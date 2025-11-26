Gay Student Sues Catholic School for Failing To Stop Bullying

A gay former student at a Catholic high school has filed a federal lawsuit accusing administrators of ignoring relentless bullying and harassment by members of the school’s storied football team.
The lawsuit, filed by a student identified as “Grandson Rudolph” and his legal guardian, “Grandmother Rudolph,” alleges that administrators shielded football players from discipline, prioritizing their protection over the safety of other students, according to CBS affiliate WTRF.
Filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the suit names Ursuline High School, Assistant Principal Margaret Damore, and the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown as defendants.
According to the complaint, administrators violated Grandson Rudolph’s rights under Title IX, which bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools. It also asserts three state-law claims: negligence, negligent supervision, and negligent training, supervision, discipline, hiring, and retention.
The Rudolphs are requesting a jury trial. They are seeking a declaration that the school violated the student’s rights, an order barring retaliation against the family, and financial compensation for the alleged harm — including emotional distress and reputational damage — along with attorney fees.
During the 2023-2024 school year, Grandson Rudolph — then an out gay freshman — endured daily abuse from football players, including homophobic slurs, physical intimidation, and having food thrown at him hard enough to leave a visible red mark. The mistreatment continued beyond school grounds.
The filing also alleges that a religious education teacher, Nannette Jacobs, joined in the abuse by making comments about the student’s appearance. Rudolph says other teachers witnessed the behavior but took no meaningful action to stop it, despite his multiple complaints to Damore, the assistant principal.
Grandmother Rudolph made 20 calls to the school over an 11-week span without any resolution. One reported incident at a McDonald’s involved football players mocking both the student and his grandmother. When she brought the incident to school staff, including head football coach Daniel Reardon, she was met with hostility and received no help.
As a result of the ongoing abuse and the school’s inaction, Grandson Rudolph transferred to another school. He is now in weekly counseling and is expected to continue receiving mental health support.
The school declined to comment, citing the pending lawsuit.
The Rudolph filing is the third federal lawsuit accusing Ursuline High School and several administrators and coaches of ignoring repeated reports of bullying, harassment, and assault.
Subodh Chandra, the attorney representing plaintiffs in all three cases, says additional lawsuits may be filed as more victims and witnesses come forward.
A new survey finds that many LGBTQ Americans -- especially transgender and nonbinary people -- have altered their lives in response to a wave of anti-LGBTQ laws and rhetoric sweeping the country, with many reporting serious harm to their mental health and overall wellbeing.
Conducted from May 29 to June 13 by NORC’s AmeriSpeak panel for the Movement Advancement Project, the online survey polled 1,055 LGBTQ adults nationwide, including 111 who identified as transgender or nonbinary.
Operated by NORC at the University of Chicago, AmeriSpeak is a probability-based panel designed to reflect the U.S. household population. Randomly selected households are contacted through mail, email, phone, or in-person interviews.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that cisgender students may repeatedly and intentionally misgender transgender classmates, invalidating an Ohio school district's policies that sought to stop the practice.
In a 10-7 decision, the court found that Olentangy Local School District's prohibition on using "gendered language they know is contrary to the other student's identity," including pronouns and honorifics, infringes on the rights of students who believe there are only two genders.
The challenged policies include an anti-harassment rule prohibiting "discriminatory harassment" or bullying based on gender identity and other protected traits that "places a student or school employee in reasonable fear of harm," interferes with education or work, or disrupts school operations, according to The Associated Press.
The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to enforce a policy mandating that U.S. passports list a traveler’s sex as assigned at birth, based on biological characteristics.
On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that the U.S. government would recognize only two sexes, effectively erasing transgender identity. The order, which pledged to uphold "the biological reality of sex," directed the State Department to revise its passport policies to "accurately reflect the holder's sex."
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.