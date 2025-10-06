FBI Director Fires Trainee for Displaying Pride Flag

FBI Director Kash Patel has allegedly fired a former FBI employee and new agent trainee for displaying a gay Pride flag on his desk at a California field office last year, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The trainee, who worked as an FBI support specialist in Los Angeles, received a termination letter dated October 1 — the first day of the government shutdown — and signed by Patel, claiming he had displayed an improper “political” message in the workplace, according to CNN.

At the time, he was completing new agent training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Before entering agent training, the employee served as a diversity program coordinator in the Los Angeles field office, earning multiple awards for his service during his FBI career.

The termination letter cited President Donald Trump’s Article II powers under the U.S. Constitution to dismiss federal career employees — a rationale also invoked in other recent Justice Department and FBI firings that are now being challenged in court.

“You are being summarily dismissed from your position as a New Agent Trainee at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and removed from the federal service,” the letter stated.

“After reviewing the facts and circumstances and considering your probationary status, I have determined that you exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area during your previous assignment in the Los Angeles Field Office,” Patel wrote, notably without mentioning the Pride flag.

Two former FBI officials told CNN that displaying a Pride flag at one’s desk has never been considered a policy violation. But since taking office, President Donald Trump has moved to purge what he calls “woke” ideology from the federal government.

The FBI has not commented publicly on the case.

The firing comes less than a week after Patel dismissed more than a dozen FBI employees who had knelt during a 2020 protest in Washington, D.C., while conducting crowd control. The agents had taken a knee to de-escalate tensions with demonstrators angered by the police killing of George Floyd, whose death became a rallying cry against police brutality and anti-Black prejudice.

Although the agents’ decision to kneel successfully de-escalated the confrontation, it drew criticism from conservatives, including within the FBI. Former Director Christopher Wray later concluded that kneeling did not violate bureau policy.

Subscribe free to Metro Weekly’s digital magazine for the stories that matter most.

MSNBC reports that news of the trainee’s firing prompted some agents in the FBI’s Washington field office to review their workspaces and social media accounts for any signs of personal identity or comments that might offend conservatives, including Trump and his appointees.

In the weeks leading up to Trump’s inauguration, FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors reportedly warned one another to avoid displaying information revealing their sexual orientation or expressing support for LGBTQ rights. Afterward, some agents cautioned colleagues that pro-Trump appointees within the bureau were allegedly searching internal files to identify LGBTQ employees.

DOJ Pride, an LGBTQ employee resource group within the Department of Justice, shut down in January after Trump issued executive orders eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across the federal government and declaring that the government would recognize only two sexes, not gender identity.

“In this time of uncertainty and concern, we have taken the extraordinary measure of ceasing operations of DOJ Pride,” the group wrote in an email to members, expressing hope that it might be able to reconstitute under a more supportive administration. “We have made this decision in the interest and for the protection of all members.”