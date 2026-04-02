Gay Reality TV Couple Attacked in Violent Road Rage

A gay couple who star in a fashion-focused reality TV series have shared video of an unknown man attacking their car in an apparent fit of extreme road rage.

Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu, who co-host the Amazon Prime series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills and the Undressed podcast, say they were driving on Sunday, March 29, between 9:20 and 9:30 a.m. when, while stopped at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Vine Street in Hollywood, the driver of a gray Toyota 4Runner with a roof rack blocked their vehicle.

“[The driver] drove on the wrong side of the road, pulled in front of us diagonal, and trapped our car,” Simpson, who recorded the interaction, told KABC. “We couldn’t turn left. We couldn’t turn right. We couldn’t go forward. We did not know what was going on.”

Simpson and Atteu sat stunned as the man exited his vehicle, approached their car, and punched and kicked the driver’s side window and door.

“He gave me this death glare, like, literally, I thought he was going to kill us,” he said.

In the video, Simpson can be heard telling Atteu to lock the doors and call the police.

Atteu, who was driving, feared the man would harm them if he managed to break into the car.

“I thought, ‘If this man is going back to the car, he’s going to get something… I’m dead. I’m literally… dead.’ This is that moment where I’m faced with that fear of, ‘I’m just going to die here. This is it,” he recalled.

After failing to smash through the window, the driver returned to his car and left the scene, leaving blood on the vehicle where his hand had struck it.

The couple followed the man’s vehicle for several miles, despite a 911 dispatcher warning them not to. “I wanted the license plate,” Simpson said.

Atteu claims the man ran multiple red lights and stop signs as they followed him, even though there appeared to be children in the car. “As much as I could see, there was someone in the passenger seat holding a baby,” he said.

It remains unclear what triggered the man’s behavior.