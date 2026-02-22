Capital Pride to Unveil 2026 Theme at Reveal Party

The Capital Pride Alliance, producer of the annual Capital Pride celebration, is inviting community members to its annual “Capital Pride Reveal” at 7 p.m. on February 26 at the Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel.

The party serves as the official kickoff to a year of Pride-themed festivities, culminating in a parade, festival, and concert on June 20 and 21. It will be the 51st Pride celebration in the nation’s capital.

At the Reveal Party, organizers will unveil a theme that ties together the upcoming year’s festivities. The evening’s program features updates, insights into future programming, and announcements from Pride’s diversity partners, including AAPI Pride, DC Black Pride, DC Latinx Pride, Military Pride, Silver Pride, Trans Pride Washington DC, Women’s Pride, and Youth Pride.

Tickets range from $50 to $100 and include food from a variety of “culinary tasting stations,” as well as an open bar. The event will feature music by DJ Honey and live performances from Miss Capital Pride Shelita Ramen, Mx. Capital Pride Sirène Noir Sidora Jackson, and Mr. Capital Pride Jackson B. Knight.

“We want to bring everyone together, after the winter slump, to have all of us in community, celebrating together another beautiful year of just being ourselves,” said Marquia Parnell, director of marketing and communications for the Capital Pride Alliance.

Capital Pride festivities draw several hundred thousand visitors to the D.C. each June.

The Capital Pride Reveal Party is Feb. 26 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at The Schuyler at The Hamilton Hotel, 1001 14th St. NW. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.capitalpride.org/e/pride-reveal-26.