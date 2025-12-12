Seattle’s World Cup “Pride Match” Pits Two Anti-Gay Nations

Seattle’s local organizing committee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is moving ahead with a first-of-its-kind “Pride Match” at Lumen Field on June 26, coinciding with the city’s Pride Weekend, even though the scheduled game will feature Iran and Egypt, two countries that criminalize homosexuality.

The Pride-adjacent branding was created by the host city, not FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, which has not endorsed the designation.

When FIFA was planning the match schedule, Seattle was in line to host either New Zealand versus Belgium or Egypt versus Iran on June 26. Vancouver ultimately received the New Zealand-Belgium game, leaving Seattle with Egypt versus Iran, reports Outsports.

Homosexuality is illegal in Iran and punishable by death. In Egypt, while same-sex relations aren’t explicitly outlawed, authorities routinely use public morality, anti-prostitution, and “debauchery” laws to prosecute LGBTQ people, with prison sentences ranging from three months to ten years.

Officials say the logistics of switching the match or rebranding another game as the “Pride Match” are extremely complicated.

Seattle is already hosting the U.S. Men’s National Team match against Australia on June 19, tied to the city’s Juneteenth celebrations. Other group-stage games on June 15 and 24 will feature either Egypt or Qatar, another country that criminalizes homosexuality and can impose prison sentences — and, under sharia courts, the death penalty for Muslims, though that has never been enforced.

The city will also host a round-of-32 match on July 1 and a last-16 match on July 6, but neither date aligns with a recognized holiday or existing Pride celebrations.

“The Pride Match has been scheduled to celebrate and elevate Pride events in Seattle and across the country, and it was planned well in advance,” a spokesperson for the Pride Match Advisory Committee said in a statement to Outsports. “It is a Host City-led expression of Seattle and Washington State’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone belongs: players, fans, residents, and visitors alike.”

Both Egypt and Iran have filed objections with FIFA, demanding that Seattle’s Pride events be canceled and that the match be stripped of its “Pride” branding.

In a letter to FIFA, the Egyptian Football Association argued that the Pride Match events conflict with the country’s “cultural, religious, and social values,” warning that LGBTQ-themed activities could “provoke sensitivities,” according to Seattle NBC affiliate KING-TV.

The head of Iran’s Football Federation called the Pride Match branding “irrational,” saying the country had protested to FIFA and claimed it violates the organization’s longstanding tradition of political neutrality.

In spite of the objections, Seattle FWC26, the city’s organizing committee for the 2026 World Cup, is standing by its plans. The committee’s vice president of communications, Hana Tadesse, said it is “moving forward…with our community programming outside the stadium during Pride weekend and throughout the tournament, partnering with LGBTQ+ leaders, artists and business owners to elevate existing Pride celebrations across Washington.”

FIFA has operational control of stadiums on match days, and there are currently no plans to acknowledge Pride inside the venue.