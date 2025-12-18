Wisconsin Man Accused of Using Grindr in Catfish Scheme

A Wisconsin man is maintaining his innocence after being accused of using Grindr to carry out a sinister catfishing scheme against another man.

Matthew Huebschman, 32, of Appleton, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of stalking during a December 15 hearing before Outagamie County Judge Carrie Schneider, according to Seehafer News.

Police allege that Huebschman used the gay dating app Grindr to impersonate the victim and invite men to the victim’s home without his knowledge, then watched from a nearby location as the men arrived.

The Appleton Police Department said the alleged scheme continued for more than a year, with multiple men arriving at the victim’s home under false pretenses while Huebschman watched.

“This sustained harassment created a persistent sense of fear and distress for the victim and their household,” police said.

Appleton police arrested Huebschman on October 28 after spotting him watching men arrive at the victim’s home. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for why Huebschman allegedly targeted the victim.

If convicted, Huebschman could face up to three-and-a-half years in prison. WBAY reports that the victim is seeking more than $9,000 in restitution.

Huebschman is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial conference on January 26, 2026.