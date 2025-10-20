Capital Pride Board President Resigns Amid Investigation

Capital Pride Alliance Board President Ashley Smith has stepped down, effective October 18.

Smith was elected board president in 2018, succeeding longtime leader Bernie Delia, who passed away in 2024.

In a brief emailed statement to Metro Weekly, Capital Pride Alliance confirmed Smith’s resignation, saying the organization was recently “made aware of a claim” regarding Smith but offered no details about the nature of the claim or the circumstances surrounding his departure.

“The organization has retained an independent firm to initiate an investigation and has taken the necessary steps to make available partner service providers for the parties involved,” Capital Pride said in its statement. “To protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of all involved, CPA will not be sharing further information at this time.”

Anna Jinkerson, a Capital Pride board member, has been named interim board president, taking over Smith’s role in the organization, which organized and oversaw this year’s WorldPride 2025 festivities in Washington, D.C. — a feat widely regarded as a major accomplishment for any city hosting a global-scale Pride event.

Smith previously served on the board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, on the board of The DC Center, as president of the DC Coalition of Black LGBT, and as national co-chair of the 2017 Equality March, which took place the day after the Capital Pride Parade as part of that year’s festivities.

When he became board president, Smith spoke about making D.C.’s annual Pride celebration and “Pride 365” events — LGBTQ-themed or -sponsored gatherings held outside June’s traditional Pride Month — “more exceptional, compelling, and inclusive.”

He also expressed optimism that the board would expand Capital Pride Alliance’s mission to “meet the changing needs of the entire spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community.”

This is a developing story.