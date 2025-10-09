Passenger’s Anti-LGBTQ Rant Forces Flight Diversion to Chicago

An unruly airline passenger ranting about anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theories was arrested after flight crew diverted the plane to Chicago out of concern for the safety of others onboard.

The man was aboard a Sun Country flight that left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 7:13 a.m. on October 3. According to passenger Seth Evans, a Minnesota native who now lives in New York, the man acted erratically throughout the flight.

Evans told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the man repeatedly stood up and screamed in between playing rounds of Candy Crush on his phone.

He said the passenger screamed about being “gang chased,” “cooked,” and “radiated” by the LGBTQ community, which he blamed for giving him cancer. The man also claimed he was being chased by gay people.

At one point, the passenger — who was wearing “no less than 15 masks stacked on top of one another” — shouted, “Trump is here!”

As his tirade escalated, the man began screaming, “The plane is going down!”

Following that particular outburst, the flight crew diverted the plane — originally bound for Newark Liberty International Airport — to Chicago O’Hare, roughly an hour after takeoff.

Chicago police officers boarded the plane after it landed, handcuffing the passenger and taking him into custody. The aircraft remained on the runway as U.S. Marshals and local officers interviewed witnesses.

A spokesperson for Sun Country confirmed that the flight had been diverted to Chicago “as a precaution in response to a disruptive passenger.”

“The flight landed without incident and the passenger was turned over to law enforcement,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate our passengers’ patience during the interruption to their travels, and the flight continued on to Newark later that morning.”

