9% of U.S. Adults Identify as LGBTQ, Gallup Finds

About 9% of U.S. adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or something other than heterosexual, according to new polling from Gallup.

That figure is unchanged from 2024 — but remains higher than the 7% who identified as LGBTQ between 2021 and 2023. The findings are based on combined data from more than 13,000 telephone interviews conducted nationwide in 2025.

Overall, 86% of adults identified as heterosexual, 9% as LGBTQ, and 5% declined to answer questions about sexual orientation or gender identity.

Bisexual people make up the largest share of the LGBTQ population. About 5.3% of all U.S. adults — roughly 58.6% of LGBTQ respondents — identify as bisexual. Another 1.6% identify as gay (17.4% of the LGBTQ community), 1.4% as lesbian (about 16%), and 1.1% as transgender (12.1%). An additional 0.5% identify as another identity within the LGBTQ spectrum, such as queer or pansexual.

Bisexual identification has risen sharply since 2020, when 3.1% of adults said they were bisexual. Other LGBTQ identities have also ticked up in recent years.

As in previous Gallup analyses, younger generations are driving the increase. Nearly one in four adults ages 18 to 29 — 23% — identify as LGBTQ, including 16% who identify as bisexual. In that age group, 3% identify as transgender, 2.9% as lesbian, and 2.5% as gay.

Among adults ages 30 to 49, 10.4% identify as LGBTQ — 5.6% bisexual, 2.1% gay, 1.5% lesbian, and 1.3% transgender. Identification drops sharply among older Americans. Just 3.1% of those ages 50 to 64 and 2.3% of those 65 and older identify as LGBTQ. Fewer than 0.5% of adults over 50 identify as transgender.

Women are more likely than men to identify as LGBTQ — largely because women are more likely to identify as bisexual. Overall, 10.5% of women and 5.6% of men identify as LGBTQ. Among nonbinary respondents, 86.2% identify as LGBTQ.

Political affiliation also correlates strongly with LGBTQ identification. About 14.2% of Democrats and 10.3% of independents identify as LGBTQ, compared to just 1.9% of Republicans — a gap Gallup attributes in part to partisan differences over same-sex marriage, nondiscrimination laws, and related rights issues.

People of color are slightly more likely than white adults to identify as LGBTQ. While 8.3% of white adults identify as LGBTQ, the figure rises to 9.9% among Black adults and 10.7% among Hispanic adults. The differences are largely driven by bisexual identification rates. When it comes to gender identity, 1.6% of Hispanic adults identify as transgender, compared to 1% of white adults and 0.7% of Black adults.

Geography also plays a role. City residents are the most likely to identify as LGBTQ, at 10.9% — including 6.4% who identify as bisexual, 2% as gay, 1.8% as lesbian, and 1.2% as transgender.

By comparison, 8.7% of suburban residents identify as LGBTQ, while 7% of those living in small towns or rural areas do so. Notably, the percentage of small-town and rural residents who identify as transgender — 1.2% — matches the rate among city residents, even as overall LGBTQ identification remains lower outside urban areas.