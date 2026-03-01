Miss J. Alexander Reveals 2022 Stroke, GoFundMe Launched

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Miss J. Alexander after the America’s Next Top Model alum revealed he suffered a devastating stroke that left him partially paralyzed.

Alexander, the queer model and runway coach best known as a judge on the long-running franchise, disclosed in the Netflix documentary Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model that he experienced a stroke in December 2022 that left him unable to walk or speak.

He spent five weeks in a coma and underwent a year and a half of intensive rehabilitation, enduring additional mini-strokes and seizures that required further hospitalizations. He has since regained his speech but remains unable to walk.

“For the past three years, Miss J. has been bravely fighting his way back and struggling to live independently. We are hoping to secure full-time, round-the-clock care and help with the on-going regular physical, speech, and occupational therapies,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Your donation — no matter the size — will go toward rehabilitation services, in-home care, medical bills, and essential living costs incurred on this long road of recovery.”

The campaign has raised more than $31,000 so far.

The documentary arrives as America’s Next Top Model faces renewed scrutiny, with critics revisiting the beauty standards it promoted, the treatment of contestants, and several controversial or culturally insensitive challenges.

Some viewers may not have known about Alexander’s health struggles after his contract was not renewed ahead of cycle 19 — reportedly at the network’s request. His candid appearance in the documentary, detailing behind-the-scenes tensions, has prompted some to see him as one of the show’s casualties.

As reported by The Blast, an Instagram user questioned organizer Steven Grossman about launching the fundraiser, citing his status as a Hollywood manager and producer.

“Because he kept it private for years until the Netflix documentary came out and it wasn’t my news to share,” Grossman replied. “For clarity though I’ve never repped Miss J. He’s just a friend.”