Florida Woman Accused of Cutting Child Over “Gay” Discord Posts

A Florida woman has been arrested on a felony child abuse charge after allegedly cutting a young family member with a knife upon discovering messages indicating he is gay.

According to South Florida TV station WPLG, police began investigating Grether Leidy Guadarramas Pena, 41, after the boy told a teacher what had happened at his home on March 14. The teacher then reported the incident to authorities.

An arrest report from the Florida City Police Department states that the boy — whose age was not specified — told detectives his brother discovered Discord messages about his sexual orientation and took the computer away. The brother then gave it to another family member, who “made him stand facing the wall” until Guadarramas arrived home.

“Once [Guadarramas] arrived, she observed ‘gay’ things on his Discord account,” an officer wrote in the report. “She then grabbed him by the arm and took him into the kitchen.”

The boy told police that Guadarramas “grabbed a knife and held his arm against the counter,” calling for another family member to hold his hand down, according to the report. The person initially complied but pushed her away after realizing she was cutting the child with the knife. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, is not facing charges.

Police also allege that Guadarramas cut the boy’s hair with scissors as punishment.

Officers responded to the home on March 18, but Guadarramas and the other family member “refused to speak” about the incident. She was later arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse.

On March 19, a Miami-Dade County Court judge found probable cause for the charge against Guadarramas, who remains in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.