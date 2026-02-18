Out German Referee Assaulted After Viral Proposal to Boyfriend

Pascal Kaiser, a bisexual German football referee, proposed to his boyfriend, Moritz, at Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion ahead of a January 30 match between 1. FC Köln and VfL Wolfsburg, which ended in a 1-0 victory. Nearly 50,000 spectators witnessed the moment, which was widely shared online, according to the British magazine Attitude.
During the proposal, Kaiser emphasized queer visibility in sport, saying he wanted people to see “a man loving a man in football.” The video became one of FC Köln’s most-liked Instagram Reels, with the team calling it a “special moment.” It has received more than 184,000 likes.
In the days after the proposal went viral, Kaiser received threats tied to it, including messages referencing his home address, according to the French newspaper L’Équipe. He said he contacted police, who sent officers to patrol the area around his Cologne home but advised there was no immediate danger.
About 20 minutes after speaking with police, Kaiser says he went into his garden to smoke a cigarette and found three men waiting for him. He says they attacked him, leaving him with an injury to his right eye.
Kaiser’s lawyer, Moritz Lange, told German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle that Kaiser — who posted a photo of his bruised face on Instagram — was admitted to the hospital after the assault. Lange said that prior to the attack, Kaiser had received a message reading: “We see you and follow you. Just wait until the police are no longer there.”
Police said the motives for the attack remain unclear, adding that Germany’s security services are aware of the case and are examining it as a potential hate crime motivated by homophobia.
After the proposal went viral, a local Cologne bar accused Kaiser of fraud during his time working there — allegations he denied. Lange said the bar publicized Kaiser’s home address in retaliation, which the bar denies, according to Deutsche Welle.
Spanish politician and LGBTQ activist Carla Antonelli shared an image of Kaiser’s bruised face from his Instagram account.
“Terrible message, if you make yourself visible, we’ll put you in the closet,” she wrote.
Kaiser, one of the few openly LGBTQ referees in professional European football, alongside Ryan Atkin and James Adcock of the United Kingdom. “I see this as my mission: to create visibility. To be a voice. And to encourage people who aren’t yet brave enough to speak up,” he told the German queer news outlet Schwulissimolast year.
“I know how lonely it can be to think you’re the only one. I want no one to have to feel that way again,” he said, speaking about the isolation that can accompany coming out.
He also urged closeted players to give football a chance despite concerns about homophobia in the sport.
“Don’t let outdated notions of masculinity or stupid comments convince you that you don’t belong here,” he said. “Because you don’t just have a place — your presence changes the space. Maybe it won’t always be easy. Maybe you’ll hear things that hurt. But you’ll also experience how strong you truly are.”
GLAAD has released new data showing that 1,042 anti-LGBTQ incidents were reported across 47 states and the District of Columbia in 2025 -- a 5% increase over the previous year, according to the organization’s ALERT Desk Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Reporting Tracker.
Anti-LGBTQ incidents were defined as "an act of harassment, threat(s), vandalism, and/or assault against an individual, group, and/or organization," with explicit evidence of anti-LGBTQ bias as a motivating factor.
The incidents included 128 acts of hateful vandalism, 76 violent assaults, 22 threats of mass violence, and 15 arson attempts.
Grindr will disable its location feature and roll out additional privacy protections for users staying at the Olympic Village during the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
The company announced the stepped-up security measures on its blog, saying the changes are intended to protect LGBTQ athletes -- particularly those from countries where homosexuality is criminalized or punishable by death -- from what it described as "real safety risks."
"Grindr shows users who's nearby and how far away they are," the blog post read. "In most contexts, that's useful. In the Olympic Village where thousands of athletes are packed into a small area, those same features may become a liability.
A 47-year-old Colorado man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to run over a lesbian couple with his vehicle and ramming their truck as they tried to escape.
As reported by CBS News, Vitalie Oprea took his parents' vehicle without permission on February 19, 2023, and was driving near the intersection of East Arapahoe Road and South Liverpool Street in Aurora when he spotted two women kissing.
Witnesses told police that Oprea became enraged, yelling at the couple and making obscene gestures before making a U-turn into oncoming traffic and driving toward them.
