City Installs Rainbow Bike Racks After Pride Mural Is Paved Over

The city of St. Petersburg has installed 11 rainbow-colored bike racks in response to the removal of several street murals — including a Pride-themed mural — by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The racks were installed in the Grand Central District at Central Avenue and 25th Street, the former location of one of five murals removed at the direction of federal and state authorities.

The mural at Central Avenue and 25th Street featured colored stripes representing the progressive Pride flag and was located just steps from Ride’em Cowboy, one of the city’s best-known LGBTQ nightclubs and a “safe space” for the community, according to Florida Politics.

Other murals targeted for removal included one dedicated to Black history, another featuring abstract geometric shapes, a brightly colored “Common Ground” mural, and one depicting a cross-like design over what appeared to be a target.

Local authorities initially resisted removing the crosswalks, even after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a directive urging governors to eliminate street murals and artwork — including rainbow crosswalks — as part of his “SAFE ROADS” initiative. Duffy has claimed such street art is a “distraction,” a claim disputed by some traffic safety research.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis later issued an executive order calling for the removal of such street art. The Florida Department of Transportation then paved over the crosswalks and roadways, repainting them with traditional markings.

Following community outcry over the decision, city leaders — including St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch — began exploring other ways to honor the lost artwork, ultimately settling on rainbow-colored bike racks, which are not covered by DeSantis’ executive order or Duffy’s “SAFE ROADS” initiative.

Jordan Doyle Walsh, Welch’s chief of staff, told City Council members in an email that the bike rack installation is only one part of the city’s broader response to the removal of the street murals.

“We intend that this small gesture of inclusion and celebration will be a symbol of our resolve to not be silenced,” Walsh wrote.

The city posted a video on Instagram showing workers installing the bike racks, accompanied by a message reading: “Pride on the streets! We’ve just installed 11 Pride-inspired bike racks along Central Ave and 25th St. — a vibrant way to honor the Pride street murals that were removed earlier this year due to state requirements.”

“Love this,” commented one user. “For every action there is a reaction. When the bigots, racists, and homophobes want to play stupid games we just step back, assess, regroup, and come back stronger. We stand [with] our LGBTQ friends.”