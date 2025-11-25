Trump Admin Wrongfully Deports Trans Woman to Mexico

The Trump administration is working to bring a transgender woman back to the United States after immigration officials wrongly deported her in violation of a federal judge’s order.

Britania Uriostegui Rios, a Mexican transgender woman who came to the U.S. in 2003 and later became a lawful permanent resident, lost that status in 2023 after pleading guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to The Guardian.

She received a suspended sentence for the assault conviction, then was sent to a men’s immigration detention facility as officials prepared to deport her to Mexico.

Her lawyers argued she would be in grave danger if sent back to Mexico, where transgender women are frequently targeted and murdered because of their gender identity.

In March, Immigration Judge Elaine Cintron ruled that Uriostegui would likely face torture, persecution, or even death if returned to Mexico, and barred the Trump administration from deporting her under the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

Yet despite that order, Uriostegui’s lawyers told Politico that on November 11 she was taken from a Louisiana detention center, moved to Texas, and put on a bus bound for Mexico.

“ICE confirmed that your client was removed to Mexico inadvertently,” a Justice Department attorney wrote in a November 12 email filed in federal court, acknowledging that Uriostegui had been deported in error.

“ICE stands ready to remedy the inadvertent removal by allowing your client to voluntarily reenter the United States if your client wishes to do so,” the attorney followed up the next day.

In practical terms, if Uriostegui can reach the U.S.-Mexico border safely, she will be taken back into ICE custody while the administration arranges to deport her to a different country.

According to a court filing, the Trump administration has, since March, tried — and failed — to deport her to several Central American countries, including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Uriostegui is now suing to compel the Trump administration to release her should she return, arguing the government can’t be trusted to follow the law or obey a judge’s order if she remains in custody.

Her attorney, Bridget Pranzatelli, told CNN that Uriostegui “is a trans woman who has been through extreme trauma,” including being trafficked by cartels at age 12 and suffering lasting mental health issues.

Uriostegui is currently staying with a relative in Mexico, but has had to hide her gender identity for fear she’ll be kicked out if she’s honest about who she is.

According to CNN, Uriostegui’s case is the fifth time the Trump administration has wrongly removed someone who was protected by a court order or special immigration status while pursuing its mass deportation agenda.

The American Civil Liberties Union noted that the mistake came to light only because Uriostegui had legal representation — and blasted the Trump administration’s readiness to violate court orders.

“The administration says that the immigration courts ultimately are the final arbiters on these issues and decisions…yet they still flagrantly violated it,” Nora Ahmed, the legal director for the ACLU of Louisiana told The Guardian.

“There can be no excuse for that,” she continued. “It’s not an ‘oops.’ How can you ‘oops’ if someone dies?”