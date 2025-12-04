HBO’s Homoerotic ‘Heated Rivalry’ Sets Social Media Ablaze

The new HBO series Heated Rivalry has ignited social media, with fans openly thirsting after its leads and critics debating the show’s authenticity.

Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, the series follows two elite rival hockey players, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), whose off-ice tension turns into a sexual, quasi-romantic relationship.

The hockey drama wastes no time diving into the rivals’ intense lust for each other. Some viewers were surprised to see the usual slow-burn trope swapped for an immediate blaze.

“15 minutes into heated rivalry and i’m just – WHY WE MOVING SO FAST,” posted one viewer on X.

15 minutes into heated rivalry and i’m just –

WHY WE MOVING SO FAST pic.twitter.com/5hcfE6sIyB — elli 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 (@youareloooved) November 30, 2025

The intense chemistry between the two fictional athletes has also left plenty of viewers… feeling things.

“sat through the first 2 episodes of heated rivalry bricked asf,” one posted.

sat through the first 2 episodes of heated rivalry bricked asf pic.twitter.com/CfPctuEUaP — ≧∀≦ (@laeswrld) November 28, 2025

Beyond the sex, the cat-and-mouse dynamic of their athletic rivalry, the messy budding situationship, and the internal struggles each man faces has many viewers intrigued.

“The more Ilya feels the less he talks. My traumatized slavic king :(” wrote a TikTok user.

“FINE. I’m invested in Heated Rivalry. Not because of the giant bouncy bubble butts, but because as a true yearner I’m a sucker for a good romance,” wrote another.

Not everyone is praising the show. Some critics argue that LGBTQ roles should be played by LGBTQ actors, noting that neither Storrie nor Williams have publicly discussed their sexualities.

“if they’re [Storrie and Williams] both actually straight, this once again puts [us] as the fucking idiots,” one user bluntly wrote.

if they’re both actually straight, this once again puts as as the fucking idiots. we consume anything with muscles and it’s actually so fucking stupid. https://t.co/dZ41aSKtyX — nour (@nournoornur) December 2, 2025

Series director Jacob Tierney, who is gay, quickly pushed back on speculation about the actors’ sexualities.

Tierney even stepped in during a question from Xtra about queer actors playing queer roles that was directed at Storrie.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to get into that stuff,” he told the LGBTQ magazine. “They came into this being like, ‘Yeah, we’re here to do this, and we are here to make this story feel authentic and to be as real as possible.’ And they fucking hit it out of the park.”

Regardless of the discourse, Heated Rivalry is a hit: it ranked as HBO Max’s second-most-watched series in the United States on November 29.