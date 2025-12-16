Congress Bans Trans Athletes at Military Academies

Federal lawmakers have passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, a sweeping defense policy bill that includes a new federal ban on transgender women competing on female-designated sports teams at U.S. military service academies.
The ban on transgender athletes was folded into the 3,086-page bill, which authorizes approximately $900 billion in military and national security spending for 2026, according to Mother Jones. The House of Representatives passed the measure by a 312-112 vote, with 94 Democrats and 18 Republicans opposed. The Senate followed with a 75-22 vote, and the bill now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The provision targeting military academies prohibits the Department of Defense from allowing any person “whose sex is male” — defined as “a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth” — to participate in “an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”
Under the ban, males may train or practice with female-designated athletic programs, provided they do not compete against women and do not deprive any female athlete of a roster spot, scholarship, or opportunity to participate in practices or competitions.
The ban is narrower than earlier drafts. It applies only to students enrolled at military academies, meaning transgender athletes from other schools who compete against academy teams will not be barred from competing or from using facilities that align with their gender identity.
The bill also prohibits the Department of Defense from maintaining any office dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion, implementing DEI-related plans, or allowing employee resource or affinity groups organized around “race, color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”
Anti-transgender riders remain in several appropriations bills funding the Labor Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Education Department. One such provision prohibits the use of “any federal funds” to cover gender-affirming care, language that could be interpreted so broadly as to strip federal funding from hospitals that treat transgender patients.
Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor is facing backlash after ordering the removal of rainbow Pride and Trans Pride flag-colored crosswalks from a downtown intersection last month.
The Pride flag crosswalks, the first of their kind in Maryland, were painted in 2018 at the intersection of South Division Street and West and East Market Streets, near the Wicomico River and the city's Riverwalk, as a symbol of support for LGBTQ inclusion.
More than 60 volunteers, most affiliated with the Salisbury chapter of PFLAG, came from across Maryland to help paint the designs. In the years since, PFLAG and local volunteers have repainted the crosswalk as part of Salisbury's Pride Month celebrations.
A year ago, the National LGBTQ Task Force was girding to "hold the line," in a sense. Donald J. Trump had just won the presidential election with a plurality -- 49.8% -- of the popular vote, setting the stage for a January inauguration that would install an administration expected to be oppressively hostile to the country's LGBTQ community, particularly the Transgender community, as well as efforts promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The sweeping scope of that hostility, from discharging all Trans service members from the U.S. military to the pettiness of erasing rainbow crosswalks, transpired at breakneck speed.
William Saki is celebrating his new “GAY” license plate after suing Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles for initially rejecting his request. Saki, who lives in the LGBTQ-friendly Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, argued the plate simply reflected his identity as a gay man and should be protected as free speech.
When Saki previously entered “GAY” into the BMV’s online registration tool, it rejected the request as “Inappropriate/Invalid.” The term had been on a list of nearly 62,000 prohibited plate words since 1996.
Among those terms: "QUEER", "HOMO," and even "LESBIAN."
