South Korea to Count Same-Sex Couples in National Census

In a historic but under-the-radar move, South Korea’s Ministry of Data and Statistics has updated its digital registration system for the 2025 Population and Housing Census to recognize “spouse” or “cohabitating partner” as valid responses for same-sex households.

The change fixes a long-standing issue from previous censuses, when same-sex partners who selected “spouse” saw their answers flagged as errors — forcing them to instead list themselves as “other cohabitants,” according to Time magazine.

The system’s failure to accept “spouse” from same-sex couples effectively erased them from the data, rendering LGBTQ households invisible to government agencies and civic organizations that rely on census information to allocate resources and funding.

While same-sex marriage and civil partnerships remain illegal in South Korea, the national census — conducted every five years — gives same-sex couples a rare chance to influence domestic policy by prompting the government to implicitly acknowledge their relationships, even without legal recognition or protections.

“After hearing from experts, we understand that the data is necessary, but inaccurate responses may occur during the collection stage, so we’re looking into ways to process the data afterward,” an official with the Ministry of Data and Statistics told local news outlet Ohmynews. “I hope you’ll see this as the beginning of our efforts.”

The country’s left-wing Justice Party praised the ministry’s decision, expressing hope that greater visibility for same-sex couples in official statistics will pave the way for LGBTQ-inclusive policies, including the legalization of same-sex marriage.

“The path has finally opened for same-sex couples to be reflected in policy,” the party said in a statement, adding that it opposes discrimination against all minorities. “We believe the day will soon come when transgender individuals will be included in population statistics.”

Rainbow Action Korea, a coalition of 49 LGBTQ organizations, welcomed the census update but criticized national and local governments for failing to “adequately publicize” the change, which could affect response rates among same-sex couples.

The group further urged the ministry to add questions on sexual orientation and gender identity to the census and other national surveys to provide greater visibility for single LGBTQ individuals in South Korea.

But such changes may still be far off, as South Korean society remains deeply conservative regarding gender norms and LGBTQ visibility. A 2025 Ipsos poll found that 51% of South Koreans oppose public displays of affection — such as kissing or holding hands — between LGBTQ individuals, while 31% said they are against LGBTQ people being openly public about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

A 2025 national survey by Korea Research likewise found that most Koreans still oppose same-sex marriage, with only 30% expressing support. Two years earlier, the country’s Constitutional Court upheld a ban prohibiting military members from engaging in same-sex intimacy.

At the same time, South Korea’s LGBTQ community has become increasingly visible in both media and society. That visibility has been boosted by prominent celebrities, including K-pop idols, who have come out as LGBTQ. Last year, the nation’s top court ruled that LGBTQ spouses are eligible for state health insurance benefits, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung’s nominee for gender equality minister has vowed to pursue an LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination law — though the president has indicated that other priorities, such as the economy, come first.