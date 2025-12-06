Judge Blocks Georgia Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

Federal Judge Victoria Calvert has permanently blocked a portion of Georgia’s law banning prisoners from receiving gender-affirming care, ruling on Dec. 3 that the state’s blanket ban on hormone therapy violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in May and implemented in July, the law bars prisoners from receiving hormone therapy or other treatment for gender dysphoria — even when a doctor deems it medically necessary. It prohibits the state from funding such care and blocks transgender inmates from paying for it themselves. Non-transgender prisoners, however, may still receive hormone therapy and other gender-affirming treatments so long as the care is not related to gender transition.

Five prisoners diagnosed with gender dysphoria sued over the law, noting they were acting on behalf of nearly 300 transgender people in Georgia’s prisons. They warned that the ban risks catastrophic health consequences, including cardiovascular complications, cognitive decline, and severe psychological distress that can lead to suicide or self-harm.

“The Court finds that there is no genuine dispute of fact that gender dysphoria is a serious medical need,” Calvert wrote. “Plaintiffs, through their experts, have presented evidence that a blanket ban on hormone therapy constitutes grossly inadequate care for gender dysphoria and risks imminent injury.”

Calvert stressed that the ruling does not entitle every inmate to hormone therapy, but requires that medical decisions be made by physicians based on individual need rather than blanket policy.

She added that inmates still face a “heavy burden” if they wish to challenge a doctor’s determination that hormone therapy is not medically necessary. The Court, she wrote, is not creating a “one-way constitutional ratchet,” noting that prison doctors may taper patients off treatment if the decision is grounded in medical judgment.

The Georgia Department of Corrections has previously acknowledged, in response to past lawsuits by the Center for Constitutional Rights, that transgender people in its custody are entitled to “constitutionally appropriate” medical care.

Chinyere Ezie, a senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, welcomed the ruling, calling it a “powerful reminder that the Constitution applies to everyone, including trans people in prison.”