all musical styles with completely improvised lines” (10/23)

— “A rock-based interactive performance group…combining all musical styles with completely improvised lines” (10/23) Kumo 99 — Fall Tour 2025 (10/24)

— Fall Tour 2025 (10/24) Dice (10/25)

(10/25) Winter (10/26)

(10/26) Joyer (10/27)

(10/27) Rexx Life Raj –- The Hella Slept On Tour with Iman Europe as opener (10/28)

–- The Hella Slept On Tour with Iman Europe as opener (10/28) Hotel Mira — Nat Lekoff opens for this Canadian alt-rock band led by charismatic frontman Charlie Kerr, described as “part Iggy Pop, Part go-go dancer, and part fourth wall-breaking experimental theater” (10/30)

— Nat Lekoff opens for this Canadian alt-rock band led by charismatic frontman Charlie Kerr, described as “part Iggy Pop, Part go-go dancer, and part fourth wall-breaking experimental theater” (10/30) The Toxhards (10/31)

(10/31) Surf Hat (11/1)

(11/1) Earth (11/2)

(11/2) Skrilla (11/4)

(11/4) Rocket (11/6)

(11/6) VOILÀ –- The Magic Word Tour with Chri$tian Gate$ (11/7)

–- The Magic Word Tour with Chri$tian Gate$ (11/7) Chloe Ament — Baltimore-based indie-pop singer-songwriter (11/8)

— Baltimore-based indie-pop singer-songwriter (11/8) Post Animal (11/10)

(11/10) Yungeen Ace (11/11)

(11/11) Jordy Searcy (11/13)

(11/13) Andrew Cushin (11/14)

(11/14) Sons of Legion — “Soul to SØL Tour” (11/18)

— “Soul to SØL Tour” (11/18) The Bends (11/20)

(11/20) Argonaut & Wasp — Brooklyn-based band “known for infectious grooves, catchy vocals, and explosive live performances” (11/21)

— Brooklyn-based band “known for infectious grooves, catchy vocals, and explosive live performances” (11/21) Jonny Fritz (11/22)

(11/22) Noah Richardson — Young alt-pop artist from Philadelphia (11/29)

— Young alt-pop artist from Philadelphia (11/29) TOLEDO — Darryl Rahn opens (12/3)

— Darryl Rahn opens (12/3) Teethe — Villagerrr and Aunt Katrina serve as openers (12/4)

— Villagerrr and Aunt Katrina serve as openers (12/4) Steve Gunn (12/6)

(12/6) The Local Honeys (12/13)

(12/13) Silly Goose (12/18)

ECHOSTAGE

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

202-503-2330

www.echostage.com

Hardwell (9/25)

(9/25) Dillon Francis (9/26)

(9/26) Tchami & AC Slater — Confession vs. Night Bass (9/27)

— Confession vs. Night Bass (9/27) Lil Tecca — “Dopamine The Experience: North America” presented by Live Nation (9/30)

— “Dopamine The Experience: North America” presented by Live Nation (9/30) Hamdi FC — USA 2025 Fall Tour with special guest Partiboi69 and support from Ahadadream (10/4)

— USA 2025 Fall Tour with special guest Partiboi69 and support from Ahadadream (10/4) Aminé — Tour de Dance presented by Live Nation (10/7)

— Tour de Dance presented by Live Nation (10/7) Chance The Rapper — And We Back Tour (10/8)

— And We Back Tour (10/8) Loud Luxury — Five Star Dive Bar Tour (10/11)

— Five Star Dive Bar Tour (10/11) Matroda — GLOW presents this concert also featuring special guest San Pacho and the DJ tag-team of Chami B2B Sagey (10/18)

— GLOW presents this concert also featuring special guest San Pacho and the DJ tag-team of Chami B2B Sagey (10/18) Dimitri Vegas (10/24)

(10/24) Ray Volpe — Forever, Volpetron (10/25)

— Forever, Volpetron (10/25) Chris Lake — A spooky double-header for Halloween from the British DJ/producer out on the [Chemistry] Album Tour (10/30-31)

— A spooky double-header for Halloween from the British DJ/producer out on the [Chemistry] Album Tour (10/30-31) Odd Mob (11/14)

(11/14) Joey Bada$$ — “Dark Aura Tour” with special guests AB-Soul, Rapsody (11/18)

— “Dark Aura Tour” with special guests AB-Soul, Rapsody (11/18) El Alfa — “El Último Baile World Tour” (11/20)

— “El Último Baile World Tour” (11/20) ARMNHMR — “Do Not Disturb” Tour with special guest Trivecta (11/21)

— “Do Not Disturb” Tour with special guest Trivecta (11/21) Big Gramatik (11/22)

(11/22) Tape B — “The Soundtrack to Everything You Forgot” (11/29)

— “The Soundtrack to Everything You Forgot” (11/29) J.I.D w/Young Nudy — “God Does Like Paradise Tour” (12/8)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime — Metal band named after the former lead singer of Queensrÿche (9/28)

— Metal band named after the former lead singer of Queensrÿche (9/28) Jeremy Zucker – Welcome to the Garden State Tour (9/29)

– Welcome to the Garden State Tour (9/29) NxWorries — Why Lawd? Tour with this hip-hop superduo featuring Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge (9/30)

— Why Lawd? Tour with this hip-hop superduo featuring Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge (9/30) Bladee — Martyr Tour (10/1)

— Martyr Tour (10/1) Jorge Celedón (10/2)

(10/2) The Sound of Animals Fighting (10/3)

(10/3) The 502s — Easy Street Tour (10/4)

— Easy Street Tour (10/4) Destin Conrad — Love On Digital Tour (10/5)

Petey USA (10/7)

(10/7) Noah Cyrus — I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me Tour from Miley’s lil sis (10/11)

— I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me Tour from Miley’s lil sis (10/11) 2hollis — The Star Tour (10/14)

— The Star Tour (10/14) Streetlight Manifesto (10/17)

(10/17) Rico Nasty — Lethal North America (10/18)

— Lethal North America (10/18) Cannibal Corpse (10/19)

(10/19) Lamp — Future Behind Me (10/21)

— Future Behind Me (10/21) Sofia Isella (10/25)

(10/25) Clave Especial — Mija No Te Asustes Tour (10/26)

— Mija No Te Asustes Tour (10/26) Dermot Kennedy — A promised return: special intimate tour (10/28)

— A promised return: special intimate tour (10/28) Maddox Batson — I Need A Truck Tour (10/29)

— I Need A Truck Tour (10/29) Lenny Pearce — “Toddler Techno” Tour Part 2 (10/30)

— “Toddler Techno” Tour Part 2 (10/30) Boris — Japanese rock band (11/1)

— Japanese rock band (11/1) Little Simz (11/3)

(11/3) PH-1 — What Have We Done World Tour (11/7)

— What Have We Done World Tour (11/7) BKTHERULA — The Lucy Experience (11/8)

— The Lucy Experience (11/8) UMI — People Stories World Tour (11/9)

— People Stories World Tour (11/9) Mammoth — The End Tour (11/11)

— The End Tour (11/11) Pluto World (11/13)

(11/13) Eden — Dark Tour (11/15)

— Dark Tour (11/15) Leon Thomas — Mutts Don’t Heel Tour (11/16-17)

— Mutts Don’t Heel Tour (11/16-17) The Home Team — The Crucible of Life Tour (11/18)

— The Crucible of Life Tour (11/18) Lexa Gates — I Am Tour (11/19)

— I Am Tour (11/19) Atreyu — The Curse Tour (11/21)

— The Curse Tour (11/21) Avatar — In The Airwaves USA 2025 (11/23)

— In The Airwaves USA 2025 (11/23) Blind Guardian — German metal band (11/24)

— German metal band (11/24) Earl Sweatshirt — 3L World Tour (11/29)

— 3L World Tour (11/29) Dijon — Almost hometown show for this alternative R&B artist who grew up as a military brat between Germany and the Baltimore area (12/5)

— Almost hometown show for this alternative R&B artist who grew up as a military brat between Germany and the Baltimore area (12/5) The Academy Is… — 20th Anniversary Tour celbrating this Chicgao rock band’s debut album Almost Here (12/6)

— 20th Anniversary Tour celbrating this Chicgao rock band’s debut album Almost Here (12/6) Raekwon & Mobb Deep — 30th Anniversary Tour (12/8)

— 30th Anniversary Tour (12/8) Darkest Hour — 30th Anniversary Tour with fellow metalheads Bleeding Through and God Forbid (12/12)

— 30th Anniversary Tour with fellow metalheads Bleeding Through and God Forbid (12/12) Damiano David — Lead singer of Eurovision Song Contest-winning Italian rock band Måneskin tours in support of his more synth-pop-tinged debut solo album Funny Little Fears (12/16)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

live.thehamiltondc.com

The Baseball Project — A supergroup comprised of five friends who are fans of baseball and baseball-as-life metaphors, but even more importantly, pioneering veterans of the alt-rock and indie-rock genre — specifically, R.E.M.’s founding members Peter Buck and Mike Mills and auxiliary member Scott Lewis McCaughey, The Dream Syndicate’s Steve Wynn, and Wynn’s wife and the Project’s drummer Linda Pitmon (9/25)

— A supergroup comprised of five friends who are fans of baseball and baseball-as-life metaphors, but even more importantly, pioneering veterans of the alt-rock and indie-rock genre — specifically, R.E.M.’s founding members Peter Buck and Mike Mills and auxiliary member Scott Lewis McCaughey, The Dream Syndicate’s Steve Wynn, and Wynn’s wife and the Project’s drummer Linda Pitmon (9/25) Max Weinberg’s Jukebox — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will perform with his Jukebox band whatever the crowd picks from a setlist of over 300 classic rock songs (9/26)

— Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will perform with his Jukebox band whatever the crowd picks from a setlist of over 300 classic rock songs (9/26) Play It Forward: A Benefit for Ron Holloway — A rare reunion of The Boy Slim Allstars, a powerhouse performance by jam band Gordon Sterling & The People, and surprise guest appearances are on tap at this special benefit concert for a world-renowned D.C.-based saxophonist, who will receive every last penny of ticket sales (9/27)

— A rare reunion of The Boy Slim Allstars, a powerhouse performance by jam band Gordon Sterling & The People, and surprise guest appearances are on tap at this special benefit concert for a world-renowned D.C.-based saxophonist, who will receive every last penny of ticket sales (9/27) Talisk & Gardiner Brothers — The award-winning Scottish folk band will partner with the viral Irish dance sensations for “Unleashed,” a joint performance being promoted as offering “a thrilling collision of sound and movement” (10/1)

— The award-winning Scottish folk band will partner with the viral Irish dance sensations for “Unleashed,” a joint performance being promoted as offering “a thrilling collision of sound and movement” (10/1) Free Fallin’ — A Tribute to Tom Petty (10/3)

— A Tribute to Tom Petty (10/3) Ariel Posen (10/4)

(10/4) Brent Cobb and The Fixin’s — One of country’s most beloved artists will perform with his band in support of their debut recording together, Ain’t Rocked in a While, blending the sound of timeless country with that of classic rock (10/7)

— One of country’s most beloved artists will perform with his band in support of their debut recording together, Ain’t Rocked in a While, blending the sound of timeless country with that of classic rock (10/7) Judith Hill — The underappreciated indie-soul singer-songwriter tours in support of Letters from a Black Widow, described as “a formidable battle cry — an album-length soul/funk/gospel passion play,” and one whose jaw-dropping title originated as “a term of abuse that internet trolls hurled at the celebrated artist” after the overdose deaths of not one but two of her star-making collaborators, Michael Jackson and Prince (10/8)

— The underappreciated indie-soul singer-songwriter tours in support of Letters from a Black Widow, described as “a formidable battle cry — an album-length soul/funk/gospel passion play,” and one whose jaw-dropping title originated as “a term of abuse that internet trolls hurled at the celebrated artist” after the overdose deaths of not one but two of her star-making collaborators, Michael Jackson and Prince (10/8) Sam Grisman Project — This project was launched, according to its namesake, as a way “for my friends and me to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music,” by which he means his father, David “Dawg” Grisman, and his father’s one-time collaborator who also coined the Dawg nickname, Jerry Garcia (10/9)

— This project was launched, according to its namesake, as a way “for my friends and me to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music,” by which he means his father, David “Dawg” Grisman, and his father’s one-time collaborator who also coined the Dawg nickname, Jerry Garcia (10/9) Nate Smith (10/10)

(10/10) Adrien Nunez — Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour from the rising “Low Road” country star, who jump-started his career as a social media influencer and viral sensation (10/11)

— Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour from the rising “Low Road” country star, who jump-started his career as a social media influencer and viral sensation (10/11) Ryan Hurd (10/14)

(10/14) Jackie Venson (10/15)

(10/15) DJ Logic & Friends — All Good Presents a concert from a man touted as “one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists…widely credited for introducing jazz into the hip-hop realms” from his days in the early ’90s Bronx hip-hop scene (10/16)

— All Good Presents a concert from a man touted as “one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists…widely credited for introducing jazz into the hip-hop realms” from his days in the early ’90s Bronx hip-hop scene (10/16) The Twin Brothers Band — A funky blues-rock quartet from the local D.C. and Virginia music scene led by identical long-haired twin brothers Paul and Dimitri Yeonas (10/24)

— A funky blues-rock quartet from the local D.C. and Virginia music scene led by identical long-haired twin brothers Paul and Dimitri Yeonas (10/24) Ruthie Foster — A five-time Grammy nominee whose album Mileage, released on the legendary Sun Records, won the 2025 Grammy as Best Contemporary Blues Album (10/26)

— A five-time Grammy nominee whose album Mileage, released on the legendary Sun Records, won the 2025 Grammy as Best Contemporary Blues Album (10/26) Aynur — Heralded as “one of the most prominent Kurdish singers of our times” an done who “infuses traditional Kurdish folk music with the contemporary sensibility of Western music” (10/29)

— Heralded as “one of the most prominent Kurdish singers of our times” an done who “infuses traditional Kurdish folk music with the contemporary sensibility of Western music” (10/29) Runaway Gin — Touted as “the World’s Most Notable Phish Tribute Project” comes to the Hamilton right on time to celebrate Halloween (10/31)

— Touted as “the World’s Most Notable Phish Tribute Project” comes to the Hamilton right on time to celebrate Halloween (10/31) Iam Tongi — Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter who became the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol when he emerged as the Season 21 champ in 2023 (11/1)

— Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter who became the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol when he emerged as the Season 21 champ in 2023 (11/1) Grateful Shred — Offering what is promoted as “a unique laid-back, harmony-driven” take on the Dead (11/2)

— Offering what is promoted as “a unique laid-back, harmony-driven” take on the Dead (11/2) The Last Waltz — A Newmyer Flyer event featuring nearly two dozen local musicians collaborating to play iconic songs by The Band and that group’s historic farewell concert in 1976 (11/7-8)

— A Newmyer Flyer event featuring nearly two dozen local musicians collaborating to play iconic songs by The Band and that group’s historic farewell concert in 1976 (11/7-8) The Bad Plus — Boundary-pushing jazz act from Minnesota, formerly a piano trio and more recently a piano-less quartet of bass, drums, guitar, and tenor saxophone, touring in support of last year’s Complex Emotions (11/9)

— Boundary-pushing jazz act from Minnesota, formerly a piano trio and more recently a piano-less quartet of bass, drums, guitar, and tenor saxophone, touring in support of last year’s Complex Emotions (11/9) The New Mastersounds — A tight quartet originally from the U.K. who’ve performed their “infectious brand of funky soul-jazz” for over 25 years now (11/21)

— A tight quartet originally from the U.K. who’ve performed their “infectious brand of funky soul-jazz” for over 25 years now (11/21) The Clarks (11/22)

(11/22) Andy Falco & Travis Book Play Garcia — Two members of the Grammy-winning bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters pay tribute to the timeless songs of the late, great Jerry Garcia (11/23)

— Two members of the Grammy-winning bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters pay tribute to the timeless songs of the late, great Jerry Garcia (11/23) John K’s Furthurmore — Known from his work in the band Furthur with Grateful Dead members Phil Lesh and Bob Weir and also as a co-founder of Dark Star Orchestra will perform a signature “Solo Acousti’Lectric” show (11/26)

— Known from his work in the band Furthur with Grateful Dead members Phil Lesh and Bob Weir and also as a co-founder of Dark Star Orchestra will perform a signature “Solo Acousti’Lectric” show (11/26) Chuck Brown Band & EU Featuring Sugar Bear — Chuck’s son Wiley and daughter KK are two of the torchbearers carrying on their father’s legacy as the Godfather of Go-Go in his namesake band, performing a special show two days after Thanksgiving in the venue where they recorded the double album Go Go Live at The Hamilton. This double bill concert also features another seminal D.C. go-go act, responsible for go-go’s biggest crossover hit “Da Butt,” who’ve also honored the Hamilton by releasing their own live album from the venue, Live and Crankin’ (11/29)

— Chuck’s son Wiley and daughter KK are two of the torchbearers carrying on their father’s legacy as the Godfather of Go-Go in his namesake band, performing a special show two days after Thanksgiving in the venue where they recorded the double album Go Go Live at The Hamilton. This double bill concert also features another seminal D.C. go-go act, responsible for go-go’s biggest crossover hit “Da Butt,” who’ve also honored the Hamilton by releasing their own live album from the venue, Live and Crankin’ (11/29) Emmylou Harris (12/14)

(12/14) Rebirth Brass Band — Close out 2025 a day early or ring in 2026 with this acclaimed jazz ensemble, billed as New Orleans’ “premier musical ambassador” and known for its fiery live show, performing a two-night, year-ending run at the Hamilton (12/30-31)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-803-2899

www.thehowardtheatre.com

Jesse McCartney — The Weightless Tour with opener Ana Sky (9/30-10/1)

— The Weightless Tour with opener Ana Sky (9/30-10/1) BunnaB — “The Ice Cream Girl Road Trip” (10/2)

— “The Ice Cream Girl Road Trip” (10/2) Janine — Pain and Paradise Tour (10/3)

— Pain and Paradise Tour (10/3) KOTA The Friend — No Rap on Sunday US Tour (10/4)

— No Rap on Sunday US Tour (10/4) Lil Tracy — The Blood Moon Tour (10/5)

— The Blood Moon Tour (10/5) Sons of The East (10/8)

(10/8) Shordie Shordie (10/10)

(10/10) BØRNS (10/11)

(10/11) Grandaddy — 25th Anniversary of Sophtware Slump (10/17)

— 25th Anniversary of Sophtware Slump (10/17) Little Big (10/25)

(10/25) Zapato3 (10/26)

(10/26) Autechre — U Street Music Hall presents this concert with opening sets by Mark Broom and Cube (10/29)

— U Street Music Hall presents this concert with opening sets by Mark Broom and Cube (10/29) Scarface — “Birthday Concert with Live Band” and opener Devin The Dude (11/2)

— “Birthday Concert with Live Band” and opener Devin The Dude (11/2) Leith Ross — Canadian singer-songwriter (11/5)

— Canadian singer-songwriter (11/5) Jessie J — No Secrets Tour (11/7)

— No Secrets Tour (11/7) Boyce Avenue (11/8)

(11/8) The Bobby Nsenga Experience Live (11/9)

(11/9) Rare Essence & Northeast Groovers — “The Veteran’s Day Jam” with DJ Frisco (11/10)

— “The Veteran’s Day Jam” with DJ Frisco (11/10) Fish 56 Octagon (11/12)

(11/12) Durry — “Your Friend From The Real World Tour” (11/15)

— “Your Friend From The Real World Tour” (11/15) PJ Morton (11/17)

(11/17) Mon RovÎa (11/19)

(11/19) Valiant — Prove Them Wrong Tour (11/21)

— Prove Them Wrong Tour (11/21) Memphis May Fire — The Shapeshifter Tour (11/23)

— The Shapeshifter Tour (11/23) Vedo — After Dark The Epitome Tour (11/24)

— After Dark The Epitome Tour (11/24) John Achkar (11/28)

(11/28) Xavier Omär — Honeymoon Mountain Tour (12/5)

— Honeymoon Mountain Tour (12/5) Elena Rose (12/6)

JAMMIN’ JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1566

www.jamminjava.com

Ari Hest & Chris Trapper (9/25)

(9/25) Mason Jennings (9/28)

(9/28) Veronica Swift — Opening set by Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists (9/29)

— Opening set by Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists (9/29) Bob Malone & Eric Scott Trio (9/30)

(9/30) David Wilcox (10/1)

(10/1) The Fabulous Dialtones — Performing “Wired & Unplugged Classic Rock and Roll” (10/3)

— Performing “Wired & Unplugged Classic Rock and Roll” (10/3) Brian Fechino & The Risky Beavers — Patrick “Hammer” Thornton and Meaghan Farrell open (10/4)

— Patrick “Hammer” Thornton and Meaghan Farrell open (10/4) Think:X: The Comfortably Known Tour — “An Exploration of the Music of Pink Floyd with Special Guests King Youngblood” (10/5)

— “An Exploration of the Music of Pink Floyd with Special Guests King Youngblood” (10/5) That 1 Guy — “An Evening With…” and an opening set by Moon Loops in 5D (10/7)

— “An Evening With…” and an opening set by Moon Loops in 5D (10/7) Brian Dunne (10/8)

(10/8) Aaron Lee Tasjan — In The Blazes 10th Anniversary Solo Tour from the spectacular queer folk-pop artist (10/9)

— In The Blazes 10th Anniversary Solo Tour from the spectacular queer folk-pop artist (10/9) Coco Montoya (10/11)

(10/11) Jamie McLean Band (10/15)

(10/15) Madison McFerrin (10/16)

(10/16) Gary Hoey (10/17)

(10/17) American Television — Record Release Show also featuring Huntingtons and Celebration Summer (10/18)

— Record Release Show also featuring Huntingtons and Celebration Summer (10/18) Jason Eady + Gabe Lee (10/19)

(10/19) Telula (10/22)

(10/22) Henrik The Northman Tour with Harrison Boe (10/24)

The Northman Tour with Harrison Boe (10/24) Asiris — The Summerside Tour (10/25)

— The Summerside Tour (10/25) Drew Gibson, Juliet Lloyd (10/26)

(10/26) Richard Shindell (10/30)

(10/30) Shenandoah Run (11/1)

(11/1) The Currys (11/2)

(11/2) Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill (11/5)

(11/5) Don Ross & Julia Malia (11/6)

(11/6) Tall Tall Trees (11/7)

(11/7) Note-Oriety (11/8)

(11/8) Joshua Burnside (11/8)

(11/8) Will Varley (11/9)

(11/9) Rachel Grae (11/11)

(11/11) Clive Carroll (11/12)

(11/12) Pierre Bensusan — One Guitar, One Voice 50th Anniversary (11/13)

— One Guitar, One Voice 50th Anniversary (11/13) Will Hoge (11/14-15)

(11/14-15) Smallwood & Fath (11/16)

(11/16) Lili Vakili (11/18)

(11/18) Mike Farris (11/19)

(11/19) John Wesley Harding (11/20)

(11/20) Peter Bradley Adams (11/21)

(11/21) Ellis Paul (11/22)

(11/22) Abbie Gardner (11/23)

(11/23) Jonathan Sloane Trio — “Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration” with the Bobby Thompson Band serving as opener (11/28)

— “Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration” with the Bobby Thompson Band serving as opener (11/28) Grace — A Tribute to Jeff Buckley (11/30)

— A Tribute to Jeff Buckley (11/30) Skip Castro — An Evening With (12/5)

— An Evening With (12/5) Rock For Schools — A benefit concert for Educate Fairfax featuring bands with at least one Fairfax County Public Schools teacher or substitute teacher,” with The Randos and Aftermath (12/7)

— A benefit concert for Educate Fairfax featuring bands with at least one Fairfax County Public Schools teacher or substitute teacher,” with The Randos and Aftermath (12/7) Eddie 9V (12/11)

(12/11) Trace Bundy (12/18)

(12/18) Rockabilly Rumble — Featuring the music of Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, The Stray Cats, JD McPherson, Brenda Lee, Eartha Kitt, Otis Blackwell, and more, with special guest Roxanne Cook and also featuring a costume contest (12/19)

— Featuring the music of Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, The Stray Cats, JD McPherson, Brenda Lee, Eartha Kitt, Otis Blackwell, and more, with special guest Roxanne Cook and also featuring a costume contest (12/19) Dead Letter Office — A Tribute to R.E.M. (1/8/26)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400

www.livenation.com

Tyler Childers (9/27)

(9/27) Keith Urban — High And Alive World Tour (10/4)

— High And Alive World Tour (10/4) Twenty One Pilots (10/5)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Lari Basilio — Brazilian guitarist and songwriter has been hailed as “one of the most exciting names in instrumental rock” by Guitar World Magazine (9/26, Millennium Stage)

— Brazilian guitarist and songwriter has been hailed as “one of the most exciting names in instrumental rock” by Guitar World Magazine (9/26, Millennium Stage) DuPont Brass — Area supergroup performs its signature “eclectic soul” sound fusing jazz, hip-hop, and R&B (10/2, Millennium)

— Area supergroup performs its signature “eclectic soul” sound fusing jazz, hip-hop, and R&B (10/2, Millennium) Summer Dennis — A two-time Wammie Award-winning R&B singer (10/9, Millennium)

— A two-time Wammie Award-winning R&B singer (10/9, Millennium) Flex Matthews (10/10, Millennium)

(10/10, Millennium) Marcel Penzes — Trombonist and composer performs the joyful, expressive jazz music of New Orleans (10/15, Millennium)

— Trombonist and composer performs the joyful, expressive jazz music of New Orleans (10/15, Millennium) Glenn Miller Orchestra — The golden age of jazz is back” with this band formed in 1956 and continuing to tour globally performing “swingin’ music from the 1930s and 40s paired with modern, Miller-style tunes (10/17, Terrace Theater)

— The golden age of jazz is back” with this band formed in 1956 and continuing to tour globally performing “swingin’ music from the 1930s and 40s paired with modern, Miller-style tunes (10/17, Terrace Theater) Tyrese (10/17, Concert Hall)

(10/17, Concert Hall) Christylez Bacon and Friends — Progressive hip-hop artist (10/18, Millennium)

— Progressive hip-hop artist (10/18, Millennium) Jake Gruber — Musician offers a vibrant fusion of jazz, pop, and video game music with both melodic originals and reimagined covers (10/23, Millennium)

— Musician offers a vibrant fusion of jazz, pop, and video game music with both melodic originals and reimagined covers (10/23, Millennium) NSO Pops: Halloween Spooktacular (10/26, Concert Hall)

(10/26, Concert Hall) Charles Covington Quartet (10/30, Millennium)

(10/30, Millennium) Noochie — A host of special guests are expected to join this multifaceted artist and D.C. native as he offers a special edition of his groundbreaking series “Live from the Front Porch,” which is described as “[celebrating] the rich musical heritage of D.C. while pushing the boundaries of traditional live performances” (11/9, Concert Hall)

— A host of special guests are expected to join this multifaceted artist and D.C. native as he offers a special edition of his groundbreaking series “Live from the Front Porch,” which is described as “[celebrating] the rich musical heritage of D.C. while pushing the boundaries of traditional live performances” (11/9, Concert Hall) Shamrock Tenors — “Christmas in Belfast” (11/25-30, Eisenhower Theater)

— “Christmas in Belfast” (11/25-30, Eisenhower Theater) NSO Holiday Pops! — With Melinda Doolittle (12/12-13, Concert Hall)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

Hermanos Gutiérrez (9/25)

(9/25) Sylvia Traymore Morrison (9/26)

(9/26) Mipso (10/1)

(10/1) Neko Case — Des Demonas opens (10/2)

— Des Demonas opens (10/2) Floyd Nation: The American Pink Floyd Tribute — Celebrating 50 years of Wish You Were Here (10/5)

— Celebrating 50 years of Wish You Were Here (10/5) Real Estate — A Celebration of ATLAS with Trace Mountains (10/6)

— A Celebration of ATLAS with Trace Mountains (10/6) Buena Vista Orchestra (10/7)

(10/7) Lukas Nelson – Willie’s son out on his American Romance Tour (10/14)

– Willie’s son out on his American Romance Tour (10/14) Andy Bell — The Ten Crowns Tour (10/17-18)

— The Ten Crowns Tour (10/17-18) Tommy Emmanuel, CGP — Living In The Light Tour (10/21)

— Living In The Light Tour (10/21) Neon Trees — Atlas Genius opens for the queer-fronted pop/punk Utah band (10/24)

— Atlas Genius opens for the queer-fronted pop/punk Utah band (10/24) Jeff Tweedy (10/26)

(10/26) hannah bahng — The Misunderstood World Tour (10/28)

— The Misunderstood World Tour (10/28) Matt Maeson — A Quiet & Harmless Living Tour (11/4)

— A Quiet & Harmless Living Tour (11/4) Andrés Cepeda (11/5)

(11/5) Felipe Esparza — At My Leisure World Tour (11/8)

— At My Leisure World Tour (11/8) Alessia Cara — Love & Hyperbole Tour (11/11)

— Love & Hyperbole Tour (11/11) Josh Ritter (11/13)

(11/13) Rachael & Vilray (11/14)

(11/14) Tom Morello & Friends — Electric Full Band Show (11/15)

— Electric Full Band Show (11/15) Digable Planets — Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary Tour (11/18)

— Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary Tour (11/18) Sir Chloe (11/21)

(11/21) Gavin DeGraw — Christmas Tour 2025 (11/29)

— Christmas Tour 2025 (11/29) ISMO — Woo Hoo! World Tour (12/5)

— Woo Hoo! World Tour (12/5) Ingrid Michaelson (12/6)

(12/6) The Strumbellas — Into Dust Tour (2/21/26)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

410-715-5550

www.merriweathermusic.com

All Things Go Music Festival — There’s more in store than ever before at this year’s festival, with over 40 music acts scheduled to perform over the course of three days, up from about three dozen acts performing over two days last year. As ever, All Things Go continues to be the rare festival not only predominantly headlined by women but where a majority of the lineup identifies as women or non-binary. Furthermore, the queer presence and vibe in recent years especially has become so pronounced among performers as well as in the crowd, some have taken to calling it All Things Gay. This year’s 11th edition features DOECHII, Kesha, Lucy Dacus, Joy Oladokun, The Aces, Bartees Strange, Lucius, Sharon Van Etten, The Beaches, Noah Kahan and The Marias, and Clairo (9/26-28)

— There’s more in store than ever before at this year’s festival, with over 40 music acts scheduled to perform over the course of three days, up from about three dozen acts performing over two days last year. As ever, All Things Go continues to be the rare festival not only predominantly headlined by women but where a majority of the lineup identifies as women or non-binary. Furthermore, the queer presence and vibe in recent years especially has become so pronounced among performers as well as in the crowd, some have taken to calling it All Things Gay. This year’s 11th edition features DOECHII, Kesha, Lucy Dacus, Joy Oladokun, The Aces, Bartees Strange, Lucius, Sharon Van Etten, The Beaches, Noah Kahan and The Marias, and Clairo (9/26-28) Reneé Rapp — Regina George from the Mean Girls musical on stage and on film has become a bonafide Gen Z star with additional help from her impressive output as a pop performer and recording artist — so much so, she’s already making her debut as a solo headliner at Merriweather with a concert in support of only her second studio album, playfully named Bite Me. For her growing legion of fans, including newer recruits who signed up after seeing her as a Grand Marshall of this year’s WorldPride DC, there’s no need for the lesbian-identified artist to ask, or make such a command, twice (10/6)

— Regina George from the Mean Girls musical on stage and on film has become a bonafide Gen Z star with additional help from her impressive output as a pop performer and recording artist — so much so, she’s already making her debut as a solo headliner at Merriweather with a concert in support of only her second studio album, playfully named Bite Me. For her growing legion of fans, including newer recruits who signed up after seeing her as a Grand Marshall of this year’s WorldPride DC, there’s no need for the lesbian-identified artist to ask, or make such a command, twice (10/6) Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind Tour with Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins (10/9)

JOSEPH MEYERHOFF SYMPHONY HALL

1212 Cathedral St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-783-8000

www.bsomusic.org

Pink Martini All-Stars — An all-new show from the “little orchestra” led by Thomas Lauderdale featuring Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, and more (10/3)

— An all-new show from the “little orchestra” led by Thomas Lauderdale featuring Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, and more (10/3) BSO Pops: Haunted Hall — Halloween film favorites performed by the orchestra led by film conductor Damon Gupton (10/31-11/1)

— Halloween film favorites performed by the orchestra led by film conductor Damon Gupton (10/31-11/1) Bernadette Peters — The Broadway legend will travel down to Baltimore to perform a signature cabaret show that promises to be a “one-of-a-kind evening of spell-binding songs” (11/7)

— The Broadway legend will travel down to Baltimore to perform a signature cabaret show that promises to be a “one-of-a-kind evening of spell-binding songs” (11/7) ICON: The Voices That Changed Music — BSO “fan favorites” Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw will sing in tribute to some of the biggest and most consequential songs from the 20th century and the pop legends who brought them to fame, from Elvis Presley to Prince, Diana Ross to Whitney Houston, and Stevie Wonder to Michael Jackson (11/21, Strathmore; 11/22-23, Meyerhoff)

— BSO “fan favorites” Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw will sing in tribute to some of the biggest and most consequential songs from the 20th century and the pop legends who brought them to fame, from Elvis Presley to Prince, Diana Ross to Whitney Houston, and Stevie Wonder to Michael Jackson (11/21, Strathmore; 11/22-23, Meyerhoff) BSO: Elf In Concert (12/6-7) BSO Pops: Kings of Soul — Trumpeter and conductor Byron Stripling leads the orchestra and a vocal trio in soulful rhythms and melodies (1/17/26-1/18/26)

(12/6-7) — Trumpeter and conductor Byron Stripling leads the orchestra and a vocal trio in soulful rhythms and melodies (1/17/26-1/18/26) Nu Deco Experience: Reimagined: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons — Vivaldi’s classic work is transformed through the rhythms of Earth, Wind & Fire in a one-of-a-kind Classical fusion led by Jacomo Bairos and featuring his Miami-based Nu Deco Ensemble and violinist Kristin Lee (2/13/26)

— Vivaldi’s classic work is transformed through the rhythms of Earth, Wind & Fire in a one-of-a-kind Classical fusion led by Jacomo Bairos and featuring his Miami-based Nu Deco Ensemble and violinist Kristin Lee (2/13/26) RENT In Concert — An ensemble of stellar vocalists and instrumentalists join forces for a symphonic take on the beloved Jonathon Larson musical sure to be the delightful Valentine to RentHeads as intended (2/14/26)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

301-971-5000

www.mgmnationalharbor.com

Lorna Shore — Deathcore band from New Jersey with an “absolutely killer lineup” of The Black Dahlia Murder and special guests Shadow of Intent and PeelingFlesh (9/21)

— Deathcore band from New Jersey with an “absolutely killer lineup” of The Black Dahlia Murder and special guests Shadow of Intent and PeelingFlesh (9/21) Raphael Saadiq — The “No Bandwidth!” Tour will be a no phones zone to make this retrospective all the more special, celebrating over three decades of hits from a Grammy-winning artist who got his start in Tony! Toni! Toné! (9/30)

— The “No Bandwidth!” Tour will be a no phones zone to make this retrospective all the more special, celebrating over three decades of hits from a Grammy-winning artist who got his start in Tony! Toni! Toné! (9/30) T-Pain — “TP20: Celebrating 20 Years of T-Pain featuring Armani White & Earthgang” (10/3)

— “TP20: Celebrating 20 Years of T-Pain featuring Armani White & Earthgang” (10/3) Air — Play Moon Safari (10/7)

— Play Moon Safari (10/7) Fantasia — The Season 3 winner of American Idol, who’s especially become known for her critically acclaimed work as Celie in The Color Purple, both on stage and in film, will perform what is promoted as “a soul-stirring journey through heartfelt ballads, raw emotion, and unstoppable energy” (10/10)

— The Season 3 winner of American Idol, who’s especially become known for her critically acclaimed work as Celie in The Color Purple, both on stage and in film, will perform what is promoted as “a soul-stirring journey through heartfelt ballads, raw emotion, and unstoppable energy” (10/10) STAYC — The six-member K-pop girl group perform on their “2025 STAYC TOUR [STAY TUNED]” (10/16)

— The six-member K-pop girl group perform on their “2025 STAYC TOUR [STAY TUNED]” (10/16) The Isley Brothers (10/24)

(10/24) Detroit Gospel Legends — The iconic Clark Sisters, dynamic performer Deitrick Haddon, soulful vocalist Carvin Winans, legendary Fred Hammond, powerhouse Lisa Page-Brooks, and worship leader Byron Cage are on the roster of this toast to the Motor City (10/26)

— The iconic Clark Sisters, dynamic performer Deitrick Haddon, soulful vocalist Carvin Winans, legendary Fred Hammond, powerhouse Lisa Page-Brooks, and worship leader Byron Cage are on the roster of this toast to the Motor City (10/26) Dwight Yoakam — The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour (11/6)

— The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour (11/6) John Fogerty — The Legacy Tour (11/9)

— The Legacy Tour (11/9) Tye Tribbett — We Outside Tour (11/13)

— We Outside Tour (11/13) Ludacris (11/16)

(11/16) Tropicaliente 2025 (11/28)

(11/28) Christmas Together (11/30)

Air Supply — 50th Anniversary Celebration (12/5)

— 50th Anniversary Celebration (12/5) Earth, Wind & Fire (12/12)

NATIONALS PARK

1500 S. Capitol St. SE

202-675-6287

www.mlb.com/nationals/tickets/events

Chris Brown — “Breezy Bowl XX” marks 20 years since the Virginia native’s debut in the industry, a stadium show spectacle in four acts with pre-game entertainment from openers Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller (10/5, 10/8, 10/9)

— “Breezy Bowl XX” marks 20 years since the Virginia native’s debut in the industry, a stadium show spectacle in four acts with pre-game entertainment from openers Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller (10/5, 10/8, 10/9) Dylan Scott — The country star two-steps into town on his Easy Does It Tour, which he will perform from the new 4,000-person outdoor venue adjacent to center field that Union Stage Presents operates as a “pop-up” on select, non-game days (10/17, Plaza Stage)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW

202-380-9620

www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

Johnny Stimson (9/26)

(9/26) Juan Wauters (9/27)

(9/27) Kara Levchenko — A night of “genre-bending jazz, R&B, and pop” also featuring Neon Habits and Josee Molavi (9/28)

— A night of “genre-bending jazz, R&B, and pop” also featuring Neon Habits and Josee Molavi (9/28) Spill Tab (9/29)

(9/29) Macario Martinez (10/2)

(10/2) Amy Millan — I Went To Find You Tour with Diana Demuth (10/4)

— I Went To Find You Tour with Diana Demuth (10/4) The Haunted House Tour — The lineup includes Savage Ga$p, Grim Salvo, Witchouse, 40K, Kamaara, and TwentyThree (10/4)

— The lineup includes Savage Ga$p, Grim Salvo, Witchouse, 40K, Kamaara, and TwentyThree (10/4) Born Ruffians — Queen of Jeans opens (10/5)

— Queen of Jeans opens (10/5) Pile (10/6)

(10/6) Thomas Day (10/7)

(10/7) Minds Eye + Hot Flash Heat Wave — Sad Park opens (10/9)

— Sad Park opens (10/9) Miki Berenyi Trio — Gina Birch & The Unreasonables open (10/10)

— Gina Birch & The Unreasonables open (10/10) Abdul Hannan — Khushnaseebi Tour with Natasha Noorani and Shayan (10/11)

— Khushnaseebi Tour with Natasha Noorani and Shayan (10/11) Tee Grizzley (10/11)

(10/11) The Frights (10/12)

(10/12) SmokeDope2016 — Lil Fitted Cap and Bartesian Water open (10/13)

— Lil Fitted Cap and Bartesian Water open (10/13) Tarawa N-Tiniri (10/14)

(10/14) The Sloppy Boys (10/15)

(10/15) Don West (10/16)

(10/16) Billy Raffoul (10/19)

(10/19) Kayko — Lost Stars open (10/20)

— Lost Stars open (10/20) Chain (10/21)

(10/21) Lena Traynham — Also featuring Lily Hain and Shelley Star & The Galaxy (10/22)

— Also featuring Lily Hain and Shelley Star & The Galaxy (10/22) Sarah Hester Ross — Serving Tour (10/23)

— Serving Tour (10/23) The Haunt (10/24)

(10/24) Beach Vacation — MakeOut City opens (10/26)

— MakeOut City opens (10/26) Flyte — Ken Pomeroy opens (10/27)

— Ken Pomeroy opens (10/27) The Brokes — “The Premier Strokes Experience” (10/29)

— “The Premier Strokes Experience” (10/29) Vended (10/30)

(10/30) Oddisee — The Good Fight 10 Year Anniversary Tour (10/31)

— The Good Fight 10 Year Anniversary Tour (10/31) Margaret Glaspy (11/1)

(11/1) Spooky Perreo — NDVST Presents (11/1)

— NDVST Presents (11/1) Meltt (11/2)

(11/2) Strawberry Girls — Moondough and Post NC open (11/3)

— Moondough and Post NC open (11/3) Hunter Metts (11/4)

(11/4) Lera Lynn (11/7)

(11/7) Gleemer — Flooding and Euphoria Again open (11/7)

— Flooding and Euphoria Again open (11/7) Vortxz (11/9)

(11/9) Ruen Brothers (11/10)

(11/10) Kennyhoopla — Conditions of an Orphan Tour (11/11)

— Conditions of an Orphan Tour (11/11) Night Cap (11/12)

(11/12) Jacoozy — Steel City and Memo open (11/13)

— Steel City and Memo open (11/13) Bearings — The lineup also includes House & Home, Cherie Amour, and Second Harbor (11/17)

— The lineup also includes House & Home, Cherie Amour, and Second Harbor (11/17) Patrick Wolf (11/19)

(11/19) Koyo — With Ben Quad and Restraining Order (11/20)

— With Ben Quad and Restraining Order (11/20) NXCRE — “The Fean Is War Tour” (11/22)

— “The Fean Is War Tour” (11/22) Small Forward (11/23)

(11/23) Upon This Rock (11/28)

(11/28) Kontrolled Khaos (11/30)

(11/30) Mustard Plug (12/4)

(12/4) Winyah (12/11)

(12/11) Polyrhythmics — All Good Presents this “Life From Below Tour” (12/13)

— All Good Presents this “Life From Below Tour” (12/13) Kodoku (12/20)

(12/20) Public Works — “Fun With My Friends Tour” (12/21)

PIE SHOP

1339 H St. NE

202-398-7437

www.pieshopdc.com

Barney Cortez — With Roscoe Tripp (9/26)

— With Roscoe Tripp (9/26) Dion Lunadon + The Darts — Powerband opens this double-bill concert (9/27)

— Powerband opens this double-bill concert (9/27) Daisychain (9/28)

(9/28) Plight — Guttered, Erasergirl, and Bellweather perform in support (9/30)

— Guttered, Erasergirl, and Bellweather perform in support (9/30) Jack Waugh’s Americanaland — With Austin Loman Group and the Noah Pierre Band (10/1)

— With Austin Loman Group and the Noah Pierre Band (10/1) The Overlook — Post Saga and Fruitfly open (10/2)

— Post Saga and Fruitfly open (10/2) Justice League — A multi-act show also featuring Dre Wave$, Trent Josiah, and MoeSOS DC (10/3)

— A multi-act show also featuring Dre Wave$, Trent Josiah, and MoeSOS DC (10/3) JVK — With opening sets by Pinkhouse, Berra, and Courage Mother (10/4)

— With opening sets by Pinkhouse, Berra, and Courage Mother (10/4) Taleen Kali — With support from Cryptid Summer and Natural Velvet (10/7)

— With support from Cryptid Summer and Natural Velvet (10/7) Kissing Other PPL — A collaboration between Durham-based folk duo Viv & Riley and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman, this trio will perform from their eclectic range of imaginative covers, including the Lennon Stella song that now serves as their namesake (10/9)

— A collaboration between Durham-based folk duo Viv & Riley and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman, this trio will perform from their eclectic range of imaginative covers, including the Lennon Stella song that now serves as their namesake (10/9) Cuzzo — With openers Janae Music and Flaco (10/11)

— With openers Janae Music and Flaco (10/11) Rosslyn Station — Sylvia Woolf and Mothlights open (10/13)

— Sylvia Woolf and Mothlights open (10/13) Activity — Nice Breeze and Palladists open (10/14)

— Nice Breeze and Palladists open (10/14) Kinneret — SYTË opens (10/16)

— SYTË opens (10/16) Brian K & The Parkway — Bobby Mahoney and Restives open (10/17)

— Bobby Mahoney and Restives open (10/17) Doubt — Dry Socket, Sluggo, and United by Choice support (10/18)

— Dry Socket, Sluggo, and United by Choice support (10/18) Cheem — With support by oldsoul, Cinema Stare, and Keep Your Secrets (10/19)

— With support by oldsoul, Cinema Stare, and Keep Your Secrets (10/19) Whitney K (10/21)

(10/21) Fed Ash — Opening acts are Bodied and Laus (10/22)

— Opening acts are Bodied and Laus (10/22) CRANKERMATIC — A full roster including Ebo Sosa, Yxng Float, BAE, Silent313, and Koko LaMode (10/23)

— A full roster including Ebo Sosa, Yxng Float, BAE, Silent313, and Koko LaMode (10/23) Halloween Spooktacular II: The Rattening — A mini-festival also featuring Capital Rat$, Argo and the Violet Queens, and Girls on Toast (10/24)

— A mini-festival also featuring Capital Rat$, Argo and the Violet Queens, and Girls on Toast (10/24) DOUBLECAMP — A concert to celebrate new set Flowers for Every Occasion, with opener Maggie Miles (10/25)

— A concert to celebrate new set Flowers for Every Occasion, with opener Maggie Miles (10/25) Heartbent — The lineup also includes Not Now, No Promises, and Zenovi (10/26)

— The lineup also includes Not Now, No Promises, and Zenovi (10/26) Sap — Erasergirl and Scoria open (10/27)

— Erasergirl and Scoria open (10/27) The Wholesome Boys — With opening sets by Gerf and Alaska’s Angels (10/28)

— With opening sets by Gerf and Alaska’s Angels (10/28) Rehash — With an opening set by Nuclear Monkey (10/29)

— With an opening set by Nuclear Monkey (10/29) Katy Guillen & The Drive — With opener Wanted Man (10/30)

— With opener Wanted Man (10/30) Halloween Cover Show — Featuring Evilive offering two Misfits sets, Goetia covering Venom, Electric Funeral performing in homage to Black Sabbath, and Total Invasion doing Killing Joke (10/31)

— Featuring Evilive offering two Misfits sets, Goetia covering Venom, Electric Funeral performing in homage to Black Sabbath, and Total Invasion doing Killing Joke (10/31) Mating Ritual (11/1)

(11/1) TGIP — With Paidaiotw & friends (11/2)

— With Paidaiotw & friends (11/2) Melodic Canvas — Guttered and Bellweather open (11/3)

— Guttered and Bellweather open (11/3) North by North — With opening sets by erasergirl, Süper Tuesday, and Dear Daria (11/6)

— With opening sets by erasergirl, Süper Tuesday, and Dear Daria (11/6) Color Palette — An EP Release Show with additional sets by JP Hudson, Little Lungs (solo), and DJ Paul Vodra (11/7)

— An EP Release Show with additional sets by JP Hudson, Little Lungs (solo), and DJ Paul Vodra (11/7) Consumer Culture — Wastoid, Don Pardo, and Colo open (11/8)

— Wastoid, Don Pardo, and Colo open (11/8) Mariee Siou — The concert will also feature a solo set by Chris Acker (11/10)

— The concert will also feature a solo set by Chris Acker (11/10) Smokey Brights — Night Hawk opens (11/11)

— Night Hawk opens (11/11) A Story Told — The Almost There Tour 2025 (11/12)

— The Almost There Tour 2025 (11/12) Kelsey Blackstone — With supporting sets by Snorkeler and Josee Molavi (11/13)

— With supporting sets by Snorkeler and Josee Molavi (11/13) Work Wife (11/15)

(11/15) Pet Needs (11/17)

(11/17) Pretty Pity & Out in Front (11/18)

(11/18) The OBGMs — With opener Tired all the Time, unless of course maybe they get too tired too soon (11/20)

— With opener Tired all the Time, unless of course maybe they get too tired too soon (11/20) Clifford Cartel – “Today Pigs Fly Show” (11/29)

– “Today Pigs Fly Show” (11/29) Jeffrey Martin + Anna Tivel (12/4)

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St.

Annapolis, Md.

410-268-4545

www.ramsheadonstage.com

Joe Pug — Matthew Wright opens (9/27)

— Matthew Wright opens (9/27) Herman’s Hermits — Starring Peter Noone (9/28)

— Starring Peter Noone (9/28) Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras (9/30)

(9/30) Lene Lovich — Post-Punk/New Wave icon (10/1)

— Post-Punk/New Wave icon (10/1) Yasmin Williams — Tre. Charles opens (10/2)

— Tre. Charles opens (10/2) Greg Hawkes — Featuring “Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars” as an opening act (10/3)

— Featuring “Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars” as an opening act (10/3) Lori McKenna (10/4)

(10/4) The Australian Bee Gees Show — A Tribute to The Bee Gees (10/5)

— A Tribute to The Bee Gees (10/5) Leftover Salmon — Acoustic Show w/Sicard Hollow (10/6)

— Acoustic Show w/Sicard Hollow (10/6) Sierra Hull & John Craigie (10/7)

(10/7) American Aquarium (10/8)

(10/8) The Ocean Blue — Brian Tighe of The Hang Ups opens (10/9-10)

— Brian Tighe of The Hang Ups opens (10/9-10) Band Of A Thousand Names (10/11)

(10/11) Close Enemies — Featuring Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith (10/11)

— Featuring Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith (10/11) Steven Page — Formerly of Barenaked Ladies (10/12)

— Formerly of Barenaked Ladies (10/12) Technicolor Motor Home — A Tribute to Steely Dan (10/12)

— A Tribute to Steely Dan (10/12) Katie Pruitt — Queer singer-songwriter out on her Time Wasn’t Wasted Tour with Jess Nolan (10/15)

— Queer singer-songwriter out on her Time Wasn’t Wasted Tour with Jess Nolan (10/15) The Steve Morse Band (10/16)

(10/16) The Amish Outlaws (10/17)

(10/17) Shaun Cassidy — The Road To Us North American Tour (10/18)

— The Road To Us North American Tour (10/18) In Gratitude — A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire and Sly & The Family Stone (10/19)

— A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire and Sly & The Family Stone (10/19) A.J. Croce — “Croce Plays Croce” (10/22)

— “Croce Plays Croce” (10/22) GA-20 + Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears — A co-bill show (10/23)

— A co-bill show (10/23) Thomas Dolby — “The Iconic 80s” (10/24)

— “The Iconic 80s” (10/24) Tall Tall Trees — With an opening set by Christopher Paul Stelling (10/25)

— With an opening set by Christopher Paul Stelling (10/25) Four80East (10/25)

(10/25) The Secret Sisters (10/27)

(10/27) Iam Tongi (10/28)

(10/28) Raynes (10/29)

(10/29) Freddy Jones Band (10/30)

(10/30) Crack the Sky (10/31-11/2)

(10/31-11/2) Macy Gray — On How Life Is 25th Anniversary Tour (11/2)

— On How Life Is 25th Anniversary Tour (11/2) Ketch Secor — Of Old Crow Medicine Show performing “Story The Crow Told Me” Tour (11/3)

— Of Old Crow Medicine Show performing “Story The Crow Told Me” Tour (11/3) Micky Dolenz — Of The Monkees: Songs & Stories (11/4)

— Of The Monkees: Songs & Stories (11/4) The Jerry Douglas Band — An Evening With (11/5)

— An Evening With (11/5) Dan Navarro — Jesse Lynn Madera opens (11/6)

— Jesse Lynn Madera opens (11/6) Wishbone Ash — Wishlist Tour (11/8)

— Wishlist Tour (11/8) Najee (11/9)

(11/9) The Sixties Show (11/9)

(11/9) Acoustic Alchemy (11/12)

(11/12) Uli Jon Roth — Pictures of Destiny Tour (11/13)

— Pictures of Destiny Tour (11/13) Marshall Crenshaw — 40+ Years in Showbiz w/ James Mastro (11/14)

— 40+ Years in Showbiz w/ James Mastro (11/14) The Carole King & James Taylor Story — Featuring Phoebe Katis & Dan Clews (11/15)

— Featuring Phoebe Katis & Dan Clews (11/15) Will Hoge — July Moon opens (11/16)

— July Moon opens (11/16) Vienna Teng (11/20)

(11/20) The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show (11/21)

(11/21) Keb’ Mo’ — An opening set by Anthony D’Amato (11/21)

— An opening set by Anthony D’Amato (11/21) The Brit Pack — “The Ultimate British Music Experience” (11/22)

— “The Ultimate British Music Experience” (11/22) Natalie Merchant — Autumn Acoustic Tour with Erik Della Penna (11/23)

— Autumn Acoustic Tour with Erik Della Penna (11/23) Live Dead and Brothers — An All-Star Celebration of Grateful Dead & Allman Brothers (11/23)

— An All-Star Celebration of Grateful Dead & Allman Brothers (11/23) Jim Messina — Performing with his band The Road Runners (11/25)

— Performing with his band The Road Runners (11/25) U2topia — The Mid-Atlantic U2 Tribute Band (11/28)

— The Mid-Atlantic U2 Tribute Band (11/28) Motown & More (11/29)

(11/29) Son Little — Candi Jenkins opens (12/2)

— Candi Jenkins opens (12/2) The Empty Pockets (12/3)

(12/3) A Peter White Christmas — With Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala (12/4)

— With Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala (12/4) Pure Prairie League (12/5)

(12/5) Laura Tsaggaris (12/6)

(12/6) Atlanta Rhythm Section (12/6)

(12/6) Tab Benoit — I Hear Thunder Tour w/ Jesse Dayton (12/7-8)

— I Hear Thunder Tour w/ Jesse Dayton (12/7-8) Chris Isaak — Live On Tour (12/7)

— Live On Tour (12/7) The Gilmour Project — “An All-Star Band Plays Floyd & More” (12/9)

— “An All-Star Band Plays Floyd & More” (12/9) Peter Mayer — A “Stars and Promises” Christmas 2025 (12/11)

— A “Stars and Promises” Christmas 2025 (12/11) Carbon Leaf — “I Want To Be Leaf” Tour 2025 (12/12-14)

— “I Want To Be Leaf” Tour 2025 (12/12-14) Shakey Graves — A solo show with Clover County opening (12/14)

— A solo show with Clover County opening (12/14) Low Cut Connie (12/20)

(12/20) Jon McLaughlin & Friends — Home For The Holidays with T.3 (12/21)

— Home For The Holidays with T.3 (12/21) Danny Burns Band — Southern Sky Album Release Tour (12/22)

— Southern Sky Album Release Tour (12/22) Jimmie’s Chicken Shack — Holidaze Show (12/26)

— Holidaze Show (12/26) Stephen Kellogg — The Old Friends Tour featuring the Kellogg Sisters (12/29)

— The Old Friends Tour featuring the Kellogg Sisters (12/29) Last Train Home (1/2/26)

(1/2/26) Kashmir — The Spirit of Led Zeppelin LIVE featuring Jean Violet (1/10/26)

— The Spirit of Led Zeppelin LIVE featuring Jean Violet (1/10/26) Ana Popovic — Dance To The Rhythm Tour (1/11/26)

— Dance To The Rhythm Tour (1/11/26) Dead Letter Office — A Tribute of R.E.M. (1/11/26)

— A Tribute of R.E.M. (1/11/26) Jarrod Lawson (1/17/26)

(1/17/26) The Bacon Brothers — Freestanding Tour (1/22/26)

— Freestanding Tour (1/22/26) Cash Unchained — The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute (1/22/26)

— The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute (1/22/26) Bruce in the USA — “The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” (1/23/26-1/24/26)

— “The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” (1/23/26-1/24/26) DMTB — The Dave Matthews Tribute Band on the Tomorrow We Die Tour (1/25/26)

— The Dave Matthews Tribute Band on the Tomorrow We Die Tour (1/25/26) Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show (2/1/26)

— The International Rolling Stones Show (2/1/26) Dar Williams — Seth Glier opens (2/6/26)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

540 Penn St. NE

202-450-2917

www.songbyrddc.com

The Final Agony — 7″ Record Release Show (9/26)

— 7″ Record Release Show (9/26) Will Paquin (9/27)

(9/27) Knox Hill (9/28)

(9/28) Wordsmith (9/30)

(9/30) The Kilans (10/1)

(10/1) The Tubs (10/2)

(10/2) Aliah Sheffield (10/3)

(10/3) Funsho — Album Release Show & Listening Party (10/4)

— Album Release Show & Listening Party (10/4) Goldbug Revival (10/5)

(10/5) Demxntia (10/6)

(10/6) Rio Romeo — Self-described “non-binary butch lesbian” is a piano-playing singer/songwriter creating original alt-pop and cabaret/punk music with echoes of the Dresden Dolls and Amanda Palmer and lyrics that are raw and personal, unabashedly queer and gender-neutral (10/7)

— Self-described “non-binary butch lesbian” is a piano-playing singer/songwriter creating original alt-pop and cabaret/punk music with echoes of the Dresden Dolls and Amanda Palmer and lyrics that are raw and personal, unabashedly queer and gender-neutral (10/7) Daisy The Great –- The Rubber Teeth Talk Tour (10/8)

–- The Rubber Teeth Talk Tour (10/8) Delicate Steve (10/9)

(10/9) 54 Ultra (10/10)

(10/10) Songbyrd 10 Year Anniversary Block Party — A free, all-day block party outside of Union Market to celebrate its first decade in business, with a lineup of performing artists TBA (10/12, 5th St. NE)

— A free, all-day block party outside of Union Market to celebrate its first decade in business, with a lineup of performing artists TBA (10/12, 5th St. NE) The Criticals (10/12)

(10/12) Peel Dream Magazine (10/13)

(10/13) Gunnar — The Upside Down Tour (10/14)

— The Upside Down Tour (10/14) Windhand (10/16)

(10/16) Six Sex (10/17)

(10/17) Tors (10/18)

(10/18) Brnda (10/19)

(10/19) Nikki And The Barn Boys (10/23)

(10/23) Beau Young Prince — D.C.-native rapper and singer offers a “One Night Only” concert with live band, one in a special 10-show series presented by Songbyrd to commemorate its 10th anniversary (10/25)

— D.C.-native rapper and singer offers a “One Night Only” concert with live band, one in a special 10-show series presented by Songbyrd to commemorate its 10th anniversary (10/25) Girls Rock DC! Halloween Benefit (10/26)

(10/26) John Gallagher Jr. (10/27)

(10/27) GIRLGENIUS Showcase — A showcase of four queer/femme singer-songwriters from the D.C. area: critically acclaimed bilingual and “genre-fluid” artist Taisha Estrada, moody melodist Devonly, witty and sentimental jazz vocalist Veronique, and indie singer-songwriter ok ivy who likes to “write sad songs on a ukulele” (10/30)

— A showcase of four queer/femme singer-songwriters from the D.C. area: critically acclaimed bilingual and “genre-fluid” artist Taisha Estrada, moody melodist Devonly, witty and sentimental jazz vocalist Veronique, and indie singer-songwriter ok ivy who likes to “write sad songs on a ukulele” (10/30) Johnnie Guilbert (10/31)

(10/31) Oh He Dead (11/2)

(11/2) Shawn Mullins (11/4)

(11/4) Hannah Frances (11/5)

(11/5) Monster Rally (11/6)

(11/6) Folk Bitch Trio (11/7)

(11/7) Mark William Lewis (11/8)

(11/8) Sydney Sprague (11/9)

(11/9) Merce Lemon (11/11)

(11/11) Kids Table (11/21)

(11/21) Saekyi (11/22)

(11/22) Cursive (12/8)

(12/8) Ducks Ltd (12/11)

(12/11) Olivia Barton — For Myself And For You Tour (1/27/26)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 N. Washington St.

Falls Church, Va.

703-237-0300

www.thestatetheatre.com

The Stranger — A Tribute to Billy Joel (9/26)

— A Tribute to Billy Joel (9/26) The Nashville Nights Band — The Ultimate ’90s Country Experience (9/27)

— The Ultimate ’90s Country Experience (9/27) NUMB — The Nü-metal Band (10/4)

— The Nü-metal Band (10/4) Mother’s Little Helper — Tribute to The Rolling Stones (10/11)

— Tribute to The Rolling Stones (10/11) New York’s Finest — Tribute to Sting & The Police (10/17)

— Tribute to Sting & The Police (10/17) Saved By The 90’s — “A 90’s Dance Party with The Bayside Tigers (10/18)

— “A 90’s Dance Party with The Bayside Tigers (10/18) Here Come The Mummies — With opening sets by Platinum Moon and Lachy Doley (10/26)

— With opening sets by Platinum Moon and Lachy Doley (10/26) The Smithereens — Featuring John Cowsill (11/7)

— Featuring John Cowsill (11/7) AllStar Purple Party — Tribute to Prince featuring Junie Henderson (11/8)

— Tribute to Prince featuring Junie Henderson (11/8) The Cast of Beatlemania (11/14)

(11/14) Lez Zeppelin — The “All Girls, All Zeppelin” cover band will perform Led Zeppelin’s album Physical Graffiti in its entirety (11/15)

— The “All Girls, All Zeppelin” cover band will perform Led Zeppelin’s album Physical Graffiti in its entirety (11/15) Los Toreros Muertos (11/21)

(11/21) The Nighthawks & The Soul Crackers (11/28)

(11/28) The English Beat (11/29)

(11/29) Start Making Sense — A Tribute to Talking Heads (12/5)

— A Tribute to Talking Heads (12/5) Christopher Titus — Doomed to Repeat (12/6)

— Doomed to Repeat (12/6) Jeremy’s Ten — Tribute to Pearl Jam (12/13)

— Tribute to Pearl Jam (12/13) Jesse Garron — “A Holiday Tribute to Elvis Presley” (12/19)

— “A Holiday Tribute to Elvis Presley” (12/19) Trial by Fire — Tribute to Journey (12/20)

STRATHMORE

The Music Center

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

André Mehmari Trio — Brazilian traditions meet jazz and classical (9/25, The Mansion)

— Brazilian traditions meet jazz and classical (9/25, The Mansion) Black Violin — Bold fusion of classical and hip-hop (9/25)

— Bold fusion of classical and hip-hop (9/25) Hiromi’s Sonicwonder (9/26)

(9/26) Lizz Wright (10/5)

(10/5) Joss Stone (10/9)

(10/9) Soweto Gospel Choir — Joyful South African a cappella ensemble (10/10)

— Joyful South African a cappella ensemble (10/10) Ben Folds — Stripped-down pop-rock and stories (10/15)

— Stripped-down pop-rock and stories (10/15) Gipsy Kings — Flamenco fire fused with global rhythms (10/16)

— Flamenco fire fused with global rhythms (10/16) Chris Thile (10/17)

(10/17) Patty Griffin & Rickie Lee Jones — A double bill of celebrated singer-songwriters (10/24)

— A double bill of celebrated singer-songwriters (10/24) BSO: Haunted Hall (10/31, Music Center)

(10/31, Music Center) Herbie Hancock — Legendary jazz pianist will revisit career highlights in this special performance (11/1, Music Center)

— Legendary jazz pianist will revisit career highlights in this special performance (11/1, Music Center) Jesse & Kevin — Duo brings Scottish and Irish music to life (11/6-7, Mansion)

— Duo brings Scottish and Irish music to life (11/6-7, Mansion) From China to Appalachia — Cross-cultural fusion of global folk (11/9, Mansion)

— Cross-cultural fusion of global folk (11/9, Mansion) Fresh AIR — Inventive, genre-spanning cross-collaborations will be on display in this special showcase featuring the next cadre of up-and-coming musicians selected for the organization’s esteemed Artists in Residence mentorship program (11/12)

— Inventive, genre-spanning cross-collaborations will be on display in this special showcase featuring the next cadre of up-and-coming musicians selected for the organization’s esteemed Artists in Residence mentorship program (11/12) Silkroad Ensemble featuring Wu Man — Billed as “a global folk retelling of American railroad history” (11/16)

— Billed as “a global folk retelling of American railroad history” (11/16) Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (11/28)

(11/28) A Swingin’ Little Christmas! starring Jane Lynch — Another year and another visit from the lesbian funny lady just to host this evening of jazz, comedy, humor, and of course nostalgic holiday cheer, not necessarily in that order (11/29)

— Another year and another visit from the lesbian funny lady just to host this evening of jazz, comedy, humor, and of course nostalgic holiday cheer, not necessarily in that order (11/29) Dave Koz and Friends — Christmas Tour 2025 (12/4)

— Christmas Tour 2025 (12/4) BSO: Elf in Concert (12/5)

(12/5) Lea Salonga — Broadway favorites, Disney classics, and more from Tony-winning powerhouse (12/6)

— Broadway favorites, Disney classics, and more from Tony-winning powerhouse (12/6) Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas (12/11)

(12/11) Béla Fleck and The Flecktones — Jingle All the Way (12/14)

— Jingle All the Way (12/14) Christie Dashiell — Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist (1/18/26, Mansion)

— Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist (1/18/26, Mansion) David Foster & Katharine McPhee (2/4/26)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW

877-987-6487

www.unionstage.com

Lily Rose (9/25)

(9/25) Woods + White Fence (9/26)

(9/26) Dixon Dallas — The raunchy, sexually explicit, and explicitly gay country crooner is as much a parody act and satirist as he is the genuine article, leaving the impression that his heart is in on it, too (9/27)

— The raunchy, sexually explicit, and explicitly gay country crooner is as much a parody act and satirist as he is the genuine article, leaving the impression that his heart is in on it, too (9/27) Che — Rest In Bass Tour (9/28)

— Rest In Bass Tour (9/28) Yaima (9/30)

(9/30) Cartoons — Haile Supreme opens (10/1)

— Haile Supreme opens (10/1) Far Caspian — Autofiction Tour (10/3)

— Autofiction Tour (10/3) Tops — Bury The Key Tour (10/4)

— Bury The Key Tour (10/4) Slow Crush (10/5)

(10/5) Jonah Marais — Hearts Back Home Tour (10/9)

— Hearts Back Home Tour (10/9) Christian Kuria (10/11)

(10/11) Katie Pruitt — Five years after her debut album Expectations documented her journey growing up queer in the Christian South, the Georgia-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter tours in support of sophomore set Mantras exploring her internal struggles with everything from gender identity to self-compassion (10/14)

— Five years after her debut album Expectations documented her journey growing up queer in the Christian South, the Georgia-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter tours in support of sophomore set Mantras exploring her internal struggles with everything from gender identity to self-compassion (10/14) Arlie (10/15)

(10/15) Madi Diaz — The Fatal Optimist Tour (10/16)

— The Fatal Optimist Tour (10/16) Xana — Until It Wasn’t Tour (10/18)

— Until It Wasn’t Tour (10/18) Kolton Moore & The Clever Few (10/19)

(10/19) Pouya (10/20)

(10/20) Tei Shi (10/21)

(10/21) Midnight Generation — Tender Love World Tour (10/22)

— Tender Love World Tour (10/22) James Vickery (10/23)

(10/23) KWN (10/23)

(10/23) Hobo Johnson — “Peach Scone 8 Year 3 Month Anniversary” (10/24)

— “Peach Scone 8 Year 3 Month Anniversary” (10/24) MC4D (10/25)

(10/25) Kitty Craft (10/26)

(10/26) Born of Osiris (10/27)

(10/27) Ezra Furman (10/28)

(10/28) THXSOMCH (10/29)

(10/29) Kaash Paige (10/30)

(10/30) Carter Vail — The Coy Dog Tour (10/31)

— The Coy Dog Tour (10/31) Spencer Crandall — The Right One Tour (11/1)

— The Right One Tour (11/1) The Gabzy Experience (11/6)

(11/6) Joel Sunny (11/7)

(11/7) Ari Abdul (11/8)

(11/8) ASTN (11/8)

(11/8) Marielle Kraft (11/9)

(11/9) The Two Lips — Kiss & Tell Tour (11/10)

— Kiss & Tell Tour (11/10) DARGZ (11/11)

(11/11) John Fugelsang (11/12)

(11/12) The Lone Below — Nicole Atkins opens (11/14)

— Nicole Atkins opens (11/14) Ax and the Hatchetmen (11/15)

(11/15) The Altons & Thee Sinseers — Club Heartache Tour (11/18)

— Club Heartache Tour (11/18) D Smoke (11/20)

(11/20) Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (11/21)

(11/21) Hayden Pedigo (12/1)

(12/1) Partyof2 (12/2)

(12/2) Nick Mulvey — Dark Harvest World Tour with Frances Whitney (12/3)

— Dark Harvest World Tour with Frances Whitney (12/3) Autoheart (12/4)

(12/4) Rejjie Snow (12/9)

(12/9) Rhett Miller (12/11)

(12/11) The Dream Syndicate (12/13)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Marisela — Mexican-American platinum blonde singer sometimes known as “the Latin Madonna” (9/26)

— Mexican-American platinum blonde singer sometimes known as “the Latin Madonna” (9/26) The Revivalists — “All in the Family: 10 Years of Men Amongst Mountains” (9/27)

— “All in the Family: 10 Years of Men Amongst Mountains” (9/27) Wardruna — World Tour 2025, Part II (9/28)

— World Tour 2025, Part II (9/28) Elvis Costello & The Imposters — With Charlie Sexton (9/29)

— With Charlie Sexton (9/29) Steven Wilson (10/7)

(10/7) Yes — The Fragile 2025 Tour (10/14)

— The Fragile 2025 Tour (10/14) The Cult & Death Cult (10/15)

(10/15) Brian Culbertson – Day Trip Tour (10/23)

– Day Trip Tour (10/23) Steve Hackett — “Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights, and Solo” (10/26)

— “Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights, and Solo” (10/26) Bachman-Turner Overdrive — Roll on Down The Highway 2025 Tour (10/28)

— Roll on Down The Highway 2025 Tour (10/28) Gov’t Mule — Back In The Saddle (10/31)

— Back In The Saddle (10/31) Jorma Kaukonen — The legendary Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist returns to where he was born for a special “85th Birthday Celebration” (11/1)

— The legendary Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist returns to where he was born for a special “85th Birthday Celebration” (11/1) Wendy — The 21-year-old Red Velvet K-pop star is now out on her “1st Solo World Tour” (11/11)

— The 21-year-old Red Velvet K-pop star is now out on her “1st Solo World Tour” (11/11) Samara Joy (11/12)

(11/12) Boz Scaggs — Rhythm Review 2025 (11/13)

— Rhythm Review 2025 (11/13) Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers — The veteran comedian and actor also occasionally dabbles as a singer, and since last year has been performing covers of rock classics backed by three guitarists who’re brothers in name only (11/14)

— The veteran comedian and actor also occasionally dabbles as a singer, and since last year has been performing covers of rock classics backed by three guitarists who’re brothers in name only (11/14) David Garrett (11/17)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

Runa — Innovative Celtic-American roots ensemble (10/10, New Spire Arts)

— Innovative Celtic-American roots ensemble (10/10, New Spire Arts) Bruce in the USA — A fully immersive celebration of Springsteen and The E Street Band’s legendary live performances led by Matt Ryan, who launched the show on the Las Vegas Strip 21 years ago (10/17)

— A fully immersive celebration of Springsteen and The E Street Band’s legendary live performances led by Matt Ryan, who launched the show on the Las Vegas Strip 21 years ago (10/17) Cherry Poppin’ Daddies — “A high-energy celebration of American musical history,” specifically all styles of jazz from swing to big band to smooth (10/18)

— “A high-energy celebration of American musical history,” specifically all styles of jazz from swing to big band to smooth (10/18) Seth Kibel — The multi-instrument virtuoso performs his electrifying blend of klezmer, jazz, and swing (10/23)

— The multi-instrument virtuoso performs his electrifying blend of klezmer, jazz, and swing (10/23) Nashville Nights — A songwriters showcase of three rising acts in Music City’s country music scene, Risa Binder, Christian Lopez, and the Six One Five Collective (10/25)

— A songwriters showcase of three rising acts in Music City’s country music scene, Risa Binder, Christian Lopez, and the Six One Five Collective (10/25) Tuba Skinny — One of the most beloved traditional jazz bands on the international scene mixing the sounds of New Orleans jazz and Americana roots (11/6)

— One of the most beloved traditional jazz bands on the international scene mixing the sounds of New Orleans jazz and Americana roots (11/6) Dan Tyminski Band (11/8)

(11/8) Classic Albums Live: Queen’s A Night at the Opera (11/14)

(11/14) Imani-Grace — The Expressive and soulful jazz vocalist returns to the Weinberg Center as part of the DMV Jazz Series (11/20)

— The Expressive and soulful jazz vocalist returns to the Weinberg Center as part of the DMV Jazz Series (11/20) A Motown Christmas — A collective of vocalists who were original members of Motown groups The Miracles and The Contours perform timeless Motown hits and holiday classics backed by a dynamic six-piece band (11/22)

— A collective of vocalists who were original members of Motown groups The Miracles and The Contours perform timeless Motown hits and holiday classics backed by a dynamic six-piece band (11/22) Helen Welch — “The Carpenters. The Songs. The Stories” (11/22, New Spire Arts)

— “The Carpenters. The Songs. The Stories” (11/22, New Spire Arts) Merry TubaChristmas — Now in its 51st year, this holiday program features traditional Christmas carols especially arranged by American composer Alec Wilder (11/29)

— Now in its 51st year, this holiday program features traditional Christmas carols especially arranged by American composer Alec Wilder (11/29) Eric Byrd Trio — A performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas is a beloved holiday favorite at the Weinberg (12/19)

— A performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas is a beloved holiday favorite at the Weinberg (12/19) Trace Bundy — Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso has been dubbed the “acoustic ninja” (12/19, New Spire Arts)

— Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso has been dubbed the “acoustic ninja” (12/19, New Spire Arts) Irish Christmas in America (12/20, New Spire Arts)

(12/20, New Spire Arts) Eileen Ivers — “Joyful Christmas” with the Grammy-winning fiddle virtuoso (12/21)

— “Joyful Christmas” with the Grammy-winning fiddle virtuoso (12/21) 30th Annual Messiah Sing Along (12/23)

(12/23) 1964 The Tribute (1/23/26)

(1/23/26) The Sicilian Tenors — “Journey to Highclere Castle” (1/30/26)

Get the best of D.C.’s arts scene delivered! Our award-winning digital magazine plus our daily newsletter. Click Here to subscribe for free and never miss a performance, premiere, or preview.