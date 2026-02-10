Trump Administration Removes Pride Flag at Stonewall

In what has become a familiar pattern, the Trump administration once again took aim at the LGBTQ community by removing a Pride flag from a flagpole at the Stonewall National Monument.

The historic site, designated a national monument by former President Barack Obama in 2016, spans 7.7 acres and encompasses the Stonewall Inn, Christopher Park, and several nearby streets and sidewalks. Portions of the site are also protected as both a New York City landmark and a New York state historical site.

The removal of the rainbow-colored Pride flag follows federal guidance issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior barring the display of so-called “non-agency” flags within the National Park System. The memo, issued last month, states that “only the U.S. flag and other congressionally or departmentally authorized flags are flown on NPS-managed flagpoles, with limited exceptions.”

“Any changes to flag displays are made to ensure consistency with that guidance,” the National Park Service told The New York Times regarding the flag’s removal from the nation’s only national monument specifically recognizing the history of the LGBTQ Pride movement.

It remains unclear who removed the flag or when it was taken down.

The flag’s removal is the latest in a series of symbolic moves by the Trump administration targeting diversity and inclusion efforts. It mirrors a U.S. State Department order issued last year requiring that only U.S. flags be flown at American embassies and consulates worldwide — reversing a Biden-era policy that permitted the display of Pride and “Black Lives Matter” flags.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, defended the directive as guidance for site managers on procedures for displaying “non-agency flags” at national parks.

The department told The New York Times that flagpoles at buildings controlled by the General Services Administration and the Department of the Interior “are not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public.”

However, the directive also includes several exemptions, including flags displayed for historical context — a category that could apply to the Pride flag — as well as flags used in historic re-enactments and flags of Tribal nations affiliated with national parks.

The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar on Christopher Street, marks the spot where the Stonewall Uprising — long considered the seminal event in the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement — took place in June 1969. The uprising was prompted by a police raid on the bar.

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has taken steps to diminish LGBTQ visibility at the Stonewall National Monument. Last year, the National Park Service removed the word “transgender” from prominent sections of the monument’s official website. Later that year, the agency removed the word “bisexual” from parts of the site, only to reverse course after public outcry.

LGBTQ advocates, allies, and New York politicians condemned the move as yet another swipe at the LGBTQ community by the Trump administration.

Tyler Hack, executive director of the Christopher Street Project, said the flag’s removal served a single purpose: “to further erase queer and trans people from public life.”

Cathy Renna, communications director for the National LGBTQ Task Force, said the flag’s removal is “another reminder that efforts to chip away at LGBTQ+ visibility are happening in real time.”

“What stands at Stonewall is more than a landmark; it’s sacred ground rooted in resistance, liberation, and the legacy of trans and queer trailblazers who changed the course of history,” she said.

Brandon Wolf, national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, noted that the Stonewall Inn & Visitors Centers are privately owned and remain free to fly Pride flags, regardless of what the administration orders.

“The Trump administration is obsessed with trying to suffocate the joy and pride that Americans have for their communities,” Wolf said. “For over a year, they’ve been on a witch hunt, targeting rainbow crosswalks, pride flags, Black Lives Matter murals, and throwing a tantrum about a Super Bowl performance they couldn’t control. But they will fail.”

“The mean-spiritedness of the Trump administration seems to know no bounds,” Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said in a statement. “But we as a community are not going to take it standing by idly as our history, and by extension our human rights, are attempted to be erased.”

Hoylman-Sigal, who is gay, said he and other elected officials plan to raise the Pride flag at the monument on Thursday.

“We may be prevented from doing so,” he said. “But if we don’t seize this moment, and this outrage, I think we’ll let down generations of queer activists.”