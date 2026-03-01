Capital Pride 2026 Theme: “Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!”

At its annual reveal party, the Capital Pride Alliance unveiled the theme for 2026 Capital Pride: “Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!”

The theme is rooted in what the organization calls “the undeniable truth that our existence is not up for debate,” and serves as a call for the community to “live loudly and proudly, stand firm against injustice and erasure, and embody the collective strength that has always defined the LGBTQ+ community.”

“This year’s theme is both a declaration and a demand,” said Ryan Bos, CEO and president of the Capital Pride Alliance, in a statement. “‘Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!’ reflects the resilience of our community and our responsibility to protect the progress we’ve made. As we look toward our nation’s 250th anniversary, we affirm that LGBTQ+ people have always been and always will be a part of the United States’ history, and we will continue shaping its future with strength and resolve.”

The selection of the theme comes at a time when the political environment is openly hostile to displays of LGBTQ identity, particularly transgender identity and people who refuse to conform to traditional gender norms.

Since taking office last year, President Donald Trump has issued executive orders denying transgender existence, barring transgender people from military service, removing sexual orientation and gender identity from federal surveys, restricting access to gender-affirming care, and prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity — among other actions targeting LGBTQ people.

Pride’s theme encourages attendees to speak out against efforts to erase identity or roll back recognition of LGBTQ rights.

“Pride has always been rooted in protest, and we are calling on our community to show up fully, stand firm in truth, and move forward together with courage,” said Marquia Parnell, director of marketing and communications for the Capital Pride Alliance.

At the Hamilton Hotel, where the theme was unveiled, organizers also spotlighted several Pride-related events set for June 12 to 21, a 10-day stretch when celebrations in the nation’s capital reach their apex.

Among the events scheduled during that stretch are the Capital Pride Honors, a Capital Pride Pool Party, the RIOT! Opening Party, the Crack of Noon Brunch, the 17th Street Block Party, the “Saturday Night Main Event” party, the Capital Pride Women’s Party, and the Cherry After Hours Party. The celebration culminates with the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 20, followed by the Capital Pride Festival and Concert on Sunday, June 21.