Texas Redistricting Ruling Gives Boost to Lesbian Congresswoman

U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson, one of several Democrats targeted in Texas’s latest gerrymander, says she will seek reelection after a federal three-judge panel blocked a Republican-backed congressional map that would have drawn her out of her Dallas-area district for 2026.

The lesbian congresswoman is one of five Texas Democrats whose districts were reshaped to give Republicans a 2026 edge, and among several Democrats who were effectively drawn out of the seats they currently represent.

In Johnson’s case, the proposed map would have stretched her Dallas-based 32nd District into Republican-leaning Rockwall County and rural East Texas, while shifting her hometown of Farmers Branch into GOP Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s 24th District, a seat Trump won by 16 points in 2024.

“I totally agree with the court,” Johnson told CBS News Texas. “What the Republicans and Greg Abbott did in Texas, seeking to disenfranchise voters of color was egregious. And the court clearly agreed with that. This opinion is sharp, and it is clear, and it is concise, that Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans clearly engaged in racial discrimination.”

Johnson confirmed she will run for reelection in the 32nd District as it currently stands.

“I’ve heard from so many of my constituents who are so excited that they will have a chance to vote for me again,” she said. “And hope I will win again — which I’m confident that I will — and continue to serve the constituents of the 32nd Congressional District.”

Had she been forced into the proposed map, Johnson would have been a massive underdog. The newly proposed 32nd District would have shifted from a district with no clear racial majority that favored Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris by a margin of 23.6 percentage points to a white-majority district that favored Trump by 17.7 percentage points.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials have filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to block the ruling and let the map take effect.

“Any claim that these maps are discriminatory is absurd and unsupported by the testimony offered during ten days of hearings,” Abbott said in a statement, according to Axios. “This ruling is clearly erroneous and undermines the authority the U.S. Constitution assigns to the Texas Legislature by imposing a different map by judicial edict.”

Republican lawmakers advanced the gerrymandered map at the urging of President Donald Trump, who pressed for a mid-decade redraw to create five “safe” GOP seats that could withstand a potential pro-Democratic surge in 2026.

If implemented, the maps would have helped Republicans lock down control of the U.S. House and severely limit potential oversight of the Trump administration.

In a 2-1 decision, the three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas sided with a coalition of civil rights groups that had sued — as one of several lawsuits challenging the map — to invalidate the map as unconstitutional. The majority found that there is “substantial evidence” that the Republican-backed map constituted a racial gerrymander. The court also directed Texas to use its 2021 congressional map for the 2026 elections.

Texas’s filing deadline for the 2026 elections is Dec. 8, leaving candidates little time to make final decisions. The state’s primaries are set for March 3.