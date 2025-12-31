Netflix’s Stranger Things Sparks Anger Over Will’s Coming Out

Netflix’s Stranger Things is facing backlash from viewers after writers devoted the show’s penultimate episode to a storyline in which Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, comes out as gay.

In part because of the negative reaction to the coming-out storyline — which appears in the third of three episodes released on Christmas — Season 5 is now the show’s lowest-rated season, earning a 56% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The episode itself, “The Bridge,” is the lowest-rated of the entire series on IMDb, with a 5.4 score. All other episodes in Season 5 are rated 8.0 or higher.

After the three episodes comprising Volume 2 of Season 5 dropped, fans tore into the series on social media, faulting the penultimate episode — and the season overall — for sloppy writing, repetitive plotting, uneven performances, and an overreliance on dialogue at the expense of action.

“Stranger Things has genuinely become so fucking stupid. Terrible plot. Terrible cliche lazy writing. Terrible acting. Why am I wasting my time with this shit,” wrote one fan on X.

Much of the negativity, however, centered on Will’s coming-out storyline, with some viewers accusing the series of embracing “woke” ideas that they argued spoiled the experience, and others dismissing the plotline as unnecessary and distracting from the show’s larger arc, including the buildup to a final confrontation with Vecna, the series’ primary antagonist.

“How did Stranger Things go from such a great show to the only way they could defeat Vecna is if Will tells everyone he’s gay first,” one X user complained.

“Woke ruins EVERYTHING,” another user tweeted. “Netflix decided to RUIN their most popular show of all-time, Stranger Things, by focusing their final season on Will coming out as a homosexual, promoting the propaganda that Will’s superpowers are because he’s ’embraced his sexuality’ & the villain telling Will that his friends won’t like him if they find out he likes dudes.”

“The Will coming out scene may be the worst in the entirety of ST. Making that the most important plot point for the penultimate episode of the show is such a waste. Plus it was super cringy too. A hard watch,” lamented a third. “And it doesn’t make any sense. [I know] it’s important to Will’s character, but doing it in front of like 15 people in the middle of an apocalypse wasting everyone’s time when he could’ve just told Joyce…just stupid. There’s bigger fish to fry guys.”

During a recent interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Schnapp, who is gay, said he was “crying” after reading the script for Will’s coming-out scene — a sharp contrast to the largely negative reaction from viewers.

“I read it alone in my room, and I was crying, and it really resonated with me,” Schnapp said. “I texted them [the creators], and I was like, ‘This is great. This is awesome.’ I didn’t know if they were ever gonna write that story for Will. They could have just left it up in the air, so getting to finally see it happen was amazing.”

The two-hour series finale of Stranger Things drops on Netflix at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, with select theatrical screenings also planned.