“Protect the Dolls” T-Shirt Raises $600K for Trans Lifeline

Fashion designer Connor Ives says his now-iconic “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt — first worn during the finale of his Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear show in London — has since raised more than $600,000 for the nonprofit Trans Lifeline. The design employs a decades-old phrase calling for solidarity with and protection of transgender women.

The shirt wasn’t originally intended as part of the collection. As Ives told The New York Times in April, he simply wanted “a T-shirt that says something” for the show, using the message as a call for solidarity with transgender people at a time when governments in the U.K. and U.S. were seeking to roll back rights.

The day after the February show, Ives was inundated with calls and emails from people asking where to buy the shirt. He soon began selling it for $99, with proceeds benefiting Trans Lifeline, which offers services including a crisis hotline for the transgender community.

The shirt quickly sold out, with celebrities like Troye Sivan, Pedro Pascal, and Madonna photographed wearing it. By mid-April, Ives had sold 1,088 shirts and raised more than $70,000 for Trans Lifeline, according to Vogue.

Demand for the shirt has remained strong. In a September 19 Instagram post, Ives announced that sales had generated more than $600,000 since it first became available.

The post said the money raised will fund Trans Lifeline services and allow the organization to resume distributing microgrants to transgender people nationwide, something it has not done since 2023.

“I have never been more proud of my team, the supporters of this wider movement, and the countless people that bought this tee,” Ives wrote in the caption. “This T-shirt has changed my life, and I’m hoping it will in due course change so many others. In times like these where every day feels more perilous than the last, I am moved by the humanity of this movement and what it has made possible. This is only the beginning.

“Protect the dolls forever,” he concluded.