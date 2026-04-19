Russia Fines News Outlet for Publishing “Heated Rivalry” Review

The Oktyabrsky District Court in Saratov — about 500 miles southeast of Moscow — has fined local news agency SaratovBusinessConsulting (SarBC) 500,000 rubles, or roughly $6,600, for publishing a review of the widely banned HBO gay romance series Heated Rivalry, according to the Russian independent outlet Mediazona.

The charge stems from Russia’s law banning the dissemination of “LGBT propaganda.” While the series is barred from television and streaming services in the country, some viewers have still accessed it through virtual private networks or pirated sites.

Despite the viewing restrictions, the series has attracted a sizable fan following in Russia, with tributes and fan content circulating widely on social media. On Kinopoisk — the Russian equivalent of the Internet Movie Database — it holds a rating of 8.3 out of 10 based on more than 60,000 votes.

The review, posted on SarBC’s entertainment site, examined the series’ popularity. It was published on February 6 and has since been removed, as first reported by the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.

SarBC’s IT director, Andrei Basohkaikin, was also fined 50,000 rubles, or about $660, for violating the law.

A SarBC employee told Mediazona the case was triggered by a “harmless review” of the series, whose name she refused to say publicly.

“There’s a certain TV series that’s being actively discussed right now,” the employee said. “The article came from a link exchange. It was published briefly, but we quickly took it down. It’s a harmless review, the kind of which is all over the internet.

Heated Rivalry centers on a romantic relationship between Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov and Canadian player Shane Hollander, with Rozanov fearing he could not return to Russia if he came out publicly as gay. The series debuted last November and is slated to return for a second season in April 2027.

Russian fans told CBC News the series resonated with them because of Rozanov’s personal struggles and the country’s anti-LGBTQ attitudes, which have been codified into law.

“When Ilya says he won’t be able to return to his country if he comes out — that’s pure truth,” one fan told the Canadian broadcaster. “Before, well, it was just condemned. Now it’s literally a reason for hatred … they can beat you, they can detain you, they can arrest you.”

Russia has a sweeping ban on “LGBT propaganda,” which includes anything the government deems to promote “nontraditional sexual relations,” gender-nonconformity, or LGBTQ identity. The law, signed by President Vladimir Putin in 2022, broadly prohibits the dissemination of such content.

The law has led to the censorship of books and films, with authorities threatening to suspend or fine platforms that share such content. Russian officials have also prosecuted individuals for displaying LGBTQ symbols, wearing rainbow-colored clothing or accessories, or posting content that portrays LGBTQ people in a positive or even neutral light.