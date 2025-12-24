Nicki Minaj Reaffirms Anti-Trans Views at Turning Point USA Event

In a surprise appearance on Sunday, Nicki Minaj addressed Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025, an annual conference aimed at younger MAGA activists, where she reaffirmed her recent anti-transgender views.

The rapper built her career with the help of a deeply devoted fanbase known as “Barbz,” many of whom are gay men. At the event, the “Super Bass” singer repeated the phrase “Boys, be boys” while seated on stage beside conservative lightning-rod Erika Kirk.

She continued her attacks on California Governor Gavin Newsom at the December 21 event, while offering effusive praise for the president and vice president.

“Don’t be Newscum,” Minaj told the crowd at the conservative conference. “Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president.”

Previously, the singer-songwriter posted a string of tweets ridiculing Newsom for supporting protections for transgender youth during the Trump administration, which has pursued a series of anti-trans policies.

In one post, she depicted the California governor behind jail bars, claiming he was a “career politician at the brink of his moment realigns to become nothing more than a Nicki Minaj ANTI.”

In another post, accompanied by an image of the horror icon “Chucky,” Minaj claimed that Newsom was “running on wanting to see trans kids,” adding that she instead wants to see “HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”

Multiple studies have found that gender identity acceptance and gender-affirming care are associated with lower rates of depression and fewer suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary youth, outcomes that are linked to improved overall well-being.

The appearance also follows Minaj’s recent speech at the United Nations, where she echoed President Trump’s disputed claims that Christians are facing persecution in Nigeria.

Minaj’s remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of her past public support for both her brother and her husband while they faced criminal charges involving sexual assault and other violent crimes.

In December 2015, Page Six reported that Minaj posted bail for her brother, Jelani Maraj, after he was charged with raping a 12-year-old.

In October 2017, Maraj’s attorney, David Schwartz, told Newsday that Minaj supported her brother “absolutely 100 percent” as he faced trial. He was later convicted of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Kenneth Petty, whom Minaj first met in high school and married in 2019, was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995 for an assault the previous year involving his then 16-year-old girlfriend. In 2002, he also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Lamont Robinson.

Comedian D.L. Hughley defended transgender children in a series of social media posts mocking Minaj.

“Nicki Minaj shouldn’t post anything about kids, trans or otherwise,” he said in one TikTok video. “She supports a dude that is on the Epstein list a thousand times. She’s actually married to a registered sex offender, a pedophile.”