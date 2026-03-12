Trump Demands Anti-Trans Measures Be Added to SAVE Act

President Donald Trump has threatened to bring the government to a standstill by refusing to sign any legislation until Congress passes the SAVE America Act, a bill requiring voters to prove their citizenship.

The bill, approved by the U.S. House of Representatives last month, is currently stalled in the Senate. It would require voters to prove their citizenship by submitting a U.S. passport or birth certificate matching the name on their voter ID when registering and present valid photo identification before casting a ballot. The measure would also require states to share voter information with the Department of Homeland Security to verify citizenship.

Critics say the bill would create additional hurdles for American citizens, nearly half of whom do not possess a passport, while others may have difficulty accessing birth certificates or other documents needed to prove their citizenship. Others warn it could disenfranchise people whose names at birth do not match their current legal names — including married women, people who have changed their names, and transgender individuals.

The measure, opposed by Senate Democrats, already faced a difficult path because it lacks the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster. In a Truth Social post, Trump also demanded additional provisions be added to the bill.

Trump also wants the bill expanded to ban most mail-in ballots, allowing them only for military members, voters with serious illnesses or disabilities, or people traveling out of state on Election Day.

He is also insisting the bill include a nationwide ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports and a nationwide ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

In the post, Trump wrote that the bill “supersedes everything else” and that “I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION.”

Trump endorsed changing Senate rules to force Democrats to deploy a “talking filibuster,” in which opponents must remain on the Senate floor and continue speaking to stall passage. Under current rules, most legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and advance to a final vote. Changing those rules would require broad support or the use of the so-called “nuclear option,” allowing a simple majority to end debate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) rejected Trump’s demand, saying there is not enough support among senators to change the filibuster rules.

“The votes aren’t there, one, to nuke the filibuster, and the votes aren’t there for a talking filibuster. It’s just a reality,” Thune said Tuesday. “I’m the person who has to deliver sometimes the not-so-good news that the math doesn’t add up, but those are the facts and there’s no getting around it.”

Thune also noted that for Trump’s preferred version of the bill to pass, the House — currently on recess — would first have to draft a new measure including the president’s additional demands, including the anti-trans provisions.

Caius Willingham, a senior policy analyst at Advocates for Trans Equality, said there is not enough support in the Senate to attach the anti-transgender measures to the voter ID bill.

“It seems as if he believes that attaching these anti-trans riders to the SAVE America Act would improve its chances in the Senate,” he told The 19th. “Putting those riders into the SAVE America Act would actually turn off more senators than it would inspire them.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) signaled Democrats will not back down, writing in a post on X: “If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate. Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any circumstances.”

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) was dismissive of the president’s threat to grind government to a halt, suggesting that Congress under Republican control isn’t accomplishing much anyway.

“Congress ain’t passing any bills anyway so,” he wrote on X, adding a shrug emoji.