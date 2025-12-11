Capital Pride 2026 Moves to June 20-21, Citing Safety Concerns

The Capital Pride Alliance is moving the 2026 Capital Pride celebration to the third week of June — one week later than usual — to avoid overlapping with major events tied to President Donald Trump’s June 14 birthday and preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary. Pride weekend will run June 20-21, with the parade on Saturday and the festival and concert on Sunday.

Last year, the Trump administration marked the president’s birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Armed Forces with a downtown military parade. This year, all national parks will offer free entry on June 14, and the White House is expected to host several Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on the White House lawn to draw large crowds for Trump’s 80th birthday and the country’s Semiquincentennial celebrations.

According to a statement released by the Capital Pride Alliance, moving the celebration to the third week “ensures our community can gather safely and without unnecessary barriers” by setting aside space for Pride festivities and “preserving Pride as a powerful act of visibility, solidarity, and resistance.”

“As we look ahead to 2026, we’re transforming the legacy of WorldPride into a rallying cry, demanding visibility, defending our rights, and organizing for the safety and freedom of our community,” said Ryan Bos, CEO and president of the Capital Pride Alliance, in a press release announcing the change.

Registration is open to organizations, artisans, and businesses interested in participating in Pride events, with food vendor applications set to open in January 2026.

As in past years, Capital Pride will hold its annual Pride Reveal gathering at the end of February, where it will unveil the 2026 theme and release the full schedule and details for official Pride events.

The Pride Reveal will also include a schedule and descriptions of events organized by Capital Pride Alliance’s “Pride 365” partner organizations, including nonprofits, community groups, and businesses serving as Pride sponsors.

“Our pride events thrive because of the passion and support of the community,” said Anna Jinkerson, CPA Board Chair, in a statement. “Together, we continue the powerful legacy of Pride in the Nation’s Capital.”