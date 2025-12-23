Erik Bottcher Drops Congressional Bid for State Senate Run

Erik Bottcher, the New York City Council member who represents some of the Big Apple’s most LGBTQ-friendly neighborhoods, has abruptly dropped out of the race for New York’s 12th Congressional District to pursue an open New York State Senate seat.

An openly gay Democrat, Bottcher drew early headlines even before officially launching his campaign. While running for reelection to his City Council seat in October, he filed paperwork to seek New York’s 12th Congressional District, which includes Midtown Manhattan, Chelsea, the Upper West Side, and the Upper East Side. The district’s longtime incumbent, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D), is set to retire at the end of 2026 after seventeen terms in office.

After filing his paperwork, Bottcher shattered a state record for the most money raised by a candidate for public office within 24 hours, pulling in $683,241. He also secured a major endorsement from Equality PAC, the political action arm of the Congressional Equality Caucus, which works to increase LGBTQ representation in Congress.

Bottcher will instead run for New York’s 47th State Senate District, which will be vacated on January 1 when the incumbent, openly gay Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan), assumes the role of Manhattan borough president following his November election.

“Running for public office has never been about titles for me,” Bottcher said in a statement. “It has never been about chasing the position with the most power. It has always been about where I can make the most meaningful difference and help make people’s lives better.”

He noted that the “decision is rooted in where I believe I can do the most good immediately. The State Senate is where critical decisions are being made on housing affordability, addressing the mental health crisis, safeguarding our environment, and defending New York from the Trump agenda. At a moment when MAGA extremists are attacking our freedoms and undermining democracy, strong state leadership matters more than ever.”

Pointing to his record on the City Council, Bottcher said he has delivered on issues including affordable housing, environmental sustainability, transit infrastructure improvements, and expanded community-based mental health services, and argued that a move to the State Senate would allow him to build on that work.

“Public service is not about climbing a ladder,” he added. “It is about showing up, doing the work, and delivering concrete results that make a difference in people’s lives. That is why I am running.”

With Bottcher’s exit, Cameron Kasky, a progressive activist and gun reform advocate who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is now one of two remaining LGBTQ candidates in the crowded Democratic primary field. The other is LGBTQ advocate Matthew Shurka, a conversion therapy survivor who has worked to protect minors from being subjected to the widely discredited practice.

Other contenders seeking the NY-12 seat include conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway; Manhattan Community Board member Jami Floyd; nonprofit CEO Liam Elkind; writer and political commentator Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy; private equity executive Alan Pardee; tech entrepreneur Micah Bergdale; patent and life sciences attorney Squire Servance; civil rights attorney Laura Dunn; and State Assemblymembers Alex Bores (D–Upper East Side) and Micah Lasher (D–Upper West Side), the latter of whom has close ties to Nadler and is widely viewed as the race’s frontrunner.