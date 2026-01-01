Departing NYC Mayor Eric Adams Announces $2 Million for Trans Groups

As one of his final acts in office, outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to distribute $2 million in “emergency funding” to roughly 20 organizations serving transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary New Yorkers.

The grants are intended to counter federal budget cuts and Trump administration efforts to block LGBTQ organizations — particularly those serving transgender people — from receiving federal funding, reports Gay City News.

The funding, the first of its kind in the nation, will be administered by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The money is intended to support community organizations providing services to gender-diverse communities, including “health and wellness, legal advocacy, youth and family support, safety and crisis response, community building, and economic empowerment,” according to the release.

Eligible groups can receive up to $92,000 each, to be used for staffing, travel, supplies, or services — provided that most of the people they serve are transgender, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary.

CitizensNYC, a nonprofit that acts as an intermediary between the city and applicants to help disburse funding, is partnering with the city on the program, though city officials will ultimately decide which organizations receive grants.

Organizations seeking funding must submit an application by Monday, January 5, at 5 p.m.

Adams’ last-minute pledge comes as a welcome development for community-based organizations serving transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people, many of which struggle to maintain stable funding and have increasingly come under attack from conservative and populist-leaning critics who oppose public spending on LGBTQ-related services. The Trump administration has also made clear its intent to deny or rescind federal funds from organizations serving sexual and gender minority communities.

Trump has issued several executive orders seeking to slash funding for LGBTQ organizations that serve transgender people, recognize transgender identity as valid, or engage in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In September, for instance, the Trump administration announced it was canceling roughly $36 million in funding to New York City in retaliation for the city’s nondiscrimination policies protecting transgender and gender-diverse communities. The city sued the administration in an effort to restore the funding.

More recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed rules threatening to strip Medicare and Medicaid funds from health providers that offer gender-affirming care to transgender youth, a move critics describe as coercive.

“There are essential services at stake for this community,” First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro said in a statement, citing the need created by existing and proposed federal budget cuts. “Therefore, it was an imperative for us to take action and fill that need.”