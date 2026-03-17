Miss International Queen USA Finals Head to Atlantic City

Miss International Queen USA, one of the nation’s largest competitions for transgender women, is bringing its national finals to Atlantic City later this month. The two-night event, set for March 26 and 27 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, blends glamour and advocacy with a focus on visibility in the historic pageant town.

Among the contestants is Veronica Sibal, a registered nurse representing the DMV area. A mental health advocate within the transgender community, she sees the pageant as an important platform.

“I have seen firsthand how critical mental health support is, especially for marginalized communities,” Sibal said. “My pageant journey has become a platform to highlight these challenges and promote compassion, inclusion, and access to care.”

Originally from the Philippines, where she says pageants are like a national sport, Sibal began competing in 2016. She sees Miss International Queen USA as an opportunity to merge her healthcare experience with her advocacy, aiming to “transcend compassion into our communities.”

The Miss International Queen pageant system originated in Thailand and is billed as the world’s premier pageant for transgender women. The U.S. competition selects the nation’s representative for the international finals. This year’s theme, “A Portrait of Possibility,” casts contestants as living works of art, each shaping their own story through leadership and authenticity.

The Atlantic City event kicks off with Preliminary Night on Thursday, March 26, featuring state costumes and talent. The competition concludes with Coronation Night on Friday, March 27, when contestants compete in swimsuit and evening gown categories before the final on-stage question.

At the end of the night, reigning queen Midori Monét, who went on to win the international title in 2025, will crown her successor. The winner will receive a prize package and represent the United States on the global stage in Thailand.

For those interested in attending, hotel details and ticket information for both Preliminary Night and Coronation Night are available at www.bethetransformationalchange.org.