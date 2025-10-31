Gay-Owned Ice Cream Shop Firebombed Twice in 24 Hours

A gay-owned ice cream shop displaying a large Pride flag outside was attacked twice in 24 hours by a man who hurled Molotov cocktails at the business.

Jason Fletcher, owner of Fletcher’s Ice Cream & Café in Minneapolis, told NBC affiliate KTTC that employees had left just six minutes before the first attack, around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 19. The suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail, shattering a window and igniting several chairs. Patrons at nearby Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar helped extinguish the flames.

The second attack came just over 14 hours later, around 12:52 p.m. on Monday, when the shop was closed. This time, the Molotov cocktail created a larger hole in the window, but its wick fell out before the flames could reach inside. The fire scorched the sidewalk outside, leaving burn marks near several tables and chairs.

A witness told police they saw the arsonist throw the firebomb through the window before fleeing in a Honda Odyssey — the same type of vehicle captured on surveillance footage leaving the scene of the first attack.

Minneapolis police later stopped and detained 30-year-old Firomsa Ahmed Umar, of Fridley, after linking the Honda seen at both fire-bombings to his vehicle. When officers pulled him over on October 20, just a few miles southeast of Fletcher’s, they found a gas canister on the front passenger seat.

Police arrested Umar and charged him with two counts of first-degree arson. Charging documents note that Fletcher’s shares a wall with a residential building — a factor that could bring additional charges or harsher penalties if Umar is convicted.

A spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that current evidence does not support treating the attack as a bias-motivated crime. The case remains under investigation.

Judge Paul Scoggin of the 4th Judicial District set Umar’s bail at $75,000.

Fletcher believes his shop may have been targeted because of the Progress Pride flag hanging outside.

“It happened twice here,” Fletcher told CBS News. “It didn’t happen at the bar next door, it happened here. There’s a reason why. And I’d like to think it’s not my flag, but it very well could be.”

In the wake of the fire-bombings, community members rallied around Fletcher’s. City Council Member Michael Rainville (DFL–Ward 3), who represents the neighborhood, urged residents to attend a “Neighborhood Safety Rally” outside the shop last week. Supporters filled the sidewalk, while a steady line of customers streamed inside to show their support.

“Honestly, it brings me to tears,” Fletcher said of the overwhelming community support. “I can’t even answer my phone calls fast enough, I can’t answer the text messages, the messages on Instagram or Facebook.”

Fletcher said he has no plans to remove the Pride flag or downplay his shop’s support for inclusivity and its longtime reputation as a “safe space” for the LGBTQ community.

“I’m not going to be in the closet, and I don’t think any queer-owned business should be,” Fletcher told Minneapolis FOX affiliate KMSP. “I think that it’s really important that we stand up for ourselves.”