Philz Coffee Reinstates Pride Flags After Backlash

Philz Coffee has reversed a company-wide effort to remove Pride flags and other in-store displays from its shops. The company faced intense criticism after CEO Mahesh Sadarangani urged locations to take down the flags, drawing sharp reactions on Reddit and social media.

Sadarangani said the move was meant to create an “inclusive experience” for all customers, including those who are not LGBTQ.

Many customers, particularly LGBTQ patrons, said on social media that the Pride flags signaled inclusion and made them feel welcome.

A group claiming to be baristas launched a Change.org petition demanding the company reverse its Pride flag policy, drawing more than 7,800 signatures.

Sadarangani initially doubled down on the policy. In a “confidential” memo to staff published by the San Francisco Chronicle, he stood by the directive and said the chain would install a “unifying” piece of artwork in every store. Customers quickly panned the idea, accusing the company of trying to “sanitize” its image and strip stores of their individuality.

On April 17, Sadarangani apologized and reversed course.

“I made a mistake, and I am sincerely sorry,” he said in a statement. “To our Team Members, to our customers, and to the LGBTQIA+ community that has been with us since the very beginning, the confusion and hurt we caused around our new policy for Pride flags failed you.

“The Pride flag is a symbol of safety and belonging for people who don’t always find that in the world, and that is not something I want to take away from anyone who walks into a Philz,” Sadarangani continued. “I want to be clear about where Philz stands: our Pride flags are staying up. If a Pride flag came down, it can be put back up.”

He added that instead of installing a single corporate-approved artwork in all stores, each of the company’s 82 locations will feature “locally created artwork shaped by the voices of Team Members and the neighborhoods they serve.”

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, called the reversal a win that underscores the LGBTQ community’s influence and purchasing power.

“Philz Coffee tried to take down our flags and tamp down our pride — but we served a hot cup of reality,” Robinson said in a statement. “Our community spends over $1.4 trillion each year as consumers, and we’ll be watching who stands with us today, tomorrow, and always.”