LGBTQ Student-Athletes Speak Out on Identity and Sports

“We seek to celebrate and try to lift up as many students as we can,” says Charles Roth, chair of the Team DC Scholarship Committee. Each year, Team DC, an umbrella organization for LGBTQ sports clubs across the region, awards $2,500 scholarships to several area high school student-athletes to support their college education.

The scholarships will be handed out at Team DC’s annual Night of Champions Gala, taking place on Saturday, April 18, at the Georgetown Marriott. The evening, which features a reception, dinner, and both silent and live auctions, raises critical support for the organization and its year-round community efforts.

This year’s seven scholarship recipients are Spencer Doll of West Springfield High School; Sonora Hale of Jackson-Reed High School; Aliyah Ibikunle of McKinley Technology High School; Zayivion Wallace of Archbishop Carroll High School; Amelia Wright of School Without Walls High School; James Luo of Richard Montgomery High School; and Maddie McManus of Chevy Chase High School.

Each year, recipients are selected from dozens of applicants. Recently, Roth has noticed submissions coming from outside the DMV region, including Indiana, North Dakota, Texas, Iowa, and Pennsylvania, prompting internal discussions about potentially expanding the program in the future.

Meanwhile, Roth says, “I’m very proud of what Team DC and our community is able to do. And I only hope and I know that this scholarship program will continue.”

Metro Weekly asked the recipients about their experiences as out athletes in high school sports, including any encounters with homophobia, as well as their thoughts on HBO’s hockey romance Heated Rivalry and their individual sports heroes. Their responses are nothing short of inspiring.

How easy or hard was it to be out in your high school?

SPENCER: DOLL, 17, Gay, West Springfield High School, Springfield, Va., Cheerleader: Being out in high school was like walking a tightrope on a windy night. On one hand, you had moments where you felt scared of being chased down the halls, hearing whispers, or even being threatened, and these could really shake my confidence. But then, there were these shining pockets of love and acceptance from certain people who saw my true self and appreciated it. It was a balance of pain and pride, but that mix made the journey something I would keep with me forever.

SONORA HALE, 17, Lesbian, Jackson-Reed High School, Washington, D.C., Soccer: It was very easy for me to be out in high school. I transferred schools my junior year from Basis DC to Jackson-Reed, but both schools were always super LGBTQ-friendly and I always felt comfortable to be myself at both. Despite being very obviously queer and gender-nonconforming, I was always treated the same as everyone else.

MADDIE MCMANUS, 18, Lesbian, Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda, Md., Lacrosse: I was lucky enough to attend a very liberal high school, where being out is generally accepted and respected. With that being said, it’s still high school and I’ve still had discriminatory experiences because of who I am.

ZAYIVION WALLACE, 17, Gay, Archbishop Carroll High school, Washington, D.C., Track and Field: It was easy for me to be out in high school because I knew who I was and I wasn’t embarrassed, so I never felt the need to hide anything. I stayed confident in myself, even if I knew people might be thinking about my sexuality in the background.

Have you personally experienced homophobia or transphobia in sports?

SPENCER: One time, my coach screamed across the gym at me, telling me not to wear the skirt uniform because it didn’t fit his idea of what was “right.” It felt humiliating and hurtful, like my identity and expression were being dismissed right in front of everyone. But instead of backing down, I decided to stand up for myself. Talking to the other coaches privately, explaining how important it was for me to wear the skirt to feel comfortable and be true to who I am. Thankfully, they listened and supported me, and I was allowed to wear the skirt after all. That experience taught me the power of speaking up and finding allies, even when faced with ignorance or discrimination.

SONORA: I’ve only experienced blatant homophobia a few times, usually the other team intentionally misgendering me, asking why a boy is on a girls’ team, etc. I’ve definitely experienced some more passive homophobia on club teams where identity was this weird elephant in the room that nobody felt comfortable to address.

MADDIE: I’ve experienced a fair share of homophobia in sports, namely sporadic instances and one given club team. The random comments here and there are on the easier end to deal with — you just chalk it up to someone who isn’t educated enough to understand people like me and move on with your life.

On the other hand, my situation with said club team took a massive toll on my overall well-being. When you’re constantly surrounded by people who are homophobic and entitled, it ends up being very hurtful and demeaning. You can be as comfortable in yourself as possible, and the hatred still manages to penetrate the protective measures you’ve put in place.

ZAYIVION: I have experienced homophobia in my sport, and I dealt with it by telling the person to mind their own business and focus on themselves. I made it clear I had nothing to do with them, and I refused to let their negative comments affect me or my performance.

How welcome did you feel by your coaches and/or teammates?

SPENCER: When my new coach came in sophomore year, it was like a breath of fresh air. A role model who made me feel truly welcome and accepted for who I am. He didn’t just see me as an athlete but as a whole person, and that respect made all the difference. His support gave me the confidence to be myself without fear of judgment.

I also met someone who really understood me, named Brielle. She’s someone who got where I was coming from and didn’t try to change me or put me in a box. Having that connection was everything — it felt like finding a safe space in the middle of all the chaos. Together, my coach’s acceptance and that meaningful friendship helped me feel seen, valued, and ready to get through whatever came next.

SONORA: My high school coaches and teammates have made me feel so welcome, there are several other openly queer players on the team and it’s always been a wonderful environment.

MADDIE: I’ve been fortunate enough to have incredible coaches across various sports. Coaches who welcome every kid equally are coaches that keep youth sports thriving. Feeling accepted on a team is the difference between sticking with a sport and throwing the towel in.

My club coaches at Renegades Lacrosse Club, Coach Brooke and Coach Nikki, are prime examples of what good coaches look like. They are not simply coaches of the sport to me, but mentors — both on and off the field. They never looked at me differently or made judgments about me because I didn’t look like the other girls. Unlike other environments where I’ve been alienated and disregarded because of my appearance, that was never something I had to worry about with Coach Brooke and Coach Nikki.

ZAYIVION: I felt really welcomed by my coaches, especially since one of them was gay. They always motivated me and gave great advice. The teammates I was close to were supportive and wanted to see me do my best.

How do we combat homophobia and transphobia in sports?

SPENCER: We need to start with education and creating inclusive environments where everyone feels safe to be themselves. Coaches, teammates, and organizations should train to recognize and challenge harmful stereotypes and behaviors. It’s crucial to have clear policies that protect not just the LGBTQ+ athletes but every athlete from discrimination and harassment. Also, having visible LGBTQ+ role models in sports can inspire others and show that being true to yourself is a strength, not a weakness. When we all work together to promote kindness, understanding, and equality, the sports world can become a place where everyone can exist without fear of judgment.

SONORA: It always starts with culture. Coaches are responsible for creating a team culture that doesn’t tolerate any sort of discrimination, including homophobia and transphobia. There needs to be a zero-tolerance standard set and enforced by both the coach and the organization. On high school teams, I think it’s really important that the captain(s) speak out against discrimination because they hold a position of respect on the team and it’s their job to set a standard for everyone else to follow, particularly the younger players.

MADDIE: I’ve found the best way to combat homophobia in sports is to hit the nail on the head. Addressing hurtful comments or actions directly often makes the biggest impact. I’ve found that a lot of the time, homophobia stems from a lack of understanding and/or a sense of willfulness. Sometimes having an adult conversation doesn’t work due to one party’s ignorance, but half the battle is simply attempting to have it.

ZAYIVION: We can combat homophobia and transphobia in sports by creating safe and inclusive spaces, speaking up against discrimination, and educating players and coaches so everyone feels respected and accepted.

How does it make you feel when a major sports figure comes out as LGBTQ?

SPENCER: It feels like a powerful moment of validation and hope. It’s more than just a personal revelation — it’s a statement that challenges the old stereotypes and opens doors for acceptance in a world that hasn’t always been kind to LGBTQ athletes. Seeing someone so visible and admired live their truth gives me a sense of pride and reminds me that authenticity is a form of strength. It also helps create a ripple effect, encouraging others to embrace who they are without fear.

SONORA: I honestly don’t think that much of it when sports figures come out as LGBTQ because I mainly watch women’s soccer, and like half the players are lesbians.

MADDIE: It’s empowering to see someone like you succeed in a field you’re pursuing. It can be very hard when there is no one who looks like you, or loves like you, in the big leagues. It’s intimidating to attempt to be the “first” person like you to achieve such great success, which makes it that much more important for those figures to be open about who they are.

ZAYIVION: When a major sports figure comes out as LGBTQ, it makes me feel proud because it helps normalize it. I feel like nobody should have to hide who they are, and athletes shouldn’t have to face criticism or consequences just for being themselves.

Do you think shows like Heated Rivalry are good for the LGBTQ cultural dialogue around sports?

SPENCER: Shows like Heated Rivalry are fantastic for the LGBTQ cultural dialogue around sports because they break down stereotypes and open up space for authentic conversations.

Sports have traditionally been seen as a hyper-masculine space, but bringing LGBTQ stories and perspectives into that world challenges outdated norms and promotes inclusion. Plus, it helps educate and shift attitudes, fostering respect and understanding within both the sports community and society at large. This kind of representation is powerful, fighting the stigma and lets everyone know they belong on the field, in the stands, and in the conversation.

SONORA: I think shows like Heated Rivalry are excellent for LGBTQ cultural dialogue around sports, particularly for men’s sports. While most professional women’s sports are very LGBTQ-friendly, men’s sports are a whole different story. Obviously, the culture within men’s sports is very different, so anything that can break down barriers and open up dialogue about LGBTQ players existing is a really important first step to changing that culture.

MADDIE: The media tends to have a major influence on people’s understanding of the way the world is. For a long time, shows only focused on heterosexual couples, which indirectly taught our society that essentially all couples look like them. In doing so, it inherently alienated LGBTQ+ couples because they didn’t have the chance to be normalized in the media. The more exposure people get to LGBTQ+ couples, the more widely accepted they become. Shows like Heated Rivalry, which reach millions of people across the world, help us get closer to being a society where these kinds of shows are no longer monumental, but common.

ZAYIVION: I believe shows like Heated Rivalry will help break stereotypes about athletes and give people a better understanding of who they really are.

What do you love most about sports?

SPENCER: What I love most about sports is the incredible energy and connection it brings. It’s not just about the competition or the physical challenge, it’s about the way sports bring people together. I love how sports push you to be your best, teaching discipline, teamwork, and resilience, while also giving you that rush of adrenaline and joy when you achieve a goal. There’s something magical about the camaraderie, the shared victories and losses, and the way sports can lift your spirit even on tough days. Plus, the passion and dedication of athletes and coaches inspire me to keep striving in my own life.

SONORA: I love the passion and grit and fight of an intense game. I also love that you can always work harder — that you’re the one in control and if you want to get better, you can make that happen.

MADDIE: What I love most about sports is the community it provides you with. You get to be surrounded by like-minded people who also value hard work and dedication, and who enjoy pushing their limits and challenging boundaries. I also live for competition. I mostly enjoy winning, but it is also important to lose sometimes. There are so many life lessons that can be learned in sports, and honestly, it’s a fun way to learn hard truths.

ZAYIVION: What I love most about sports is that they challenge you to push through tough and painful moments, knowing it’ll all be worth it in the end. It also keeps you in shape and helps you build real, deeper friendships with people you’re grinding with.

Who is your sports hero?

SPENCER: Coach Nam is my sports hero because he brings so much passion, dedication, and support to everything he does. He doesn’t just teach the skills and techniques needed to excel in cheer, he inspires you to believe in yourself, push past your limits. Nam’s guidance is like a spotlight, helping me shine brighter both on and off the field. His belief makes all the difference, turning tough moments into opportunities to grow and work harder. Plus, Nam was also a high school cheerleader at WSHS and Team DC!

SONORA: Tobin Heath, because I love the way she plays and I try to play like her. She’s super gritty but also so fun to watch. She’s also married to her former USWNT teammate Christen Press and has a really inspiring self-acceptance story.

MADDIE: My sports hero is Margaret Donovan, she played D1 lacrosse in college and now plays for both the U.S. National Team and the Women’s Lacrosse League. In all honesty, she became my favorite player in 2024 when she cut her hair short. I had always been the only girl on the field with short hair, and I’d never seen anyone who looked like me play at the collegiate level, let alone for the national team. Seeing how accepted she was by her teammates and seeing her succeed at that level gave me this glimmer of hope for not just me, but future kids who look like Marge and I.

ZAYIVION: My sports hero is Sha’Carri Richardson because she shows what it means to push through hard times and never give up. Her confidence and resilience inspire me to keep going no matter what challenges come my way.

What does winning this award mean to you?

SPENCER: It’s a celebration of who I am, both as an athlete and as part of the LGBTQ community. This means, to me, showing up for those who are still trying to figure themselves out and who doubt themselves. Having this moment of being who I wish I saw as a younger athlete fills me with so much joy and hope for the future.

SONORA: Winning this award means a lot to me. I’ve often felt pressured to put my head down and play, this scholarship has helped me to allow two very important parts of my identity to coexist. It’s recognition of who I am both as an athlete and a member of the LGBTQ community. Competitive sports is the only place I’ve ever struggled to be my authentic self, so winning this award is motivating me to be unapologetically myself in college athletics.

MADDIE: Winning this award is much more than just financial support, it’s a reminder that I belong both on and off the field. Growing up as a girl with short hair, I was often the only one on the field who didn’t have their hair in braids or a ponytail. While for the most part that never bothered me, there were moments when I felt like I had to suppress who I was to fit in. Being awarded this scholarship is yet another reminder to me that who I am is not something to hide, but rather something to be proud of and honor.

ZAYIVION: Winning this award means to me that my efforts truly pay off and can put me in a good place. It also reminds me that it never hurts to try and give your best.

Team DC’s 2026 Night of Champions Gala is Saturday, April 18, at the Georgetown Marriott, 1221 22nd St. NW. Reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $200. Visit teamdc.org/champions.