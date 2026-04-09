Grindr Hosts First White House Correspondents’ Dinner Party

Grindr will host its first-ever party tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the annual Washington gathering celebrating the First Amendment and the media.

Hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association, the dinner raises money for journalism scholarships while bringing together media figures, politicians, business leaders, and celebrities for a night of networking and entertainment.

Historically, the event — often dubbed the “Nerd Prom” — features a stand-up comedian roasting political and media figures, along with a comedic speech, either live or videotaped, by the sitting president.

President Donald Trump — who famously does not have a sense of humor about being mocked — has not attended the dinner during either of his two terms in office. However, as reported by The Hill last month, Trump said he plans to attend this year’s gala at the Washington Hilton on April 25, vowing in a Truth Social post to make the gathering the “greatest, hottest, and most spectacular dinner, of any kind, ever!”

Pre-dinner receptions and post-dinner parties hosted by media organizations have sprouted up around the main event, offering Washington insiders a chance to “see and be seen” while mingling with journalists, politicos, and administration officials.

According to The Hill, Grindr’s “White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend Party” will take place at a secret location in Washington’s swanky Georgetown neighborhood. The event promises to “bring together policymakers, journalists, and LGBTQ community leaders as we toast the First Amendment” — which also protects freedom of association.

“Grindr represents a global community with real stakes in Washington. The issues being debated here — HIV funding, privacy and online safety, LGBTQ+ family rights — are daily life for our community,” Joe Hack, Grindr’s head of global government affairs, told The Hill‘s “In the Know” reporter Judy Kurtz.

“Nobody does connections like Grindr, and WHCD weekend is the most iconic place in the country to make them. We figured it was time to host,” Hack added.

A Grindr spokesperson did not respond to follow-up inquiries from Metro Weekly.