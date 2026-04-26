FCC Floats Warning Labels for Transgender TV Content

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr is seeking public input on whether television programs that address transgender issues or feature trans or nonbinary characters should carry warning labels.

The FCC oversees broadcast and cable TV companies and helps shape the ratings system that guides parents on whether shows are appropriate for children.

In 1996, Congress gave TV companies the option to create their own voluntary ratings system or adopt one imposed by the FCC. The companies chose to create their own system, forming the TV Oversight Management Board, which developed the TV Parental Guidelines still used today for cable, satellite, and streaming services.

The law also required TV manufacturers to develop technology — commonly known as the V-chip — allowing parents to block violent, sexual, or otherwise age-inappropriate content.

Under the current system, programs are rated TV-Y for all children, TV-Y7 for those 7 and older, and TV-G for general audiences. Shows requiring parental guidance or intended for adults are rated TV-PG, TV-14, or TV-MA. Content descriptors may also be added to flag sexually suggestive dialogue (D), fantasy violence (FV), coarse language (L), sexual situations (S), or violence (V).

According to a public notice, the FCC is seeking input on potential changes to the ratings system that could add warnings for content or characters related to gender identity.

“Recently, parents have raised concerns that controversial gender identity issues are being included or promoted in children’s programs without providing any disclosure or transparency to parents,” the notice reads. “Specifically, the industry guidelines that parents rely on are rating shows with transgender and gender non-binary programming as appropriate for children and young children, and doing so without providing this information to parents, thereby undermining the ability of parents to make informed choices for their families.”

The notice asks whether the TV Oversight Management Board reflects a range of “family values” and whether to add representatives from faith-based organizations, a move critics say could shift the board toward social conservatives seeking to influence the ratings system.

The notice also seeks feedback on whether existing content descriptions are sufficient, the accuracy of current ratings, how complaints are handled, and whether streaming platforms apply age-appropriateness standards more loosely.

The public comment period closes May 22. Anyone can submit feedback through the FCC’s Comment Filing System under MB Docket No. 19-41, and the agency is required to review all submissions.

In an April 22 post on X, Carr said parents have complained of “ratings creep” over the years.

“Specifically, they argue that New York & Hollywood programmers are promoting controversial issues in kids programming without providing any transparency or disclosures to parents,” Carr wrote. “This undermines the whole point of the law and the ratings system parents rely on.”

Anna Gomez, the FCC’s lone Democratic commissioner, told Politico that most Americans are more concerned about affordability than about gender identity warnings in TV ratings.

“The FCC’s own record shows the existing system is working fine,” Gomez said. “The most recent annual report found only 11 pieces of public correspondence relevant to the board’s work, and spot checks turned up just two instances where a rating actually needed to be changed. This is a solution in search of a problem, and another example of this Commission prioritizing culture war politics over the real issues that affect consumers every day.”

Critics say the move is another effort by the Trump administration to weaponize transgender issues, using the FCC to crack down on content it deems objectionable, with broader implications for future restrictions.

As reported by transgender journalist Erin Reed on her Erin in the Morning Substack, the FCC retains significant leverage over broadcast networks and their parent companies, many of which also operate streaming platforms.

Carr has seemingly enjoyed wielding that power, threatening last month to pull the licenses of TV networks that air so-called “fake news” about the Iran war — in other words, coverage that does not portray the Trump administration in a favorable light or align with the U.S. government’s official spin on the conflict.

Last year, Carr allegedly pressured ABC’s parent company, Disney, to remove comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel from the airwaves over a monologue about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, in which Kimmel joked that President Donald Trump did not seem overly saddened by the death of someone he had called a “friend.”

According to Reed, Carr’s actions appear to be “an attempt to extend ‘Don’t Say Gay’-style policies — which have restricted discussion of LGBTQ+ people in classrooms across red states — to national television ratings.”

“If networks bow to this pressure, the impact on LGBTQ+ programming could be enormous,” Reed wrote. “Transgender and nonbinary characters in children’s television are already vanishingly rare…. Youth shows could see what little representation remains stripped out entirely, as networks preemptively remove trans and nonbinary characters rather than risk a ratings penalty or government scrutiny.”