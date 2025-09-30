Ted Cruz Says Harris Is Bigoted For Passing Over Buttigieg

Republicans are seizing on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ new book, 107 Days — a reference to the length of her abbreviated campaign following President Joe Biden’s delayed exit from the race — to accuse Democrats of prioritizing identity politics over merit.

In the book, Harris reveals that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was her preferred running mate in last year’s presidential election, but she ultimately chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, citing concerns about how voters might respond to a ticket featuring both a Black woman and a gay man.

“We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk,” Harris wrote, showing her aversion to taking political risks.

Buttigieg has since responded to Harris’ comments, saying he believes in “giving Americans more credit.”

“My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories,” Buttigieg said.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz seized on Harris’ remarks during his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, claiming her rationale for passing over Buttigieg proves that Democrats are obsessed with identity politics.

“Democrats are at their core racist,” Cruz said. “They are at their core deeply bigoted.”

Cruz argued that voters would not reject Harris because of her race or marriage, but might oppose her over Biden-era immigration policies and rising inflation.

“She says Pete would be an ideal partner,” said Cruz. “That’s who she wanted to pick, and the singular reason she did not is he is gay. If he were straight, she doesn’t explicitly say it, but she pretty clearly suggests he would have been her pick. She’s quite open about saying, Nope, for her, being gay was disqualifying.”

Cruz is not the only Republican accusing Harris of bigotry. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a gay man, criticized her running-mate selection criteria in an interview on Fox Business.

“First [it] shows her emphasis on identity politics and the American people moved on,” Bessent told anchor Maria Bartiromo. “Two, it shows how low regard she holds the American people. She was just a terrible candidate.”

Bessent also dismissed Buttigieg as a poor choice, pointing to current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s claims that many of the administration’s transportation problems were inherited from Buttigieg, his predecessor.

“You wouldn’t pick Pete Buttigieg because he might have been the worst transportation secretary in history,” Bessent said. “I can tell you, your friend, my friend, Sean Duffy is a great Transportation Secretary. Pete Buttigieg left him a mess, the FAA is a disaster, Amtrak — anything to do with transportation was woefully neglected over the past four years.”

He then turned back to Harris. “So, she judges him on identity, his sexuality. Let’s look and see whether he did a good job, let’s look on merit, and I can tell you [that] on merits [Buttigieg is] a failure, and on merits she is a failure.”

