Capital Pride Alliance Expands Board With 13 New Members

Capital Pride Alliance, the organization behind D.C.’s annual “Pride in the Nation’s Capital” celebration, has selected 13 new members to join its board of directors.

The new members will serve alongside the existing 12 board members, collectively making decisions on behalf of the organization. The expanded board will support Capital Pride Alliance’s strategic priorities, including year-round programming, strengthening community partnerships, advancing accessibility and equity efforts, and supporting one of the nation’s largest annual Pride celebrations.

In a press release, Capital Pride touted that the new board is one of the largest and most diverse in the organization’s history, with members bringing experience in community and LGBTQ advocacy, nonprofit leadership, business development, arts and culture, and public service.

The newly appointed members of Capital Pride Alliance’s Board of Directors are Ava Elaine Bagley, James Cerasia, Rubi Flores, Bob Gilchrist, Samantha Hurley, Samantha Johnson, Don Jodrey, John Marsh, SC Nealy, Zion Peters, Thomas Pitchford, Kaniya Walker, and Shane Westmoreland.

The returning board members are Kim Baker, Taylor Chandler, Robert Code, Anna Jinkerson, Anthony Musa, Dai Nguyen, Lukas Pietrzak, Giovanni Rocco, Natalie Thompson, Vernon Wall, Jody Wright, and Robert York.

“Capital Pride is entering an exciting new chapter, sustained by the collective strength, dedication, and diversity of our leadership,” said Anna Jinkerson, chair of the Capital Pride Alliance Board.

“Our board’s expansion demonstrates our ongoing commitment to CPA’s mission and addresses the unique challenges facing our community in a world that is challenging our existence,” said Ryan Bos, CEO and president of the Capital Pride Alliance. “Our returning and new board members will bring experience, passion, and new ideas that will help us expand our Pride365 initiatives and welcome all to future Capital Pride celebrations.”