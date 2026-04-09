Kentucky Effort to Ban Transgender Teachers Fails

A Kentucky bill that sought to bar transgender people from teaching has failed.

State Sen. Gex (“Jay”) Williams (R-Verona) introduced SB 351 in early March to prevent transgender people from obtaining or keeping teaching certifications.

Under the bill, anyone reported to state education officials as potentially transgender would have been required to undergo medical exams and submit the results to obtain or renew a teaching license.

The bill also would have barred teaching certificates for anyone “who has been treated for or diagnosed with any disorder that is excluded from the American with Disabilities Act of 1990 by a licensed medical professional, as these disorders were defined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders [DSM] at the time.”

That means anyone identifying as transgender — which in 1990 was still classified as a “mental disorder” — would be barred from teaching. Health professionals examining applicants would also be required, based on those 1990 DSM definitions, to classify transgender people as “mentally ill” and therefore ineligible for certification.

Williams’ initial bill stalled without a hearing and was withdrawn. He later tried to revive it by introducing an amendment incorporating its language into HB 759 — an unrelated measure dealing with alternative teaching certifications — in a maneuver known as “piggybacking.”

According to Queer Kentucky, piggybacking is against Senate rules, and sources told the LGBTQ news outlet those rules would be enforced.

On March 31, lawmakers removed HB 759 from the consent calendar but never added it to the orders of the day for a full floor vote, preventing the amendment from being formally ruled out of order.

By the night of April 1 — the deadline for passing veto-proof bills — HB 759 had not been given a vote. Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, a longtime LGBTQ ally, would have been certain to veto any bill restricting transgender people from serving as teachers.

Lawmakers still could have pushed through a vote on the measure during the two final days of the legislative session, April 6 and April 7, but did not choose to do so. Furthermore, even if the bill had passed, a Beshear veto would have killed it, and lawmakers would be out of time to hold a vote on overriding that veto.

Lawmakers could still have pushed through a vote during the final two days of the session, April 6 and April 7, but did not. Even if the bill had passed, a Beshear veto would have killed it, leaving lawmakers no time to override it.

The bill’s failure means that, for the first time in years, Kentucky has not passed any new anti-LGBTQ laws during a legislative session. Earlier this year, Kentucky Republicans introduced several such measures, including an anti-transgender bathroom bill, a bill seeking to criminalize drag performances, and one allowing medical providers to deny care based on religious “conscience” objections. None gained traction.

However, as Aleksandra Vaca of Transitics notes, Williams’ attempt to bar transgender people from teaching — and his efforts to avoid transparency while doing so — helped sink the underlying teacher certification reform bill.

“Put a different way, Williams appears to have traded the education of hundreds of thousands of kids for a chance at passing a radical anti-trans proposal,” Vaca said.