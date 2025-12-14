Five Major LGBTQ Groups Endorse Scott Wiener for Congress

Five major LGBTQ groups have endorsed California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) in his bid for California’s 11th Congressional District, currently represented by House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who announced her retirement last month.

Among the organizations backing Wiener are The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization; Equality California, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization; Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus; the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, which works to increase LGBTQ political representation; and the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

The organizations cited Wiener’s nine-year tenure in the state Senate, during which he sponsored numerous bills aimed at combating discrimination based on HIV status, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

LGBTQ-focused bills Wiener has authored or sponsored in the state Senate include measures to ensure low-cost access to Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis; expand access to medications used for pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis; modernize California’s HIV criminalization laws to make exposure a misdemeanor, on par with penalties for other communicable diseases; create a third, nonbinary gender option on government documents; strengthen protections against discrimination for LGBTQ elders; and prevent California law enforcement from cooperating with out-of-state efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care.

The LGBTQ groups said they would mobilize members and supporters on behalf of Wiener’s candidacy. He faces fellow Democrat Saikat Chakrabarti, who previously served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan.

At least three other Democrats and two Republicans have filed paperwork to run but have not formally launched campaigns. Under California’s primary system, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

Chakrabarti and Wiener are considered early frontrunners, with Chakrabarti drawing support from progressive groups critical of Democratic establishment politics.

“Scott Wiener will be a champion in Congress,” Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “During his time in the California Legislature, he has been relentless in fighting for our community, and he’s ready to go toe-to-toe with the Trump administration and anti-equality forces in Congress to deliver victories for all Californians.”

Wiener expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support he’s received from the organizations.

“This community means so much to me, and I will never stop fighting to defend and uplift it,” he said in a statement. “As MAGA continues to scapegoat and vilify LGBTQ people for the simple, revolutionary act of living authentically, we’ll continue to show the world what resilience looks like.”