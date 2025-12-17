Adult Film Star Lane V Rogers, 31, Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Adult film star and OnlyFans collaborator Lane V Rogers died in a motorcycle accident in California on Monday, December 15. He was 31.

According to the adult film industry news site Str8UpGayPorn, which interviewed Rogers multiple times over the years, the Lexington, Kentucky, native had been visiting friends in Los Angeles and Ventura counties over the weekend. He had rented the bike for his week-long stay in California and had prior experience riding.

Rogers was riding his motorcycle near the Pacific Coast Highway when he collided with a box truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes later. The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.

According to TMZ, the Ventura County Medical Examiner said Rogers died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Rogers, who was also known by his on-screen name Blake Mitchell, last posted on Instagram a week ago, sharing a humorous video where he joked about having to explain the past five years of his life to a past version of himself.

The adult film star won multiple awards for his work, including Performer of the Year at the Str8UpGayPorn Awards in 2020. In 2018, Instinct Magazine named him one of the 10 Most Influential Gay Adult Stars of the 2010s. That same year, author Taylor Saracen published His Way Out, a semi-autobiographical novel based on Rogers’ life, which Rogers supported with a national promotional tour.

As reported by Queer Buzzer, Rogers took up equestrian sports in recent years, learning to jump competitively. He maintained a separate Instagram account dedicated to his riding.

Rogers’ friend and former roommate, Andrew, shared a tribute on Instagram, writing: “When we reconnected in Seattle in 2016, I didn’t know what to make of him. He had this energy that draws you in, makes you hang on every word. We were just supposed to get coffee but ended up spending two days driving around the city causing trouble. I think we both knew then we’d be friends forever.

“Lane loved to celebrate people, and he was always so easy to celebrate with. No one loved like Lane. No one lived like Lane. I’ll miss him every day. Rest in peace brother.”

Zach Sire, the editor-in-chief of Str8UpGayPorn, shared a tribute to Rogers while reporting on his death.

“Relentlessly loyal, opinionated, brutally honest yet fair, forgiving, level-headed, hilarious, inquisitive, ethical, and endlessly full of life,” Sire wrote. “He so sincerely wanted everyone to be better and saw the good in everyone. He was among the brightest and most ambitious people I’ve ever known. Lane’s friendship over the last 10 years is one of the greatest gifts that running this website has ever given me.”

Several fans also shared reactions on X, mourning the loss of the popular influencer, who had more than 786,000 followers on X, over 403,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 103,000 subscribers on his members-only YouTube channel.

“Just a little heartbroken to hear of the passing of @LaneVRogers – one of my first crushes – much love to his family and friends,” wrote one fan. “‘Do we not sail on the ship of fools, why is life so fragile and so cruel.'”

“I am deeply saddened by your loss, Lane Rogers (Blake Mitchell). In such a difficult time, words cannot express our sorrow,” wrote another. “We share in your memories and hold you in the love of those who loved you. My thoughts and condolences are with you. May your soul rest in peace.”